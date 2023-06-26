June 8, 2023
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Activia Properties Inc.
21-1, Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Nobuhide Kashiwagi
Executive Director
(Code: 3279)
Asset Management Company
TLC REIT Management Inc.
Akira Kubo
President & CEO
Inquiries
Manabu Kamikawara
General Manager of Strategy Department
Activia Management Division
(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces that it decided to borrow funds (the "Borrowing") today. Details are as follows:
I.
Borrowings
1. Details of the borrowing
< Long-term borrowings >
Borrowing and
Lender
Loan
Interest
Drawdown
Due date
repayment
methods,
amount
rate
date (plan)
(Note 1)
security, and
guarantee
Borrowing based
on a borrowing
agreement with
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
4.2
0.14%
June 15,
June 15,
the lenders
shown at left as
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
billion
+Base rate
2023
2025
the creditor,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
yen
(Note 2)
lump-sum
repayment,
unsecured, and
unguaranteed
Borrowing based
on a borrowing
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
To be
agreement with
the lenders
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
8.05
determined
June 15,
June 15,
shown at left as
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
billion
(Fixed rate)
2023
2031
the creditor,
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
yen
(Note 3)
lump-sum
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
(Note 4)
repayment,
unsecured, and
unguaranteed
(Note 1) If the due date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.
(Note 2) The interest payment will be made on the last day of June 2023 and the last day of each month thereafter as well as on the due date of the principal. (If an interest payment date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.)
The base rate applicable to the period for the calculation of the interest payable on an interest payment date is the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR as of a date two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately preceding each interest payment date. (For the first interest payment, it will be on the drawdown date.) However, if the base rate applicable to the calculation period doesn't exist, the base rate will be the one corresponding to the period that will be calculated based on a method provided in the agreement. After this, API will not announce the interest rate decisions for the borrowing. For changes in the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, the base rate, please check the website of the JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english).
(Note 3) Interest rate of the borrowing will be announced upon the determination.
(Note 4) The interest payment will be made on December 29, 2023 and the last days of June and December in each year thereafter as well as on the due date of the principal. (If an interest payment date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.)
2． Reasons for the borrowing
API will use the funds from the borrowings to redeem long-term borrowings of 12.25 billion yen (the "Existing Long-term Borrowings") with a due date of June 15, 2023. For the details of the Existing Long- term Borrowings, please refer to "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds"released on May 28, 2015,"Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds"released on December 8, 2015 and"Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" released on May 25, 2017.
3． Amount, use and schedule of disbursement of funds to be raised
- Total amount
12.25 billion yen in total
- Specific purpose of use
Funds will be used to redeem the Existing Long-term Borrowings
- Scheduled date of disbursement June 15, 2023
- Status of borrowings payable, etc. after the Borrowing
1. Interest-bearing debt balance after the Borrowing
(In
millions of yen)
Before
After
the Borrowing
the Borrowing
Change
(As of June 8,
(As of June 15,
2023)
2023)
Short-term borrowings
0
0
0
(Note)
Long-term borrowings
34,250
22,200
(12,250)
to be repaid within one year
Long-term borrowings
203,900
216,150
12,250
(Note)
Total amount of borrowings
238,150
238,150
0
Investment corporation bonds
0
0
0
to be redeemed within one year
Investment corporation bonds
27,700
27,700
0
Total amount of borrowings and
265,850
265,850
0
investment corporation bonds
(Note)
Short-term borrowings refer to borrowings with a maturity period of one year or less, and long-term borrowings
refer to borrowings with a maturity period of more than one year.
2. Basic financing information after the Borrowing
Before
After
Change
the Borrowing
the Borrowing
(As of June 8,
(As of June 15,
(point)
2023)
2023)
Long-term debt ratio
100.0%
100.0%
0.0
(Note 1) (Note 4)
Long-term debt ratio
(excluding the long-term borrowings
87.1%
91.7%
4.6
to be repaid and investment
corporation bonds to be redeemed
within one year) (Note 2) (Note 4)
Fixed interest ratio
95.7%
94.1%
(1.6)
(Note 3) (Note 4)
(Note 1) Long-term debt ratio is the ratio of the outstanding long-term borrowings (including the long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year) and investment corporation bonds (including the investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt.
(Note 2) Long-term debt ratio (excluding the long-term borrowings to be repaid and investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) is the ratio of the outstanding long-term borrowings (excluding the long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year) and investment corporation bonds (excluding the investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt.
(Note 3) Fixed interest ratio is the ratio of the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt with fixed interest rates to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt. The total of outstanding interest-bearing debt with fixed interest rates includes debts whose interest rates were converted into fixed interest rates by interest rate swap agreements.
(Note 4) Figures are rounded to the first decimal place.
III. Other
Regarding the risks related to the repayment of the Borrowings, there are no significant changes in the "Investment Risk" section of the securities report submitted on February 22, 2023.
*Website of API: https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/
