June 8, 2023 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Activia Properties Inc. 21-1, Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Nobuhide Kashiwagi Executive Director (Code: 3279) Asset Management Company TLC REIT Management Inc. Akira Kubo President & CEO Inquiries Manabu Kamikawara General Manager of Strategy Department Activia Management Division (Tel: +81-3-6455-3377) Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces that it decided to borrow funds (the "Borrowing") today. Details are as follows: I. Borrowings 1. Details of the borrowing < Long-term borrowings > Borrowing and Lender Loan Interest Drawdown Due date repayment methods, amount rate date (plan) (Note 1) security, and guarantee Borrowing based on a borrowing agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 4.2 0.14% June 15, June 15, the lenders shown at left as Mizuho Bank, Ltd. billion +Base rate 2023 2025 the creditor, MUFG Bank, Ltd. yen (Note 2) lump-sum repayment, unsecured, and unguaranteed Borrowing based on a borrowing Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited To be agreement with the lenders Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 8.05 determined June 15, June 15, shown at left as MUFG Bank, Ltd. billion (Fixed rate) 2023 2031 the creditor, Development Bank of Japan Inc. yen (Note 3) lump-sum Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Note 4) repayment, unsecured, and unguaranteed (Note 1) If the due date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day. (Note 2) The interest payment will be made on the last day of June 2023 and the last day of each month thereafter as well as on the due date of the principal. (If an interest payment date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.) 1

The base rate applicable to the period for the calculation of the interest payable on an interest payment date is the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR as of a date two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately preceding each interest payment date. (For the first interest payment, it will be on the drawdown date.) However, if the base rate applicable to the calculation period doesn't exist, the base rate will be the one corresponding to the period that will be calculated based on a method provided in the agreement. After this, API will not announce the interest rate decisions for the borrowing. For changes in the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, the base rate, please check the website of the JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english). (Note 3) Interest rate of the borrowing will be announced upon the determination. (Note 4) The interest payment will be made on December 29, 2023 and the last days of June and December in each year thereafter as well as on the due date of the principal. (If an interest payment date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.) 2． Reasons for the borrowing API will use the funds from the borrowings to redeem long-term borrowings of 12.25 billion yen (the "Existing Long-term Borrowings") with a due date of June 15, 2023. For the details of the Existing Long- term Borrowings, please refer to "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds"released on May 28, 2015,"Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds"released on December 8, 2015 and"Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" released on May 25, 2017. 3． Amount, use and schedule of disbursement of funds to be raised Total amount

12.25 billion yen in total Specific purpose of use Funds will be used to redeem the Existing Long-term Borrowings Scheduled date of disbursement June 15, 2023 Status of borrowings payable, etc. after the Borrowing 1. Interest-bearing debt balance after the Borrowing (In millions of yen) Before After the Borrowing the Borrowing Change (As of June 8, (As of June 15, 2023) 2023) Short-term borrowings 0 0 0 (Note) Long-term borrowings 34,250 22,200 (12,250) to be repaid within one year Long-term borrowings 203,900 216,150 12,250 (Note) Total amount of borrowings 238,150 238,150 0 Investment corporation bonds 0 0 0 to be redeemed within one year Investment corporation bonds 27,700 27,700 0 Total amount of borrowings and 265,850 265,850 0 investment corporation bonds 2