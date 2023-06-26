June 8, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Activia Properties Inc.

21-1, Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Nobuhide Kashiwagi

Executive Director

(Code: 3279)

Asset Management Company

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Akira Kubo

President & CEO

Inquiries

Manabu Kamikawara

General Manager of Strategy Department

Activia Management Division

(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces that it decided to borrow funds (the "Borrowing") today. Details are as follows:

I.

Borrowings

1. Details of the borrowing

< Long-term borrowings >

Borrowing and

Lender

Loan

Interest

Drawdown

Due date

repayment

methods,

amount

rate

date (plan)

(Note 1)

security, and

guarantee

Borrowing based

on a borrowing

agreement with

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

4.2

0.14%

June 15,

June 15,

the lenders

shown at left as

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

billion

+Base rate

2023

2025

the creditor,

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

yen

(Note 2)

lump-sum

repayment,

unsecured, and

unguaranteed

Borrowing based

on a borrowing

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

To be

agreement with

the lenders

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

8.05

determined

June 15,

June 15,

shown at left as

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

billion

(Fixed rate)

2023

2031

the creditor,

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

yen

(Note 3)

lump-sum

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

(Note 4)

repayment,

unsecured, and

unguaranteed

(Note 1) If the due date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 2) The interest payment will be made on the last day of June 2023 and the last day of each month thereafter as well as on the due date of the principal. (If an interest payment date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.)

1

The base rate applicable to the period for the calculation of the interest payable on an interest payment date is the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR as of a date two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately preceding each interest payment date. (For the first interest payment, it will be on the drawdown date.) However, if the base rate applicable to the calculation period doesn't exist, the base rate will be the one corresponding to the period that will be calculated based on a method provided in the agreement. After this, API will not announce the interest rate decisions for the borrowing. For changes in the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, the base rate, please check the website of the JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english).

(Note 3) Interest rate of the borrowing will be announced upon the determination.

(Note 4) The interest payment will be made on December 29, 2023 and the last days of June and December in each year thereafter as well as on the due date of the principal. (If an interest payment date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.)

2 Reasons for the borrowing

API will use the funds from the borrowings to redeem long-term borrowings of 12.25 billion yen (the "Existing Long-term Borrowings") with a due date of June 15, 2023. For the details of the Existing Long- term Borrowings, please refer to "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds"released on May 28, 2015,"Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds"released on December 8, 2015 and"Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" released on May 25, 2017.

3 Amount, use and schedule of disbursement of funds to be raised

  1. Total amount
    12.25 billion yen in total
  2. Specific purpose of use

Funds will be used to redeem the Existing Long-term Borrowings

  1. Scheduled date of disbursement June 15, 2023
  1. Status of borrowings payable, etc. after the Borrowing

1. Interest-bearing debt balance after the Borrowing

(In

millions of yen)

Before

After

the Borrowing

the Borrowing

Change

(As of June 8,

(As of June 15,

2023)

2023)

Short-term borrowings

0

0

0

(Note)

Long-term borrowings

34,250

22,200

(12,250)

to be repaid within one year

Long-term borrowings

203,900

216,150

12,250

(Note)

Total amount of borrowings

238,150

238,150

0

Investment corporation bonds

0

0

0

to be redeemed within one year

Investment corporation bonds

27,700

27,700

0

Total amount of borrowings and

265,850

265,850

0

investment corporation bonds

2

(Note)

Short-term borrowings refer to borrowings with a maturity period of one year or less, and long-term borrowings

refer to borrowings with a maturity period of more than one year.

2. Basic financing information after the Borrowing

Before

After

Change

the Borrowing

the Borrowing

(As of June 8,

(As of June 15,

(point)

2023)

2023)

Long-term debt ratio

100.0%

100.0%

0.0

(Note 1) (Note 4)

Long-term debt ratio

(excluding the long-term borrowings

87.1%

91.7%

4.6

to be repaid and investment

corporation bonds to be redeemed

within one year) (Note 2) (Note 4)

Fixed interest ratio

95.7%

94.1%

(1.6)

(Note 3) (Note 4)

(Note 1) Long-term debt ratio is the ratio of the outstanding long-term borrowings (including the long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year) and investment corporation bonds (including the investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt.

(Note 2) Long-term debt ratio (excluding the long-term borrowings to be repaid and investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) is the ratio of the outstanding long-term borrowings (excluding the long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year) and investment corporation bonds (excluding the investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt.

(Note 3) Fixed interest ratio is the ratio of the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt with fixed interest rates to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt. The total of outstanding interest-bearing debt with fixed interest rates includes debts whose interest rates were converted into fixed interest rates by interest rate swap agreements.

(Note 4) Figures are rounded to the first decimal place.

III. Other

Regarding the risks related to the repayment of the Borrowings, there are no significant changes in the "Investment Risk" section of the securities report submitted on February 22, 2023.

*Website of API: https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/

3

