September 27, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Activia Properties Inc.

21-1, Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Nobuhide Kashiwagi

Executive Director

(Code: 3279)

Asset Management Company

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Akira Kubo

President & CEO

Inquiries

Manabu Kamikawara

General Manager of Strategy Department

Activia Management Division

(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") hereby announces that it decided the interest rate for the fixed rate borrowing as announced on September 22, 2023 in the "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds". Details are as follows:

< Long-term borrowing >

Lender

Loan

Interest

Draw

Borrowing and

down date

Due date

repayment methods,

amount

rate

(plan)

security, and guarantee

Borrowing based on a

Taiyo Life Insurance Company

1

borrowing agreement

September

March 29,

with the lenders shown

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company,

billion

0.88777%

at left as the creditor,

29, 2023

2030

Limited

yen

lump-sum repayment,

unsecured, and

unguaranteed

*Website of API: https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Activia Properties Inc. published this content on 03 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 06:21:03 UTC.