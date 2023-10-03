September 27, 2023
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Activia Properties Inc.
21-1, Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Nobuhide Kashiwagi
Executive Director
(Code: 3279)
Asset Management Company
TLC REIT Management Inc.
Akira Kubo
President & CEO
Inquiries
Manabu Kamikawara
General Manager of Strategy Department
Activia Management Division
(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)
Activia Properties Inc. ("API") hereby announces that it decided the interest rate for the fixed rate borrowing as announced on September 22, 2023 in the "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds". Details are as follows:
< Long-term borrowing >
Lender
Loan
Interest
Draw
Borrowing and
down date
Due date
repayment methods,
amount
rate
(plan)
security, and guarantee
Borrowing based on a
Taiyo Life Insurance Company
1
borrowing agreement
September
March 29,
with the lenders shown
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company,
billion
0.88777%
at left as the creditor,
29, 2023
2030
Limited
yen
lump-sum repayment,
unsecured, and
unguaranteed
*Website of API: https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Activia Properties Inc. published this content on 03 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 06:21:03 UTC.