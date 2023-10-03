September 27, 2023

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") hereby announces that it decided the interest rate for the fixed rate borrowing as announced on September 22, 2023 in the "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds". Details are as follows:

< Long-term borrowing >

Lender Loan Interest Draw Borrowing and down date Due date repayment methods, amount rate (plan) security, and guarantee Borrowing based on a Taiyo Life Insurance Company 1 borrowing agreement September March 29, with the lenders shown Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, billion 0.88777% at left as the creditor, 29, 2023 2030 Limited yen lump-sum repayment, unsecured, and unguaranteed

