Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Borrowings of Funds

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces today that it decided to borrow funds (the "Borrowings"). Details are as follows:
1. Details of the borrowings < Long-term borrowings>
Borrowing and
Loan
Interest
Drawdown
Due date
repayment
Lender
methods,
amount
rate
date (plan)
(Note 1)
security, and
guarantee
Borrowing based
on a borrowing
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
To be
agreement with
the lenders
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
1.6
determined
January
January
shown at left as
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
billion
(Fixed rate)
11, 2022
11, 2030
the creditor,
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
yen
(Note 2)
lump-sum
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
(Note 3)
repayment,
unsecured, and
unguaranteed
Borrowing based
on a borrowing
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
To be
agreement with
the lenders
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
9.2
determined
January
January
shown at left as
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
billion
(Fixed rate)
11, 2022
11, 2031
the creditor,
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
yen
(Note 2)
lump-sum
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
(Note 3)
repayment,
unsecured, and
unguaranteed
(Note 1) If the due date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.
(Note 2) Interest rate of the borrowing will be announced upon the determination.
(Note 3) The interest payment will be made on the last day of July 2022 and the last days of January and July in each year thereafter as well as on the due date of the principal. (If an interest payment date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.)
1
2． Reasons for the borrowings
API will use the funds from the Borrowings to increase cash on hand that will decrease due to redeem a long-term borrowing of 1.6 billion yen (the "Existing Long-term Borrowing ① ") with a due date of December 28, 2021, and redeem long-term borrowings of 9.2 billion yen (the "Existing Long-term Borrowings②") with a due date of January 11, 2022. For the details of the Existing Long-term Borrowing
3． Amount, use and schedule of disbursement of funds to be raised
Total amount
10.8 billion yen in total
Specific purpose of use
Funds will be used to increase cash on hand that will decrease due to redeem the Existing Long-term Borrowing① and redeem the Existing Long-term Borrowings②
Scheduled date of disbursement January 11, 2022
4．Status of borrowings payable, etc. after the Borrowings
Interest-bearingdebt balance after the Borrowings
(In
millions of yen)
Before
After
the Borrowings
the Borrowings
Change
(As of December 22,
(As of January 11,
2021)
2022)
Short-term borrowings
0
0
0
(Note)
Long-term borrowings
26,100
17,800
(8,300)
to be repaid within one year
Long-term borrowings
207,550
215,850
8,300
(Note)
Total amount of borrowings
233,650
233,650
0
Investment corporation bonds
1,000
1,000
0
to be redeemed within one year
Investment corporation bonds
25,700
25,700
0
Total amount of borrowings and
260,350
260,350
0
investment corporation bonds
(Note) Short-term borrowings refer to borrowings with a maturity period of one year or less, and long-term borrowings refer to borrowings with a maturity period of more than one year.
2
Basic financing information after the Borrowings
Before
After
the Borrowings
the Borrowings
Change
(As of December 22,
(As of January 11,
(point)
2021)
2022)
Long-term debt ratio
100.0%
100.0%
0.0
(Note 1) (Note 4)
Long-term debt ratio
(excluding the long-term borrowings
to be repaid and investment
89.6%
92.8%
3.2
corporation bonds to be redeemed
within one year) (Note 2) (Note 4)
Fixed interest ratio
96.6%
98.3%
1.6
(Note 3) (Note 4)
(Note 1) Long-term debt ratio is the ratio of the outstanding long-term borrowings (including the long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year) and investment corporation bonds (including the investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt.
(Note 2) Long-term debt ratio (excluding the long-term borrowings to be repaid and investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) is the ratio of the outstanding long-term borrowings (excluding the long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year) and investment corporation bonds (excluding the investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt.
(Note 3) Fixed interest ratio is the ratio of the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt with fixed interest rates to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt. The total of outstanding interest-bearing debt with fixed interest rates includes debts whose interest rates were converted into fixed interest rates by interest rate swap agreements.
(Note 4) Figures are rounded to the first decimal place.
5．Other
Regarding the risks related to the repayment of the Borrowings, there are no significant changes in the "Investment Risk" section of the securities registration statement submitted on August 24, 2021.
Activia Properties Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:06 UTC.