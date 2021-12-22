Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Borrowings of Funds

December 22, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Activia Properties Inc. 21-1, Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Nobuhide Kashiwagi Executive Director (Code: 3279) Asset Management Company TLC REIT Management Inc. Masaoki Kanematsu President & CEO Inquiries Kazuyuki Murayama General Manager of Strategy Department Activia Management Division (Tel: +81-3-6455-3377) Notice Concerning Borrowings of Funds Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces today that it decided to borrow funds (the "Borrowings"). Details are as follows: 1. Details of the borrowings < Long-term borrowings> Borrowing and Loan Interest Drawdown Due date repayment Lender methods, amount rate date (plan) (Note 1) security, and guarantee Borrowing based on a borrowing Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited To be agreement with the lenders Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 1.6 determined January January shown at left as MUFG Bank, Ltd. billion (Fixed rate) 11, 2022 11, 2030 the creditor, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation yen (Note 2) lump-sum Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 3) repayment, unsecured, and unguaranteed Borrowing based on a borrowing Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited To be agreement with the lenders Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 9.2 determined January January shown at left as MUFG Bank, Ltd. billion (Fixed rate) 11, 2022 11, 2031 the creditor, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation yen (Note 2) lump-sum Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 3) repayment, unsecured, and unguaranteed (Note 1) If the due date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day. (Note 2) Interest rate of the borrowing will be announced upon the determination. (Note 3) The interest payment will be made on the last day of July 2022 and the last days of January and July in each year thereafter as well as on the due date of the principal. (If an interest payment date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.) 1

2． Reasons for the borrowings API will use the funds from the Borrowings to increase cash on hand that will decrease due to redeem a long-term borrowing of 1.6 billion yen (the "Existing Long-term Borrowing ① ") with a due date of December 28, 2021, and redeem long-term borrowings of 9.2 billion yen (the "Existing Long-term Borrowings②") with a due date of January 11, 2022. For the details of the Existing Long-term Borrowing ① , please refer to "Notice Concerning Borrowings of Funds" released on December 25, 2017 , and for the details of the Existing Long-term Borrowings②, please refer to "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" released on December 10, 2014 and "Notice Concerning Borrowings of Funds" released on December 24, 2019. 3． Amount, use and schedule of disbursement of funds to be raised Total amount

10.8 billion yen in total Specific purpose of use Funds will be used to increase cash on hand that will decrease due to redeem the Existing Long-term Borrowing① and redeem the Existing Long-term Borrowings② Scheduled date of disbursement January 11, 2022 4．Status of borrowings payable, etc. after the Borrowings Interest-bearing debt balance after the Borrowings (In millions of yen) Before After the Borrowings the Borrowings Change (As of December 22, (As of January 11, 2021) 2022) Short-term borrowings 0 0 0 (Note) Long-term borrowings 26,100 17,800 (8,300) to be repaid within one year Long-term borrowings 207,550 215,850 8,300 (Note) Total amount of borrowings 233,650 233,650 0 Investment corporation bonds 1,000 1,000 0 to be redeemed within one year Investment corporation bonds 25,700 25,700 0 Total amount of borrowings and 260,350 260,350 0 investment corporation bonds (Note) Short-term borrowings refer to borrowings with a maturity period of one year or less, and long-term borrowings refer to borrowings with a maturity period of more than one year. 2