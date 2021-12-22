Log in
Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Borrowings of Funds

12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
December 22, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Activia Properties Inc.

21-1, Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Nobuhide Kashiwagi

Executive Director

(Code: 3279)

Asset Management Company

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Masaoki Kanematsu

President & CEO

Inquiries

Kazuyuki Murayama

General Manager of Strategy Department

Activia Management Division (Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)

Notice Concerning Borrowings of Funds

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces today that it decided to borrow funds (the "Borrowings"). Details are as follows:

1. Details of the borrowings < Long-term borrowings>

Borrowing and

Loan

Interest

Drawdown

Due date

repayment

Lender

methods,

amount

rate

date (plan)

(Note 1)

security, and

guarantee

Borrowing based

on a borrowing

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

To be

agreement with

the lenders

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1.6

determined

January

January

shown at left as

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

billion

(Fixed rate)

11, 2022

11, 2030

the creditor,

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

yen

(Note 2)

lump-sum

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

(Note 3)

repayment,

unsecured, and

unguaranteed

Borrowing based

on a borrowing

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

To be

agreement with

the lenders

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

9.2

determined

January

January

shown at left as

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

billion

(Fixed rate)

11, 2022

11, 2031

the creditor,

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

yen

(Note 2)

lump-sum

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

(Note 3)

repayment,

unsecured, and

unguaranteed

(Note 1) If the due date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 2) Interest rate of the borrowing will be announced upon the determination.

(Note 3) The interest payment will be made on the last day of July 2022 and the last days of January and July in each year thereafter as well as on the due date of the principal. (If an interest payment date is a non-business day, it shall be the following business day. If such day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.)

1

2 Reasons for the borrowings

API will use the funds from the Borrowings to increase cash on hand that will decrease due to redeem a long-term borrowing of 1.6 billion yen (the "Existing Long-term Borrowing ") with a due date of December 28, 2021, and redeem long-term borrowings of 9.2 billion yen (the "Existing Long-term Borrowings") with a due date of January 11, 2022. For the details of the Existing Long-term Borrowing

3 Amount, use and schedule of disbursement of funds to be raised

  1. Total amount
    10.8 billion yen in total
  2. Specific purpose of use

Funds will be used to increase cash on hand that will decrease due to redeem the Existing Long-term Borrowing and redeem the Existing Long-term Borrowings

  1. Scheduled date of disbursement January 11, 2022

4Status of borrowings payable, etc. after the Borrowings

  1. Interest-bearingdebt balance after the Borrowings

(In

millions of yen)

Before

After

the Borrowings

the Borrowings

Change

(As of December 22,

(As of January 11,

2021)

2022)

Short-term borrowings

0

0

0

(Note)

Long-term borrowings

26,100

17,800

(8,300)

to be repaid within one year

Long-term borrowings

207,550

215,850

8,300

(Note)

Total amount of borrowings

233,650

233,650

0

Investment corporation bonds

1,000

1,000

0

to be redeemed within one year

Investment corporation bonds

25,700

25,700

0

Total amount of borrowings and

260,350

260,350

0

investment corporation bonds

(Note) Short-term borrowings refer to borrowings with a maturity period of one year or less, and long-term borrowings refer to borrowings with a maturity period of more than one year.

2

  1. Basic financing information after the Borrowings

Before

After

the Borrowings

the Borrowings

Change

(As of December 22,

(As of January 11,

(point)

2021)

2022)

Long-term debt ratio

100.0%

100.0%

0.0

(Note 1) (Note 4)

Long-term debt ratio

(excluding the long-term borrowings

to be repaid and investment

89.6%

92.8%

3.2

corporation bonds to be redeemed

within one year) (Note 2) (Note 4)

Fixed interest ratio

96.6%

98.3%

1.6

(Note 3) (Note 4)

(Note 1) Long-term debt ratio is the ratio of the outstanding long-term borrowings (including the long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year) and investment corporation bonds (including the investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt.

(Note 2) Long-term debt ratio (excluding the long-term borrowings to be repaid and investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) is the ratio of the outstanding long-term borrowings (excluding the long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year) and investment corporation bonds (excluding the investment corporation bonds to be redeemed within one year) to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt.

(Note 3) Fixed interest ratio is the ratio of the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt with fixed interest rates to the total of outstanding interest-bearing debt. The total of outstanding interest-bearing debt with fixed interest rates includes debts whose interest rates were converted into fixed interest rates by interest rate swap agreements.

(Note 4) Figures are rounded to the first decimal place.

5Other

Regarding the risks related to the repayment of the Borrowings, there are no significant changes in the "Investment Risk" section of the securities registration statement submitted on August 24, 2021.

*Website of API: https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/

3

