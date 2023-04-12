Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Change of Corporate Auditor of the Asset Management Company

March 30, 2023

Notice Concerning Change of Corporate Auditor of the Asset Management Company

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces today that TLC REIT Management Inc. ("TRM"), to which API entrusts management of its assets, has resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held today to propose agenda on appointment of a new corporate auditor at the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting scheduled on March 31, 2023.

1. The Change of Corporate Auditor

Position Newly Appointed Resigning (Effective date: April 1, 2023) (Effective date: March 31, 2023) Corporate Auditor Kotaro Shiota Kazunari Takura

(Note 1) The appointment of Corporate Auditor will be formally decided after the resolution at the above-stated general shareholders' meeting. (Note 2) Brief career profile of newly appointed Corporate Auditor is presented in Attachment.

TRM makes necessary reports and other arrangements pursuant to the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law and other applicable laws and regulations.

