Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Change of Corporate Auditor of the Asset Management Company
04/12/2023 | 02:50am EDT
March 30, 2023
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Activia Properties Inc.
21-1, Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Nobuhide Kashiwagi
Executive Director
(Code: 3279)
Asset Management Company
TLC REIT Management Inc.
Masaoki Kanematsu
President & CEO
Inquiries
Kazuyuki Murayama
General Manager of Strategy Department
Activia Management Division
(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)
Notice Concerning Change of Corporate Auditor of the Asset Management Company
Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces today that TLC REIT Management Inc. ("TRM"), to which API entrusts management of its assets, has resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held today to propose agenda on appointment of a new corporate auditor at the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting scheduled on March 31, 2023.
1. The Change of Corporate Auditor
Position
Newly Appointed
Resigning
(Effective date: April 1, 2023)
(Effective date: March 31, 2023)
Corporate Auditor
Kotaro Shiota
Kazunari Takura
(Note 1) The appointment of Corporate Auditor will be formally decided after the resolution at the above-stated general shareholders' meeting. (Note 2) Brief career profile of newly appointed Corporate Auditor is presented in Attachment.
TRM makes necessary reports and other arrangements pursuant to the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law and other applicable laws and regulations.
