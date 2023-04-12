Advanced search
Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Change of Corporate Auditor of the Asset Management Company

04/12/2023
March 30, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Activia Properties Inc.

21-1, Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Nobuhide Kashiwagi

Executive Director

(Code: 3279)

Asset Management Company

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Masaoki Kanematsu

President & CEO

Inquiries

Kazuyuki Murayama

General Manager of Strategy Department

Activia Management Division

(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)

Notice Concerning Change of Corporate Auditor of the Asset Management Company

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces today that TLC REIT Management Inc. ("TRM"), to which API entrusts management of its assets, has resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held today to propose agenda on appointment of a new corporate auditor at the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting scheduled on March 31, 2023.

1. The Change of Corporate Auditor

Position

Newly Appointed

Resigning

(Effective date: April 1, 2023)

(Effective date: March 31, 2023)

Corporate Auditor

Kotaro Shiota

Kazunari Takura

(Note 1) The appointment of Corporate Auditor will be formally decided after the resolution at the above-stated general shareholders' meeting. (Note 2) Brief career profile of newly appointed Corporate Auditor is presented in Attachment.

TRM makes necessary reports and other arrangements pursuant to the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law and other applicable laws and regulations.

*Website of API: https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/

1

(Attachment)

Profile of the newly appointed Corporate Auditor

Position

Name

Brief biography

Apr.

1990

Tokyu Land Corporation

Apr.

2005

Manager, Kansai Branch

Oct.

2013

Manager, Office of Corporate Auditors, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings

Corporation

Manager, Office of Corporate Auditors, Tokyu Land Corporation

Apr.

2014

General Manager, Office of Corporate Auditors, Tokyu Fudosan

Holdings Corporation

General Manager, Office of Corporate Auditors, Tokyu Land

Corporation

Apr.

2015

Manager, Sales Planning Department, Tokyo Area Residential Business

Division, Residential Business Unit, Tokyu Land Corporation

Apr.

2016

Manager, Sales Management Department, Residential Business Unit

Apr.

2018

Manager, Sales Management Department, Residential Sales Division,

Residential Business Unit

Apr.

2019

Executive Manager, Sales Management Department, Residential

Business Unit

Apr.

2021

President & CEO, Tokyu Fudosan R&D Center Inc.

Apr.

2022

Executive Manager, Group Internal Audit Department, Tokyu Fudosan

Holdings Corporation (to present)

Corporate

Executive Manager, Internal Audit Department, Tokyu Land

Kotaro Shiota

Corporation (to present)

Auditor

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), Tokyu Architects & Engineers INC. (to

present)

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), EWEL, Inc. (to present)

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), Tokyu Resorts & Stays Co., Ltd. (to

present)

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), ISHIKATSU EXTERIOR INC. (to

present)

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), Seragaki Hotel Management K.K. (to

present)

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), Sakura Golf Kaihatsu Co., Ltd. (to

present)

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), KATSUYAMA KOUGEN

DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (to present)

Director (Part-time), Pacific Islands Development Corporation (to

present)

Jun.

2022

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), INTEGRATED RESIDENTIAL

INFORMATION CENTER, JAPAN CO. LTD. (to present)

Auditor (Part-time), Medical Corporation Aiwa kai (to present)

Mar.

2023

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), TOKYU SPORTS OASIS Inc.

(scheduled to be effective on March 31, 2023)

2

Apr. 2023

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), TLC REIT Management Inc. (scheduled to be effective on April 1, 2023)

Statutory Auditor (Part-time), Tokyu Land Capital Management Inc. (scheduled to be effective on April 1, 2023)

Corporate Auditor (Part-time), TOKYU LAND SC MANAGEMENT CORPORATION (scheduled to be effective on April 1, 2023)

Audit Committee Member (Part-time), Tokyu Land US Corporation (scheduled to be effective on April 1, 2023)

3

Disclaimer

Activia Properties Inc. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 06:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
