Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company and Appointment of Master Lease Company (EDGE Shinsaibashi)

September 28, 2021

Activia Properties Inc.

21-1 Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Nobuhide Kashiwagi

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Masaoki Kanematsu

Kazuyuki Murayama

Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company and Appointment of Master Lease Company (EDGE Shinsaibashi)

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces that TLC REIT Management Inc. ("TRM"), to which API entrusts its asset management operations, decided today to change the property management company (the "PM Company") and appoint the master lease company (the "ML Company") for EDGE Shinsaibashi.

Details are as follows.

1. Overview of the change of PM Company and the appointment of ML Company

API will change the PM Company and appoint the ML Company of EDGE Shinsaibashi, one of the properties held as below as of October 1, 2022.

Property Property name Before After number PM Nomura Real Estate Partners AA-13 EDGE Shinsaibashi Company Co.,Ltd. Tokyu Community Corp. ML - Company

2. Reasons of the change of PM Company and the appointment of ML Company

Pursuant to the investment guidelines of TRM, API entrusts the property management operations of the office buildings held principally to Tokyu Community Corp., and the number of properties of which API entrusts property management operations to the company as of September 27, 2021 reaches to 22.

In accordance with the guidelines and in consideration of the company's property management and leasing capabilities, API examined the validity of entrustment of property management operations and master lease operations to the company, and decided to change of PM Company and appoint the ML Company to the company, expecting the enhancement of quality levels of operations.

