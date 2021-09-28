Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company and Appointment of Master Lease Company (EDGE Shinsaibashi)

September 28, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Activia Properties Inc.
21-1 Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Nobuhide Kashiwagi
Executive Director
(Code: 3279)
Asset Management Company
TLC REIT Management Inc.
Masaoki Kanematsu
President & CEO
Inquiries
Kazuyuki Murayama
General Manager of Strategy Department
Activia Management Division
(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)
Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company and Appointment of Master Lease Company (EDGE Shinsaibashi)
Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces that TLC REIT Management Inc. ("TRM"), to which API entrusts its asset management operations, decided today to change the property management company (the "PM Company") and appoint the master lease company (the "ML Company") for EDGE Shinsaibashi.
Details are as follows.
1. Overview of the change of PM Company and the appointment of ML Company
API will change the PM Company and appoint the ML Company of EDGE Shinsaibashi, one of the properties held as below as of October 1, 2022.
|
Property
|
Property name
|
|
Before
|
After
|
number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PM
|
Nomura Real Estate Partners
|
|
AA-13
|
EDGE Shinsaibashi
|
Company
|
Co.,Ltd.
|
Tokyu Community Corp.
|
|
|
ML
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reasons of the change of PM Company and the appointment of ML Company
Pursuant to the investment guidelines of TRM, API entrusts the property management operations of the office buildings held principally to Tokyu Community Corp., and the number of properties of which API entrusts property management operations to the company as of September 27, 2021 reaches to 22.
In accordance with the guidelines and in consideration of the company's property management and leasing capabilities, API examined the validity of entrustment of property management operations and master lease operations to the company, and decided to change of PM Company and appoint the ML Company to the company, expecting the enhancement of quality levels of operations.
1
3. Profile of the PM Company and ML Company
|
Name
|
Tokyu Community Corp.
|
Address
|
10-1, Yoga 4-chome,Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
|
Management
|
Katsuhide Saiga
|
Amount of Capital
|
1,653 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)
|
Established
|
April 8, 1970
|
Business Description
|
1.
|
Condominium management
|
|
|
2.
|
Building management
|
|
|
3.
|
Reform
|
Relationships with API and TRM
|
|
|
|
|
Wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation,
|
|
Capital relationship
|
the 100% parent of Tokyu Land Corporation, the 100% parent of
|
|
|
TRM
|
|
Personnel relationship
|
Tokyu Community Corp. has seconded certain personnel to TRM.
|
|
|
The trustee has contracted building maintenance agreement, lease
|
|
Business relationship
|
agreement and property management agreement with Tokyu Community
|
|
|
Corp. on the buildings with the trust beneficiary interest held by API.
|
|
|
Tokyu Community Corp. is not a related party of API, but is an interested
|
|
Related party or not
|
party of TRM. Also, Tokyu Community Corp. is an interested party
|
|
under Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter
|
|
|
|
|
referred to as the "ITA").
4. Transaction with related parties
Tokyu Community Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation which is the parent company of Tokyu Land Corporation, the parent company of TRM. Tokyu Community Corp. is an interested party as provided in Article 201 on ITA, Article 123 of the Enforcement Ordinance of ITA, and the regulations concerning transactions with interested parties in the internal regulations of TRM. Therefore, as provided in the regulations concerning transactions with interested parties, TRM carried out the appropriate procedures to change the PM Company and appoint the ML Company.
5. Outlook
The impact on the management performance of API for the fiscal period ending November 2021 (the 20th fiscal period, from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021) and for the fiscal period ending May 2022 (the 21st period from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) is not material.
*Website of API: https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/
2
