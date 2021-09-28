Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company and Appointment of Master Lease Company (EDGE Shinsaibashi)

Log in
09/28/2021 | 04:02am EDT
September 28, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Activia Properties Inc.

21-1 Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Nobuhide Kashiwagi

Executive Director

(Code: 3279)

Asset Management Company

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Masaoki Kanematsu

President & CEO

Inquiries

Kazuyuki Murayama

General Manager of Strategy Department

Activia Management Division

(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)

Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company and Appointment of Master Lease Company (EDGE Shinsaibashi)

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces that TLC REIT Management Inc. ("TRM"), to which API entrusts its asset management operations, decided today to change the property management company (the "PM Company") and appoint the master lease company (the "ML Company") for EDGE Shinsaibashi.

Details are as follows.

1. Overview of the change of PM Company and the appointment of ML Company

API will change the PM Company and appoint the ML Company of EDGE Shinsaibashi, one of the properties held as below as of October 1, 2022.

Property

Property name

Before

After

number

PM

Nomura Real Estate Partners

AA-13

EDGE Shinsaibashi

Company

Co.,Ltd.

Tokyu Community Corp.

ML

-

Company

2. Reasons of the change of PM Company and the appointment of ML Company

Pursuant to the investment guidelines of TRM, API entrusts the property management operations of the office buildings held principally to Tokyu Community Corp., and the number of properties of which API entrusts property management operations to the company as of September 27, 2021 reaches to 22.

In accordance with the guidelines and in consideration of the company's property management and leasing capabilities, API examined the validity of entrustment of property management operations and master lease operations to the company, and decided to change of PM Company and appoint the ML Company to the company, expecting the enhancement of quality levels of operations.

1

3. Profile of the PM Company and ML Company

Name

Tokyu Community Corp.

Address

10-1, Yoga 4-chome,Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Management

Katsuhide Saiga

Amount of Capital

1,653 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)

Established

April 8, 1970

Business Description

1.

Condominium management

2.

Building management

3.

Reform

Relationships with API and TRM

Wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation,

Capital relationship

the 100% parent of Tokyu Land Corporation, the 100% parent of

TRM

Personnel relationship

Tokyu Community Corp. has seconded certain personnel to TRM.

The trustee has contracted building maintenance agreement, lease

Business relationship

agreement and property management agreement with Tokyu Community

Corp. on the buildings with the trust beneficiary interest held by API.

Tokyu Community Corp. is not a related party of API, but is an interested

Related party or not

party of TRM. Also, Tokyu Community Corp. is an interested party

under Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter

referred to as the "ITA").

4. Transaction with related parties

Tokyu Community Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation which is the parent company of Tokyu Land Corporation, the parent company of TRM. Tokyu Community Corp. is an interested party as provided in Article 201 on ITA, Article 123 of the Enforcement Ordinance of ITA, and the regulations concerning transactions with interested parties in the internal regulations of TRM. Therefore, as provided in the regulations concerning transactions with interested parties, TRM carried out the appropriate procedures to change the PM Company and appoint the ML Company.

5. Outlook

The impact on the management performance of API for the fiscal period ending November 2021 (the 20th fiscal period, from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021) and for the fiscal period ending May 2022 (the 21st period from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) is not material.

*Website of API: https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Activia Properties Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
