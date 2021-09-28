Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement

September 28, 2021

Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announced today that it executed the commitment line agreement. Details are as follows:

1. Reasons for establishment

API newly entered into the commitment line agreement to secure flexible and stable financing for the future potential acquisition of properties.

The commitment line agreement was established since the existing ¥9 billion commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and MUFG Bank, Ltd. will be terminated on September 30, 2021. Besides this commitment line agreement, API has already established a ¥12 billion commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and MUFG Bank, Ltd. As a whole, the total limit for the commitment line became ¥21 billion.

2. Details of commitment line agreement

(1) Counterparties Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Mizuho Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. (2) Limit for the commitment line ¥9 billion (¥3 billion for each bank) (3) Date of the agreement September 28, 2021 (4) Term of the agreement October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022 (5) Security and guarantee Unsecured and unguaranteed

3. Other

Regarding the risks related to the establishment of the commitment line agreement, there are no significant changes in the "Investment Risk" section of the securities registration statement submitted on August 24, 2021, in relation to the risks related to the agreement.

