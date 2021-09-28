Log in
Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement

09/28/2021
September 28, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Activia Properties Inc.

21-1, Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Nobuhide Kashiwagi

Executive Director

(Code: 3279)

Asset Management Company

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Masaoki Kanematsu

President & CEO

Inquiries

Kazuyuki Murayama

General Manager of Strategy Department

Activia Management Division

(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)

Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announced today that it executed the commitment line agreement. Details are as follows:

1. Reasons for establishment

API newly entered into the commitment line agreement to secure flexible and stable financing for the future potential acquisition of properties.

The commitment line agreement was established since the existing ¥9 billion commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and MUFG Bank, Ltd. will be terminated on September 30, 2021. Besides this commitment line agreement, API has already established a ¥12 billion commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and MUFG Bank, Ltd. As a whole, the total limit for the commitment line became ¥21 billion.

2. Details of commitment line agreement

(1)

Counterparties

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

(2)

Limit for the commitment line

¥9 billion (¥3 billion for each bank)

(3)

Date of the agreement

September 28, 2021

(4) Term of the agreement

October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022

(5)

Security and guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

3. Other

Regarding the risks related to the establishment of the commitment line agreement, there are no significant changes in the "Investment Risk" section of the securities registration statement submitted on August 24, 2021, in relation to the risks related to the agreement.

*Website of API: https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Activia Properties Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
