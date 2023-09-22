Activia Properties : Notice Concerning Differences Between Forecasts and Actual Results of Management Performance and Cash Distributions for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2023
September 22, 2023 at 03:14 am EDT
Share
July 19, 2023
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Activia Properties Inc.
21-1 Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Nobuhide Kashiwagi
Executive Director
(Code: 3279)
Asset Management Company
TLC REIT Management Inc.
Akira Kubo
President & CEO
Inquiries
Manabu Kamikawara
General Manager of Strategy Department
Activia Management Division
(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)
Notice Concerning Differences Between Forecasts and Actual Results of Management
Performance and Cash Distributions for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2023
Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces that differences from the previous forecasts announced on January 17, 2023 in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2022" resulted in the following actual results of the management performance and cash distributions for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023) (the 23rd Period). Details are as follows.
1． Previous forecasts and actual results of the management performance and cash distributions for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2023
Cash
Cash
distributions
distributions
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
(including
Cash
Profit
(excluding
cash
distributions
revenue
profit
profit
cash
(Millions of
distributions
in excess of
(Millions of
(Millions of
(Millions of
distributions
yen)
in excess of
earnings per
yen)
yen)
yen)
in excess of
earnings)
unit
earnings)
per unit
(yen)
per unit
(yen)
(yen)
Previous
16,149
8,844
7,880
7,865
forecast
9,350
9,350
-
(A)
Actual
17,482
9,826
8,859
8,843
results
9,875
9,875
-
(B)
Changes
1,333
981
978
978
525
525
-
(B-A)
Changes
8.3%
11.1%
12.4%
12.4%
5.6%
5.6%
-
(Reference) Number of investment units at the end of the fiscal period: 807,446 units
(Notes)
1. For the actual results described above, refer to "Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2023
(December 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023)"
2. Amounts less than the stated units are rounded down and the percentage is rounded to the first decimal place.
1
2． Reasons for differences
The main reasons for the differences are that operating revenue exceeded the previous forecast, due to the gain on sale of real estate properties resulting from the disposition of Tokyu Plaza Ginza (Land) and the leasing business revenue such as sales-linked rent being higher than expected.
*Website of API:https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/
2
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Activia Properties Inc. published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 07:13:08 UTC.
Activia Properties Inc is a Japan-based real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Fund mainly invests in urban-type commercial facilities and offices located in Tokyo. The Fund aims to achieve mid- to long-term stable earnings and sustainable capital appreciation. Its properties include Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku, Tokyu Plaza Akasaka, Q Plaza Ebisu, Kyoto Karasuma Parking Building, among others. The asset manager of the Fund is TLC REIT Management Inc.