July 19, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Activia Properties Inc.

21-1 Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Nobuhide Kashiwagi

Executive Director

(Code: 3279)

Asset Management Company

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Akira Kubo

President & CEO

Inquiries

Manabu Kamikawara

General Manager of Strategy Department

Activia Management Division

(Tel: +81-3-6455-3377)

Notice Concerning Differences Between Forecasts and Actual Results of Management

Performance and Cash Distributions for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2023

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces that differences from the previous forecasts announced on January 17, 2023 in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2022" resulted in the following actual results of the management performance and cash distributions for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023) (the 23rd Period). Details are as follows.

1 Previous forecasts and actual results of the management performance and cash distributions for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2023

Cash

Cash

distributions

distributions

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

(including

Cash

Profit

(excluding

cash

distributions

revenue

profit

profit

cash

(Millions of

distributions

in excess of

(Millions of

(Millions of

(Millions of

distributions

yen)

in excess of

earnings per

yen)

yen)

yen)

in excess of

earnings)

unit

earnings)

per unit

(yen)

per unit

(yen)

(yen)

Previous

16,149

8,844

7,880

7,865

forecast

9,350

9,350

-

(A)

Actual

17,482

9,826

8,859

8,843

results

9,875

9,875

-

(B)

Changes

1,333

981

978

978

525

525

-

(B-A)

Changes

8.3%

11.1%

12.4%

12.4%

5.6%

5.6%

-

(Reference) Number of investment units at the end of the fiscal period: 807,446 units

(Notes)

1. For the actual results described above, refer to "Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2023

(December 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023)"

2. Amounts less than the stated units are rounded down and the percentage is rounded to the first decimal place.

1

2 Reasons for differences

The main reasons for the differences are that operating revenue exceeded the previous forecast, due to the gain on sale of real estate properties resulting from the disposition of Tokyu Plaza Ginza (Land) and the leasing business revenue such as sales-linked rent being higher than expected.

*Website of API:https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/

2

