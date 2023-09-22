July 19, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Activia Properties Inc.

Notice Concerning Differences Between Forecasts and Actual Results of Management

Performance and Cash Distributions for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2023

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces that differences from the previous forecasts announced on January 17, 2023 in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2022" resulted in the following actual results of the management performance and cash distributions for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023) (the 23rd Period). Details are as follows.

1． Previous forecasts and actual results of the management performance and cash distributions for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2023

Cash Cash distributions distributions Operating Operating Ordinary (including Cash Profit (excluding cash distributions revenue profit profit cash (Millions of distributions in excess of (Millions of (Millions of (Millions of distributions yen) in excess of earnings per yen) yen) yen) in excess of earnings) unit earnings) per unit (yen) per unit (yen) (yen) Previous 16,149 8,844 7,880 7,865 forecast 9,350 9,350 - (A) Actual 17,482 9,826 8,859 8,843 results 9,875 9,875 - (B) Changes 1,333 981 978 978 525 525 - (B-A) Changes 8.3% 11.1% 12.4% 12.4% 5.6% 5.6% - (Reference) Number of investment units at the end of the fiscal period: 807,446 units (Notes) 1. For the actual results described above, refer to "Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023)"

2. Amounts less than the stated units are rounded down and the percentage is rounded to the first decimal place.

