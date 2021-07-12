Activia Properties : Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31,2021

(Note) Basic earnings per unit is calculated by dividing profit by the day-weighted average number of investment units for the period (771,224 units for the fiscal period ended November 30, 2020 and for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2021).

(Note 2) The ¥33 in cash distributions in excess of earnings per unit for the fiscal period ended November 30, 2020 comprises ¥33 in allowance for temporary difference adjustments. There are no distributions on reduction of unitholders' capital for tax purposes.

(Note 1) The ¥15 in cash distributions in excess of earnings per unit for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2021 comprises ¥15 in allowance for temporary difference adjustments. There are no distributions on reduction of unitholders' capital for tax purposes.

Forward-looking statements presented in this financial report including forecasts of results are based on information currently available to us and on certain assumptions we deem to be reasonable. As such, actual operating and other results may differ materially due to a number of factors. Furthermore, these forecasts are in no way a guarantee of any distribution amount. Please refer to "Assumptions for Forecasts of Investment Performance for the 20th Fiscal Period from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 and the 21st Fiscal Period from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022" on pages 12 through 13 for information on assumptions for the forecasts.

(Note) Please refer to "Per Unit Information" on page 37 for the number of investment units used as the basis for calculating basic earnings per unit.

2. Forecasts of results for the fiscal period from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 and the fiscal period from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022

1. Asset Management Status

Summary of Results for the Current Fiscal Period

(A) Transition of Investment Corporation

Activia Properties Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") was established on September 7, 2011, with unitholders' capital of ¥200 million (400 units) and TLC Township Inc. (on April 1, 2017, an absorption-type merger took place with current TLC REIT Management Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Manager") as a surviving company and TLC Activia Investment Management Inc. (its trade name was changed from TLC Township Inc. on April 1, 2012) as an absorbed company) as the organizer under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, including subsequent revisions; hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Trust Act"), and completed its registration in the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on September 20, 2011 (Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 73).

After that, the Investment Corporation was listed on the real estate investment trust securities market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (Securities code 3279) on June 13, 2012. On December 19, 2018, the Investment Corporation carried out a publicly offered capital increase for the sixth consecutive year, and on January 7, 2019, it carried out a third-party allotment.

"Activia" of "Activia Properties," the name of the Investment Corporation, has been coined from the words "activate" and "ia," a suffix meaning "place." By investing in and managing real estate appropriate to its name, the Investment Corporation seeks to become an entity capable of broadly energizing society. The Investment Corporation will also select real estate capable of sustaining customer demand as a location for both corporate activities and urban recreation in popular areas, with the aim of maximizing the medium- and long-term value of unitholders, supported by its proactive management (management to improve the circumstances by taking initiatives and acting for the future).

The Investment Corporation has continued to carefully select investment assets with a focus on location and quality since having concluded its IPO, and consequently held 44 properties (with the total acquisition price of ¥509,185 million) at the end of the fiscal period under review.

(B) Investment Environment in the Fiscal Period Under Review

In the Japanese economy in the fiscal period under review, there was increasing weakness mainly in personal consumption expenditures related to the service industry despite the continuing trends of recovery in some areas amid the lingering difficult environment caused by the impact of COVID-19.

With respect to the environment surrounding retail properties, although we had seen signs of recovery in consumer sentiment, due to a state of emergency having been declared twice, there has been a decline recently in travel, leisure and other service consumption as well as in expenditures for clothing, cosmetics and other items related to going out.

In the rental office market, both occupancy rates and rents have held to high levels particularly in the five central wards of Tokyo (Chiyoda-ku,Minato-ku,Chuo-ku,Shibuya-ku and Shinjuku-ku). Nevertheless, there is a continuing trend of office consolidations and relocations to smaller offices due to the stagnant economic activity caused by COVID-19. Meanwhile, the average vacancy rate in the five central wards of Tokyo as of May 31, 2021, according to data published by Miki Shoji Co., Ltd., was 5.90% an increase of 1.57 percentage points from the period ended November 30, 2020. Rent levels have dropped for ten consecutive months starting in August 2020. The average rent per tsubo (about 3.3 square meters) in the five central wards of Tokyo as of May 31, 2021, was ¥21,249. Even in major cities outside Tokyo, vacancy rates are trending upward and rent levels have fallen moderately or remain unchanged.

Despite remaining concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the J-REIT market is maintaining an upward trend based on the solid financial results overall of each security.

(C) Investment Performance

The Investment Corporation has continued to maintain and improve its portfolio in accordance with the basic asset management policy set forth in the Articles of Incorporation. Consequently, total assets held by the Investment Corporation at the end of the fiscal period under review were 44 properties (with the total acquisition price of ¥509,185 million) with the total leasable area of 425,493.08 m2 (128,709 tsubo).

