    3279   JP3047490002

ACTIVIA PROPERTIES INC.

(3279)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Activia Properties : Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31,2021

07/12/2021 | 02:18am EDT
July 12, 2021

Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2021

(December 1, 2020 - May 31, 2021)

Activia Properties Inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

3279

URL:

https://www.activia-reit.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Kazushi Sato, Executive Director

Investment management company:

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Representative:

Masaoki Kanematsu, President & CEO

Contact:

Kazuyuki Murayama, General Manager of Strategy Department,

Activia Management Division

TEL: +81-3-6455-3377

Scheduled date to file Securities Report: Scheduled date to start distribution payments: Supplementary material on financial report: Financial report presentation meeting:

August 24, 2021

August 18, 2021 Yes

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts truncated to the nearest million yen)

1. Summary of financial results for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2021 (December 1, 2020 - May 31, 2021)

(1) Operating results

(Percentages show changes from the corresponding amounts for the previous period.)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal period ended

14,715

(2.4)

8,101

(1.5)

7,250

(1.5)

7,249

(1.5)

May 31, 2021

Fiscal period ended

15,073

0.6

8,228

0.3

7,363

0.4

7,363

0.4

November 30, 2020

Basic earnings per unit

Return on unitholders'

Ordinary profit to

Ordinary profit to

equity (ROE)

total assets

operating revenue

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal period ended

9,400

2.8

1.4

49.3

May 31, 2021

Fiscal period ended

9,547

2.9

1.4

48.9

November 30, 2020

(Note) Basic earnings per unit is calculated by dividing profit by the day-weighted average number of investment units for the period (771,224 units for the fiscal period ended November 30, 2020 and for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2021).

- 1 -

(2) Cash distributions

Cash

Total

Cash

Total

Cash

Total

distributions

distributions

distributions

distributions

distributions

distributions

per unit

in excess of

per unit

(excluding excess

in excess of

(including excess

(excluding excess

earnings

(including excess

of earnings)

of earnings)

per unit

earnings

of earnings)

of earnings)

Yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal period ended

9,386

7,238

15

11

9,401

7,250

May 31, 2021

Fiscal period ended

9,514

7,337

33

25

9,547

7,362

November 30, 2020

Distribution

Payout ratio

ratio to

unitholders'

equity

%

%

Fiscal period ended

99.8

2.8

May 31, 2021

Fiscal period ended

99.7

2.9

November 30, 2020

(Note 1) The ¥15 in cash distributions in excess of earnings per unit for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2021 comprises ¥15 in allowance for temporary difference adjustments. There are no distributions on reduction of unitholders' capital for tax purposes.

(Note 2) The ¥33 in cash distributions in excess of earnings per unit for the fiscal period ended November 30, 2020 comprises ¥33 in allowance for temporary difference adjustments. There are no distributions on reduction of unitholders' capital for tax purposes.

(3) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Unitholders' equity to

Net assets per unit

total assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of May 31, 2021

525,379

255,581

48.6

331,397

As of November 30, 2020

525,378

255,705

48.7

331,558

(Reference) Unitholders' equity

As of May 31, 2021:

¥255,581 million

As of November 30, 2020:

¥255,705 million

(4) Cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal period ended

8,745

(566)

(7,847)

17,881

May 31, 2021

Fiscal period ended

8,874

(713)

(7,366)

17,551

November 30, 2020

- 2 -

2. Forecasts of results for the fiscal period from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 and the fiscal period from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022

(Percentages show changes from the corresponding amounts for the previous period.)

Cash

Cash

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

distributions

distributions

per unit

in excess of

revenue

profit

profit

(excluding excess

earnings

of earnings)

per unit

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Fiscal period ending

15,299

4.0

8,190

1.1

7,212

(0.5)

7,211

(0.5)

9,350

-

November 30, 2021

Fiscal period ending

14,660

(4.2)

8,023

(2.0)

7,019

(2.7)

7,018

(2.7)

9,100

-

May 31, 2022

(Reference) Forecasted profit per unit (forecasted profit / total projected number of investment units issued at end of period)

for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2021:

¥9,350

for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022:

¥9,100

* Other

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement of prior period financial statements: None
  3. Total number of units issued
    a. Total number of units issued at end of period (including treasury units)

As of May 31, 2021

771,224 units

As of November 30, 2020

771,224 units

  1. Number of treasury units at end of period

As of May 31, 2021

- units

As of November 30, 2020

- units

(Note) Please refer to "Per Unit Information" on page 37 for the number of investment units used as the basis for calculating basic earnings per unit.

  • Financial reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Other special items

Forward-looking statements presented in this financial report including forecasts of results are based on information currently available to us and on certain assumptions we deem to be reasonable. As such, actual operating and other results may differ materially due to a number of factors. Furthermore, these forecasts are in no way a guarantee of any distribution amount. Please refer to "Assumptions for Forecasts of Investment Performance for the 20th Fiscal Period from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 and the 21st Fiscal Period from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022" on pages 12 through 13 for information on assumptions for the forecasts.

This English version is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the case where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version will prevail.

- 3 -

Index

1.

Asset Management Status .........................................................................................................................

- 5 -

(1)

Asset Management Status .................................................................................................................

- 5 -

2.

Financial Statements ...............................................................................................................................

- 14 -

(1)

Balance Sheet..................................................................................................................................

- 14 -

(2)

Statement of Income .......................................................................................................................

- 16 -

(3)

Statement of Unitholders' Equity....................................................................................................

- 17 -

(4)

Statement of Cash Distributions .....................................................................................................

- 19 -

(5)

Statement of Cash Flows.................................................................................................................

- 21 -

(6)

Notes on Assumption of Going Concern ........................................................................................

- 22 -

(7)

Notes on Important Accounting Policies ........................................................................................

- 22 -

(8)

Notes to Financial Statements.........................................................................................................

- 24 -

(9)

Changes in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding ........................................

- 38 -

3.

Reference Information ............................................................................................................................

- 40 -

(1)

Composition of Invested Assets......................................................................................................

- 40 -

(2)

Investment Assets ...........................................................................................................................

- 41 -

- 4 -

1. Asset Management Status

  1. Asset Management Status
  1. Summary of Results for the Current Fiscal Period

(A) Transition of Investment Corporation

Activia Properties Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") was established on September 7, 2011, with unitholders' capital of ¥200 million (400 units) and TLC Township Inc. (on April 1, 2017, an absorption-type merger took place with current TLC REIT Management Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Manager") as a surviving company and TLC Activia Investment Management Inc. (its trade name was changed from TLC Township Inc. on April 1, 2012) as an absorbed company) as the organizer under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, including subsequent revisions; hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Trust Act"), and completed its registration in the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on September 20, 2011 (Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 73).

After that, the Investment Corporation was listed on the real estate investment trust securities market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (Securities code 3279) on June 13, 2012. On December 19, 2018, the Investment Corporation carried out a publicly offered capital increase for the sixth consecutive year, and on January 7, 2019, it carried out a third-party allotment.

"Activia" of "Activia Properties," the name of the Investment Corporation, has been coined from the words "activate" and "ia," a suffix meaning "place." By investing in and managing real estate appropriate to its name, the Investment Corporation seeks to become an entity capable of broadly energizing society. The Investment Corporation will also select real estate capable of sustaining customer demand as a location for both corporate activities and urban recreation in popular areas, with the aim of maximizing the medium- and long-term value of unitholders, supported by its proactive management (management to improve the circumstances by taking initiatives and acting for the future).

The Investment Corporation has continued to carefully select investment assets with a focus on location and quality since having concluded its IPO, and consequently held 44 properties (with the total acquisition price of ¥509,185 million) at the end of the fiscal period under review.

(B) Investment Environment in the Fiscal Period Under Review

In the Japanese economy in the fiscal period under review, there was increasing weakness mainly in personal consumption expenditures related to the service industry despite the continuing trends of recovery in some areas amid the lingering difficult environment caused by the impact of COVID-19.

With respect to the environment surrounding retail properties, although we had seen signs of recovery in consumer sentiment, due to a state of emergency having been declared twice, there has been a decline recently in travel, leisure and other service consumption as well as in expenditures for clothing, cosmetics and other items related to going out.

In the rental office market, both occupancy rates and rents have held to high levels particularly in the five central wards of Tokyo (Chiyoda-ku,Minato-ku,Chuo-ku,Shibuya-ku and Shinjuku-ku). Nevertheless, there is a continuing trend of office consolidations and relocations to smaller offices due to the stagnant economic activity caused by COVID-19. Meanwhile, the average vacancy rate in the five central wards of Tokyo as of May 31, 2021, according to data published by Miki Shoji Co., Ltd., was 5.90% an increase of 1.57 percentage points from the period ended November 30, 2020. Rent levels have dropped for ten consecutive months starting in August 2020. The average rent per tsubo (about 3.3 square meters) in the five central wards of Tokyo as of May 31, 2021, was ¥21,249. Even in major cities outside Tokyo, vacancy rates are trending upward and rent levels have fallen moderately or remain unchanged.

Despite remaining concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the J-REIT market is maintaining an upward trend based on the solid financial results overall of each security.

(C) Investment Performance

The Investment Corporation has continued to maintain and improve its portfolio in accordance with the basic asset management policy set forth in the Articles of Incorporation. Consequently, total assets held by the Investment Corporation at the end of the fiscal period under review were 44 properties (with the total acquisition price of ¥509,185 million) with the total leasable area of 425,493.08 m2 (128,709 tsubo).

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Activia Properties Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
