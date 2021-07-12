Activia Properties : Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31,2021

Kazuyuki Murayama, General Manager of Strategy Department,
Activia Management Division
TEL: +81-3-6455-3377
Scheduled date to file Securities Report: Scheduled date to start distribution payments: Supplementary material on financial report: Financial report presentation meeting:
August 24, 2021
August 18, 2021 Yes
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts truncated to the nearest million yen)
1. Summary of financial results for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2021 (December 1, 2020 - May 31, 2021)
(1) Operating results
(Percentages show changes from the corresponding amounts for the previous period.)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal period ended
14,715
(2.4)
8,101
(1.5)
7,250
(1.5)
7,249
(1.5)
May 31, 2021
Fiscal period ended
15,073
0.6
8,228
0.3
7,363
0.4
7,363
0.4
November 30, 2020
Basic earnings per unit
Return on unitholders'
Ordinary profit to
Ordinary profit to
equity (ROE)
total assets
operating revenue
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal period ended
9,400
2.8
1.4
49.3
May 31, 2021
Fiscal period ended
9,547
2.9
1.4
48.9
November 30, 2020
(Note) Basic earnings per unit is calculated by dividing profit by the day-weighted average number of investment units for the period (771,224 units for the fiscal period ended November 30, 2020 and for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2021).
- 1 -
(2) Cash distributions
Cash
Total
Cash
Total
Cash
Total
distributions
distributions
distributions
distributions
distributions
distributions
per unit
in excess of
per unit
(excluding excess
in excess of
(including excess
(excluding excess
earnings
(including excess
of earnings)
of earnings)
per unit
earnings
of earnings)
of earnings)
Yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal period ended
9,386
7,238
15
11
9,401
7,250
May 31, 2021
Fiscal period ended
9,514
7,337
33
25
9,547
7,362
November 30, 2020
Distribution
Payout ratio
ratio to
unitholders'
equity
%
%
Fiscal period ended
99.8
2.8
May 31, 2021
Fiscal period ended
99.7
2.9
November 30, 2020
(Note 1) The ¥15 in cash distributions in excess of earnings per unit for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2021 comprises ¥15 in allowance for temporary difference adjustments. There are no distributions on reduction of unitholders' capital for tax purposes.
(Note 2) The ¥33 in cash distributions in excess of earnings per unit for the fiscal period ended November 30, 2020 comprises ¥33 in allowance for temporary difference adjustments. There are no distributions on reduction of unitholders' capital for tax purposes.
(3) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Unitholders' equity to
Net assets per unit
total assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of May 31, 2021
525,379
255,581
48.6
331,397
As of November 30, 2020
525,378
255,705
48.7
331,558
(Reference) Unitholders' equity
As of May 31, 2021:
¥255,581 million
As of November 30, 2020:
¥255,705 million
(4) Cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal period ended
8,745
(566)
(7,847)
17,881
May 31, 2021
Fiscal period ended
8,874
(713)
(7,366)
17,551
November 30, 2020
- 2 -
2. Forecasts of results for the fiscal period from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 and the fiscal period from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022
(Percentages show changes from the corresponding amounts for the previous period.)
Cash
Cash
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
distributions
distributions
per unit
in excess of
revenue
profit
profit
(excluding excess
earnings
of earnings)
per unit
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Fiscal period ending
15,299
4.0
8,190
1.1
7,212
(0.5)
7,211
(0.5)
9,350
-
November 30, 2021
Fiscal period ending
14,660
(4.2)
8,023
(2.0)
7,019
(2.7)
7,018
(2.7)
9,100
-
May 31, 2022
(Reference) Forecasted profit per unit (forecasted profit / total projected number of investment units issued at end of period)
for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2021:
¥9,350
for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022:
¥9,100
* Other
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of prior period financial statements: None
Total number of units issued
a. Total number of units issued at end of period (including treasury units)
As of May 31, 2021
771,224 units
As of November 30, 2020
771,224 units
Number of treasury units at end of period
As of May 31, 2021
- units
As of November 30, 2020
- units
(Note) Please refer to "Per Unit Information" on page 37 for the number of investment units used as the basis for calculating basic earnings per unit.
Financial reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Other special items
Forward-looking statements presented in this financial report including forecasts of results are based on information currently available to us and on certain assumptions we deem to be reasonable. As such, actual operating and other results may differ materially due to a number of factors. Furthermore, these forecasts are in no way a guarantee of any distribution amount. Please refer to "Assumptions for Forecasts of Investment Performance for the 20th Fiscal Period from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 and the 21st Fiscal Period from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022" on pages 12 through 13 for information on assumptions for the forecasts.
This English version is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the case where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version will prevail.
- 3 -
Index
1.
Asset Management Status .........................................................................................................................
- 5 -
(1)
Asset Management Status .................................................................................................................
Activia Properties Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") was established on September 7, 2011, with unitholders' capital of ¥200 million (400 units) and TLC Township Inc. (on April 1, 2017, an absorption-type merger took place with current TLC REIT Management Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Manager") as a surviving company and TLC Activia Investment Management Inc. (its trade name was changed from TLC Township Inc. on April 1, 2012) as an absorbed company) as the organizer under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, including subsequent revisions; hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Trust Act"), and completed its registration in the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on September 20, 2011 (Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 73).
After that, the Investment Corporation was listed on the real estate investment trust securities market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (Securities code 3279) on June 13, 2012. On December 19, 2018, the Investment Corporation carried out a publicly offered capital increase for the sixth consecutive year, and on January 7, 2019, it carried out a third-party allotment.
"Activia" of "Activia Properties," the name of the Investment Corporation, has been coined from the words "activate" and "ia," a suffix meaning "place." By investing in and managing real estate appropriate to its name, the Investment Corporation seeks to become an entity capable of broadly energizing society. The Investment Corporation will also select real estate capable of sustaining customer demand as a location for both corporate activities and urban recreation in popular areas, with the aim of maximizing the medium- and long-term value of unitholders, supported by its proactive management (management to improve the circumstances by taking initiatives and acting for the future).
The Investment Corporation has continued to carefully select investment assets with a focus on location and quality since having concluded its IPO, and consequently held 44 properties (with the total acquisition price of ¥509,185 million) at the end of the fiscal period under review.
(B) Investment Environment in the Fiscal Period Under Review
In the Japanese economy in the fiscal period under review, there was increasing weakness mainly in personal consumption expenditures related to the service industry despite the continuing trends of recovery in some areas amid the lingering difficult environment caused by the impact of COVID-19.
With respect to the environment surrounding retail properties, although we had seen signs of recovery in consumer sentiment, due to a state of emergency having been declared twice, there has been a decline recently in travel, leisure and other service consumption as well as in expenditures for clothing, cosmetics and other items related to going out.
In the rental office market, both occupancy rates and rents have held to high levels particularly in the five central wards of Tokyo (Chiyoda-ku,Minato-ku,Chuo-ku,Shibuya-ku and Shinjuku-ku). Nevertheless, there is a continuing trend of office consolidations and relocations to smaller offices due to the stagnant economic activity caused by COVID-19. Meanwhile, the average vacancy rate in the five central wards of Tokyo as of May 31, 2021, according to data published by Miki Shoji Co., Ltd., was 5.90% an increase of 1.57 percentage points from the period ended November 30, 2020. Rent levels have dropped for ten consecutive months starting in August 2020. The average rent per tsubo (about 3.3 square meters) in the five central wards of Tokyo as of May 31, 2021, was ¥21,249. Even in major cities outside Tokyo, vacancy rates are trending upward and rent levels have fallen moderately or remain unchanged.
Despite remaining concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the J-REIT market is maintaining an upward trend based on the solid financial results overall of each security.
(C) Investment Performance
The Investment Corporation has continued to maintain and improve its portfolio in accordance with the basic asset management policy set forth in the Articles of Incorporation. Consequently, total assets held by the Investment Corporation at the end of the fiscal period under review were 44 properties (with the total acquisition price of ¥509,185 million) with the total leasable area of 425,493.08 m2 (128,709 tsubo).
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Activia Properties Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:17:04 UTC.