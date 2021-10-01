Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI

10/01/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until October 4, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ATVI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Activision Blizzard and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atvi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 4, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

On July 20, 2021, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the Company alleging violations of the state’s Equal Pay Act as well as the Fair Employment and Housing Act based on disturbing incidents of sexual harassment and assault. On July 27, 2021, Bloomberg reported that thousands of current and former employees of the Company had signed a petition in protest of the Company’s “abhorrent and insulting” response to the lawsuit and had planned walkout and work stoppage the following day, resulting in the Company’s CEO sending a letter to employees apologizing for the Company’s “tone deaf” response to the DFEH lawsuit and promising “swift action to be [. . .] compassionate[,] caring [and] to ensure a safe environment.”

On this news, shares of Activision fell $5.89, or over 6%, to close at $84.05 on July 27, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Cheng v. Activision Blizzard, Inc., et al., No. 1:21-cv-06240.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
10/01ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 72 HOUR DEADLINE : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & ..
BU
10/01ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021
BU
09/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Activ..
PR
09/29ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. ..
PR
09/28ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : settles US workplace discrimination suit
AQ
09/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Merck, Geely, Toyota, Activision Blizzard...
09/28NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Slip as Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High
DJ
09/28ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Reaches $18 Million Settlement of Workplace Harassment Probe
MT
09/27ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : U.S. employment watchdog reach agreement in sexual harassment and di..
RE
09/27ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Commits to Expanded Workplace Initiatives, Reaches Agreement with th..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 782 M - -
Net income 2021 2 590 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 61 073 M 61 073 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,10x
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 78,53 $
Average target price 113,38 $
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Frances Fragos Townsend Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-15.42%60 187
NETEASE, INC.-12.50%55 550
NEXON CO., LTD.-44.69%14 536
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 318
NCSOFT CORPORATION-36.09%10 513
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD4.08%8 446