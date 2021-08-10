Log in
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

08/10/2021 | 07:03am EDT
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) against certain of its current and former officers and directors for potential mismanagement and self-dealing.

On August 3, 2021, it was made known that J. Allen Brack would immediately step down from his role as President of Blizzard Entertainment after being named in a complaint filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing the week prior. The complaint, filed against Activision Blizzard, alleges the Company's "pervasive frat boy workplace culture" resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men. The lawsuit also alleges that the Company's executives and HR personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct and instead retaliated against women who complained.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Activision Blizzard and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activision-blizzard-atvi-long-term-investor-alert-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301352017.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
