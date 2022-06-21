Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting; Stockholders Approve Nominees to Board of Directors

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) today announced that it convened its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as scheduled and considered and voted upon all items of business. The Annual Meeting was held virtually and a total of 647,887,763 votes were represented in person or by proxy, constituting approximately 82.9% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date.

Of the matters presented for stockholder vote, the Chairman and all other director nominees were reelected by an average of approximately 91% of the voting shares, for a term of office extending until the end of the next Annual Meeting. This includes the reelection of Lulu Cheng Meservey who was appointed to the Board in April 2022, and the election of Kerry Carr. Both Ms. Meservey and Ms. Carr are accomplished leaders and their election to the Board underscores the Company’s commitment to broadening the skills, experiences, and diverse backgrounds of our directors. As announced previously, Hendrik J. Hartong III and Casey Wasserman chose not to stand for reelection. The Board of Directors and Leadership Team at Activision Blizzard are thankful to Mr. Hartong and Mr. Wasserman for their commitment to the Company and invaluable strategic leadership and counsel over the years.

Approximately 88% of the voting shares approved the Company’s executive compensation.

Approximately 97% of the voting shares ratified the appointment of PwC as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Approximately 95% of voting shares voted against the non-binding stockholder proposal regarding the nomination of an employee representative director.

In addition, approximately 67% of the voting shares voted in favor of the non-binding stockholder proposal regarding the preparation of a report about the Company’s efforts in the workplace. Consistent with our ongoing commitments, we will carefully consider the proposal to enhance our future disclosures. Activision Blizzard remains deeply committed to a respectful, welcoming workplace for all colleagues. We believe that transparency with our stakeholders is critical to our commitment to the very best governance practices. The Board greatly values our stockholders’ perspectives.

The complete results of the Annual Meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming days, after certification by Activision Blizzard’s Inspector of Election.

