Second Quarter Net Bookings Grew 50% Year-Over-Year Second Quarter GAAP Operating Income and Segment Operating Income Each Grew Over 70% Year-Over-Year Blizzard Delivered Its First $1B Net Bookings Quarter and Record Segment Operating Income, Driven by the Successful Launch of Diablo IV Merger Agreement with Microsoft Extended to October 18, 2023 In Return for Higher Termination Fee, New Commercial Arrangements. Activision Blizzard Board Declares $0.99 Per Share Dividend.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced second quarter 2023 results.

“This quarter, our talented teams delivered strong performance for our players and shareholders. We delivered a 50% year-over-year increase in net bookings, operating income growth over 70%, earnings per share growth over 80%, and a record quarter for Blizzard with over $1 billion in net bookings for the first time,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “Most importantly, we continue to set new standards of excellence for workplace culture and provide joy and connection to hundreds of millions of players around the world. While we continue to have concerns about the economy and growing industry competition, we remain focused on the long-term opportunities ahead and completing our merger with Microsoft.”

Financial Metrics

Q2 (in millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 GAAP Net Revenues $ 2,207 $ 1,644 Impact of GAAP deferralsA $ 254 $ (7 ) GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.74 $ 0.36 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.91 $ 0.48 Impact of GAAP deferralsA $ 0.17 $ (0.01 )

Please refer to the tables at the back of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the company's GAAP and non-GAAP results.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $2.21 billion, as compared with $1.64 billion for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $2.01 billion. GAAP operating margin was 26%. GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.74, as compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard’s operating margin was 32% and earnings per diluted share was $0.91, as compared with $0.48 for the second quarter of 2022.

Activision Blizzard generated $590 million in operating cash flow for the quarter as compared with $198 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Metrics

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Activision Blizzard’s net bookingsB were $2.46 billion, as compared with $1.64 billion for the second quarter of 2022. In-game net bookingsC were $1.56 billion, as compared with $1.20 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, overall Activision Blizzard Monthly Active Users (MAUs)D were 356 million.

Microsoft Transaction

As announced on January 18, 2022, Microsoft plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both Activision Blizzard and Microsoft and by Activision Blizzard’s stockholders.

On July 18, 2023, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft entered into an agreement waiving certain rights to terminate the merger agreement if the merger has not been consummated prior to October 18, 2023. The terms of the agreement include an increase in the termination fee payable to Activision Blizzard from $3.0 billion to $3.5 billion if the transaction is terminated after August 29, 2023, and to $4.5 billion if the transaction is terminated after September 15, 2023. The agreement also includes amendments to Activision Blizzard’s commercial Xbox arrangements with Microsoft, valued at up to $250 million for each of fiscal years 2023 and 2024. The agreement further enables Activision Blizzard to declare and pay one regular cash dividend for fiscal year 2023 of up to $0.99 per share, prior to and not contingent on the closing of the transaction. Please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 19, 2023 for further detail.

Also on July 18, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.99 per share of the Company’s outstanding common stock, payable on August 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2023 from cash on hand.

Conference Call and Earnings Presentation

In light of the proposed transaction with Microsoft, and as is customary during the pendency of an acquisition, Activision Blizzard will not be hosting a conference call, issuing an earnings presentation, or providing detailed quantitative financial guidance in conjunction with its second quarter 2023 earnings release. For further detail and discussion of our financial performance, please refer to Activision Blizzard's upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Selected Business Highlights

Activision Blizzard continued to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment in the second quarter. Our talented teams delivered compelling content across platforms, geographies and business models, delighting our communities and driving strong financial results. Net bookings grew 50% year-over-year in the second quarter, while GAAP operating income and segment operating income each grew over 70% year-over-year.

Each of our business units grew net bookings year-over-year in the second quarter. Blizzard delivered its first $1 billion net bookings quarter following the record-setting launch of Diablo® IV, Blizzard’s fastest-selling title to date. Player investment in live operations content drove 17% year-over-year net bookings growth for Activision and another quarterly net bookings record at King. Activision Blizzard in-game net bookings grew 30% year-over-year in the second quarter, and represent over 60% of total net bookings over the last 12 months. Net bookings on the mobile platform grew 4% year-over-year, and represent approximately 40% of total net bookings over the last 12 months.

We expect to deliver strong financial performance for the full year, driven by the successful reinvigoration of the Diablo franchise and growth in live operations across the company. We do remain cognizant of risks, including those related to our execution, the consumer spending environment, and the labor market, and we are forecasting our second half content releases prudently. We continue to expect at least high-teens year-over-year growth for GAAP revenue in 2023, and at least high-single digit year-over-year growth in net bookings and total segment operating income for the year. This outlook does not incorporate potential financial benefits included in the Microsoft extension announced today.

Activision

Activision segment revenue grew 17% year-over-year in the second quarter, while operating income increased over 80% year-over-year, driven by growth across the Call of Duty ® franchise.

franchise. Net bookings on PC and console grew strongly year-over-year, as players continued to engage and invest in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ® II universe. Premium Call of Duty sales grew sharply year-over-year. Second quarter in-game net bookings were higher than both the first quarter and the year ago period, with Season 3 being the highest-grossing Modern Warfare II in-game season to date, driven by a strong community response to gameplay enhancements and the new BlackCell battle pass offering. Our teams are looking forward to releasing additional seasons of new content and ongoing community updates in the coming months.

universe. Premium sales grew sharply year-over-year. Second quarter in-game net bookings were higher than both the first quarter and the year ago period, with Season 3 being the highest-grossing in-game season to date, driven by a strong community response to gameplay enhancements and the new BlackCell battle pass offering. Our teams are looking forward to releasing additional seasons of new content and ongoing community updates in the coming months. Call of Duty Mobile engagement and net bookings were stable year-over-year, with the team continuing to see a positive response to enhancements to the player experience and optimization of live operations. Lifetime worldwide consumer spending on Call of Duty Mobile since its October 2019 launch passed $3 billion in the second quarter.

engagement and net bookings were stable year-over-year, with the team continuing to see a positive response to enhancements to the player experience and optimization of live operations. Lifetime worldwide consumer spending on since its October 2019 launch passed $3 billion in the second quarter. Call of Duty approaches its 20-year anniversary in October with around 90 million monthly players, with over half of all engagement on the mobile platform. Activision’s teams are hard at work on major new installments in the franchise slated for the fourth quarter. Development of this year's full annual premium release on PC and console is proceeding well. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile™, an ambitious, internally developed mobile game tightly integrated with the PC and console experience, continues to progress through regional testing.

Blizzard

In the second quarter, Blizzard segment revenue grew over 160% year-over-year and operating income more than tripled year-over-year, each setting new quarterly records, driven by the launch of Diablo IV .

. As of the end of the second quarter, Diablo IV had sold-through more units than any other Blizzard title at an equivalent stage of release. Over 10 million players experienced Diablo IV in June, playing for over 700 million hours, and retention trends for the title are particularly strong.

had sold-through more units than any other Blizzard title at an equivalent stage of release. Over 10 million players experienced in June, playing for over 700 million hours, and retention trends for the title are particularly strong. The launch of Diablo IV marks the start of a live service plan designed to deeply engage the Diablo community and create opportunities for continued player investment. July 20 sees the release of Diablo IV’s first quarterly season, Season of the Malignant, bringing new themes, content, and fresh gameplay to the community. Blizzard’s teams are also making strong progress on expansions that will deliver major new features and continue the game’s acclaimed narrative for many years to come.

marks the start of a live service plan designed to deeply engage the community and create opportunities for continued player investment. July 20 sees the release of Diablo IV’s first quarterly season, Season of the Malignant, bringing new themes, content, and fresh gameplay to the community. Blizzard’s teams are also making strong progress on expansions that will deliver major new features and continue the game’s acclaimed narrative for many years to come. Following the launch of Diablo IV, Blizzard also saw increased engagement in Diablo Immortal ™ , with June monthly net bookings for the mobile and PC title reaching the highest level since January. Elsewhere on mobile, Warcraft: Arclight Rumble ™ , an action strategy game internally developed at Blizzard, continues to progress through testing ahead of its regional soft launch.

Blizzard also saw increased engagement in , with June monthly net bookings for the mobile and PC title reaching the highest level since January. Elsewhere on mobile, , an action strategy game internally developed at Blizzard, continues to progress through testing ahead of its regional soft launch. Blizzard continued to engage the Overwatch ® and Warcraft ® communities with live operations in the second quarter. While engagement and player investment in Overwatch 2 declined sequentially in the quarter, the Overwatch team is looking forward to the August 10 release of Overwatch 2: Invasion . This will be the largest seasonal update yet, planned to include new PVE Story Missions, a new game mode, and a new hero progression system as well as an additional hero.

and communities with live operations in the second quarter. While engagement and player investment in declined sequentially in the quarter, the team is looking forward to the August 10 release of . This will be the largest seasonal update yet, planned to include new PVE Story Missions, a new game mode, and a new hero progression system as well as an additional hero. The World of Warcraft® team is delivering more content faster than ever before following the November release of the Dragonflight™ expansion for the Modern game, and subscriber retention in the West remains higher than at the equivalent stage of recent Modern expansions.

King

King segment revenue grew 9% year-over-year to a new quarterly record, equivalent to 10% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis E , again driven by strong execution across Candy Crush™ live operations and user acquisition. Segment operating income was slightly lower year-over-year due to increased investment in marketing, which is expected to contribute to operating income growth in future quarters.

, again driven by strong execution across live operations and user acquisition. Segment operating income was slightly lower year-over-year due to increased investment in marketing, which is expected to contribute to operating income growth in future quarters. In-game net bookings increased 10% year-over-year. The spring Candy Crush All Stars tournament, the first to include contestants from multiple continents, drove particularly strong year-over-year growth in installs and player investment in the Candy Crush franchise in April. Candy Crush payer numbers again grew year-over-year in the second quarter, and Candy Crush was the top-grossing game franchise in the U.S. app stores 1 for the 24 th quarter in a row.

franchise in April. payer numbers again grew year-over-year in the second quarter, and was the top-grossing game franchise in the U.S. app stores for the 24 quarter in a row. In the second quarter King saw further benefits from the acquisition of Peltarion, an AI technology company acquired in June 2022. Peltarion’s machine learning technology is helping King to accelerate the production and testing of Candy Crush live operations and to offer more relevant game content to players. King is now working on additional use cases involving generative AI to assist its developers in accelerating their workflow.

live operations and to offer more relevant game content to players. King is now working on additional use cases involving generative AI to assist its developers in accelerating their workflow. King’s advertising business grew year-over-year in the second quarter, with growth across direct brand advertisers and partner networks. Direct sales benefited from the rollout of innovative new ad formats and success in targeting new verticals, while indirect growth was driven by enhancements to our platform and the ramp of new partners.

Building the Model Workplace

Activision Blizzard remains focused on setting a new standard for workplace excellence and transparency. In May, the company released its first annual Transparency Report, explaining how we are delivering on our commitments to employees, shareholders, players, and other stakeholders, and highlighting the work that has helped us to build what we believe is among the most welcoming and inclusive workplaces in our industry. The report contains detailed reviews of the policies, processes, and programs Activision Blizzard employs to achieve its workplace ambitions, as well as comprehensive data and details of workplace conduct. We believe we are among a handful of Fortune 500 companies sharing this level of workplace detail, and in doing so, we hope to encourage other organizations to follow suit. Please refer to our DEFA14A filed on May 31, 2023 for further detail.

Overwatch League™

As previously disclosed, our collaborative arrangements for our professional esports leagues continue to face headwinds. During the second quarter, we amended certain terms of our collaborative arrangements with team entities participating in the Overwatch League. According to the amended terms, following the conclusion of the current Overwatch League season, the teams will vote on an updated operating agreement. If the teams do not vote to continue under an updated operating agreement, a termination fee of $6 million will be payable to each participating team entity (total fee of approximately $114 million). As of June 30, 2023, a termination liability has not been accrued. Total revenues from the Overwatch League comprise less than 1% of our consolidated net revenues.

Balance Sheet

Cash and short-term investments at the end of the second quarter stood at $13.2 billion, and Activision Blizzard ended the quarter with a net cashF position of approximately $9.5 billion.

About Activision Blizzard

Our mission, to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment, has never been more important. Through communities rooted in our video games we enable hundreds of millions of people to experience joy, thrill and achievement. We enable social connections through the lens of fun, and we foster purpose and a sense of accomplishment through healthy competition. Like sport, but with greater accessibility, our players can find purpose and meaning through competitive gaming. Video games, unlike any other social or entertainment media, have the ability to break down the barriers that can inhibit tolerance and understanding. Celebrating differences is at the core of our culture and ensures we can create games for players of diverse backgrounds in the 190 countries our games are played.

As a member of the Fortune 500 and as a component company of the S&P 500, we have an extraordinary track record of delivering superior shareholder returns for over 30 years. Our sustained success has enabled the company to support corporate social responsibility initiatives that are directly tied to our games. As an example, our Call of Duty Endowment has helped find employment for over 100,000 veterans.

1 Based on data.ai Intelligence

A Net effect of accounting treatment from revenue deferrals on certain of our online-enabled products. Since certain of our games are hosted online or include significant online functionality that represents a separate performance obligation, we defer the transaction price allocable to the online functionality from the sale of these games and then recognize the attributable revenues over the relevant estimated service periods, which are generally less than a year. The related cost of revenues is deferred and recognized as an expense as the related revenues are recognized. Impact from changes in deferrals refers to the net effect from revenue deferrals accounting treatment for the purposes of revenues, along with, for the purposes of EPS, the related cost of revenues deferrals treatment and the related tax impacts. Internally, management excludes the impact of this change in deferred revenues and related cost of revenues when evaluating the company’s operating performance, when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and when assessing the performance of its management team. Management believes this is appropriate because doing so enables an analysis of performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our customers. In addition, management believes excluding the change in deferred revenues and the related cost of revenues provides a much more timely indication of trends in our operating results.

BNet bookings is an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others, and is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

CIn-game net bookings primarily includes the net amount of microtransactions and downloadable content sold during the period, and is equal to in-game net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

DMonthly Active User (“MAU”) Definition: We monitor MAUs as a key measure of the overall size of our user base. MAUs are the number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month. We calculate average MAUs in a period by adding the total number of MAUs in each of the months in a given period and dividing that total by the number of months in the period. An individual who accesses two of our games would be counted as two users. In addition, due to technical limitations, for Activision and King, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would be counted as two users. For Blizzard, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would generally be counted as a single user. In certain instances, we rely on third parties to publish our games. In these instances, MAU data is based on information provided to us by those third parties, or, if final data is not available, reasonable estimates of MAUs for these third-party published games.

E Year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive constant-currency year-over-year performance. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of currency rate fluctuations.

Total net bookings increased by 50% year-over-year for the second quarter of 2023. On a constant currency basis, total net bookings increased 51% year-over-year for the second quarter of 2023 as currency rate changes negatively impacted year-over-year growth in the quarter by 1 percentage point.

Activision segment net revenues grew by 17% year-over-year, Blizzard segment net revenues grew by 164%, and King segment net revenues grew by 9% for the second quarter of 2023. On a constant currency year-over-year basis, Activision segment net revenue grew 19%, Blizzard segment net revenue grew 172%, and King segment net revenue grew 10% for the second quarter of 2023, as currency rate changes negatively impacted Activision segment net revenue year-over-growth by 2 percentage points, Blizzard segment net revenue year-over-growth by 8 percentage points, and King segment net revenue year-over-year growth by 1 percentage point.

F Net cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents ($10.8B as of June 30, 2023) and short-term investments ($2.4B as of June 30, 2023) minus gross debt ($3.7B as of June 30, 2023).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: As a supplement to our financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), Activision Blizzard presents certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the items associated with the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Activision Blizzard provides net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, and operating margin data and guidance both including (in accordance with GAAP) and excluding (non-GAAP) certain items. When relevant, the company also provides constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of currency rate fluctuations. In addition, Activision Blizzard provides EBITDA (defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and adjusted EBITDA (defined as non-GAAP operating margin (see non-GAAP financial measure below) before depreciation). The non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items, as applicable in any given reporting period and our outlook:

expenses related to share-based compensation, including liability awards accounted for under ASC 718;

the amortization of intangibles from purchase price accounting;

fees and other expenses related to mergers and acquisitions, including related debt financings, and refinancing of long-term debt, including penalties and the write off of unamortized discount and deferred financing costs;

restructuring and related charges;

expenses related to the wind down of our partnership with NetEase in China in regards to licenses covering the publication of several Blizzard titles which expired in January 2023;

other non-cash charges from reclassification of certain cumulative translation adjustments into earnings as required by GAAP;

the income tax adjustments associated with any of the above items (tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results); and

significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws, amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities.

In the future, Activision Blizzard may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information to measure Activision Blizzard’s financial and operating performance. In particular, the measures facilitate comparison of operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of Activision Blizzard by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the company’s core business, operating results, or future outlook. Additionally, we consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Internally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with others, in assessing the company’s operating results, and measuring compliance with the requirements of the company’s debt financing agreements, as well as in planning and forecasting.

Activision Blizzard’s non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, and the terms non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP or adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning. Therefore, other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors a comparable view of Activision Blizzard’s performance in relation to other companies.

Management compensates for the limitations resulting from the exclusion of these items by considering the impact of the items separately and by considering Activision Blizzard’s GAAP, as well as non-GAAP, results and outlook, and by presenting the most comparable GAAP measures directly ahead of non-GAAP measures, and by providing a reconciliation that indicates and describes the adjustments made.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues Product sales $ 520 $ 304 $ 1,215 $ 690 In-game, subscription, and other revenues 1,687 1,340 3,375 2,722 Total net revenues 2,207 1,644 4,590 3,412 Costs and expenses Cost of revenues—product sales: Product costs 116 80 252 172 Software royalties and amortization 105 63 207 144 Cost of revenues—in-game, subscription, and other: Game operations and distribution costs 373 317 736 605 Software royalties and amortization 62 25 126 43 Product development 405 311 807 658 Sales and marketing 333 263 611 514 General and administrative 230 247 468 459 Total costs and expenses 1,624 1,306 3,207 2,595 Operating income 583 338 1,383 817 Interest expense from debt 27 27 54 54 Other (income) expense, net (168 ) (10 ) (290 ) (23 ) Income before income tax expense 724 321 1,619 786 Income tax expense 137 41 291 111 Net income $ 587 $ 280 $ 1,328 $ 675 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.36 $ 1.69 $ 0.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding 786 782 785 781 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.36 $ 1.67 $ 0.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 794 788 793 787

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in millions) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,770 $ 7,060 Held-to-maturity investments 2,314 4,932 Accounts receivable, net 1,035 1,204 Software development 762 640 Other current assets 615 633 Total current assets 15,496 14,469 Software development 684 641 Property and equipment, net 204 193 Deferred income taxes, net 1,289 1,201 Other assets 479 508 Intangible assets, net 437 442 Goodwill 9,929 9,929 Total assets $ 28,518 $ 27,383 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 225 $ 324 Deferred revenues 1,877 2,088 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,220 1,143 Total current liabilities 3,322 3,555 Long-term debt, net 3,612 3,611 Deferred income taxes, net 32 158 Other liabilities 759 816 Total liabilities 7,725 8,140 Shareholders' equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 12,489 12,260 Treasury stock (5,563 ) (5,563 ) Retained earnings 14,498 13,171 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (631 ) (625 ) Total shareholders’ equity 20,793 19,243 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 28,518 $ 27,383

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Year over Year

% Increase (Decrease) Cash Flow Data Operating Cash Flow $ 198 $ 257 $ 1,123 $ 577 $ 590 198 % Capital Expenditures 37 15 24 37 23 (38 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow1 $ 161 $ 242 $ 1,099 $ 540 $ 567 252 Operating Cash Flow - TTM2 $ 2,022 $ 1,758 $ 2,220 $ 2,155 $ 2,547 26 Capital Expenditures - TTM2 96 88 91 113 99 3 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow1 - TTM2 $ 1,926 $ 1,670 $ 2,129 $ 2,042 $ 2,448 27 %

1 Non-GAAP free cash flow represents operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. 2 TTM represents trailing twelve months. Operating Cash Flow for three months ended September 30, 2021, three months ended December 31, 2021, and three months ended March 31, 2022, were $521 million, $661 million, and $642 million, respectively. Capital Expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2021, three months ended December 31, 2021, and three months ended March 31, 2022, were $23 million, $21 million, and $15 million, respectively.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net Revenues Cost of Revenues — Product Sales: Product Costs Cost of Revenues — Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization Cost of Revenues— In- game/Subs/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs Cost of Revenues—In- game/Subs/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization Product Development Sales and Marketing General and Administrative Total Costs and Expenses GAAP Measurement $ 2,207 $ 116 $ 105 $ 373 $ 62 $ 405 $ 333 $ 230 $ 1,624 Share-based compensation1 — — (19 ) (1 ) (4 ) (45 ) (8 ) (25 ) (102 ) Partnership wind down and related costs2 — — — — — — — 2 2 Merger and acquisition-related fees and other expenses3 — — — — — — — (21 ) (21 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 2,207 $ 116 $ 86 $ 372 $ 58 $ 360 $ 325 $ 186 $ 1,503 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4 $ 254 $ (6 ) $ 98 $ 3 $ (3 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 92 Operating Income Net Income Basic Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Measurement $ 583 $ 587 $ 0.75 $ 0.74 Share-based compensation1 102 102 0.13 0.13 Partnership wind down and related costs2 (2 ) (2 ) — — Merger and acquisition-related fees and other expenses3 21 21 0.03 0.03 Income tax impacts from items above5 — 16 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP Measurement $ 704 $ 724 $ 0.92 $ 0.91 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4 $ 162 $ 130 $ 0.17 $ 0.17

1 Reflects expenses related to share-based compensation. 2 Reflects expenses related to the wind down of our partnership with NetEase, Inc. ("NetEase") in Mainland China in regards to licenses covering the publication of several Blizzard titles which expired in January 2023. 3 Reflects fees and other expenses related to our proposed transaction with Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft"), primarily legal and advisory fees. 4 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes. 5 Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net Revenues Cost of Revenues — Product Sales: Product Costs Cost of Revenues — Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization Cost of Revenues—In- game/Subs/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs Cost of Revenues—In- game/Subs/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization Product Development Sales and Marketing General and Administrative Total Costs and Expenses GAAP Measurement $ 4,590 $ 252 $ 207 $ 736 $ 126 $ 807 $ 611 $ 468 $ 3,207 Share-based compensation1 — — (38 ) (2 ) (8 ) (99 ) (17 ) (62 ) (226 ) Amortization of intangible assets2 — — — — (3 ) — — (1 ) (4 ) Partnership wind down and related costs3 — — — — — — — (2 ) (2 ) Merger and acquisition-related fees and other expenses4 — — — — — — — (42 ) (42 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 4,590 $ 252 $ 169 $ 734 $ 115 $ 708 $ 594 $ 361 $ 2,933 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues5 $ (274 ) $ (26 ) $ 65 $ (4 ) $ (1 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 34 Operating Income Net Income Basic Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Measurement $ 1,383 $ 1,328 $ 1.69 $ 1.67 Share-based compensation1 226 226 0.29 0.29 Amortization of intangible assets2 4 4 0.01 0.01 Partnership wind down and related costs3 2 2 — — Merger and acquisition-related fees and other expenses4 42 42 0.05 0.05 Income tax impacts from items above6 — (13 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 1,657 $ 1,589 $ 2.02 $ 2.00 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues5 $ (308 ) $ (262 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.33 )

1 Reflects expenses related to share-based compensation. 2 Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting. 3 Reflects expenses related to the wind down of our partnership with NetEase in Mainland China in regards to licenses covering the publication of several Blizzard titles which expired in January 2023. 4 Reflects fees and other expenses related to our proposed transaction with Microsoft, primarily legal and advisory fees. 5 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes. 6 Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net Revenues Cost of Revenues — Product Sales: Product Costs Cost of Revenues — Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization Cost of Revenues—In- game/Subs/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs Cost of Revenues—In- game/Subs/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization Product Development Sales and Marketing General and Administrative Total Costs and Expenses GAAP Measurement $ 1,644 $ 80 $ 63 $ 317 $ 25 $ 311 $ 263 $ 247 $ 1,306 Share-based compensation1 — — (2 ) (1 ) — (47 ) (14 ) (36 ) (100 ) Amortization of intangible assets2 — — — — — — — (2 ) (2 ) Restructuring and related costs3 — — — — — — — 3 3 Merger and acquisition-related fees and other expenses4 — — — — — — — (16 ) (16 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 1,644 $ 80 $ 61 $ 316 $ 25 $ 264 $ 249 $ 196 $ 1,191 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues5 $ (7 ) $ (7 ) $ (30 ) $ 17 $ 14 $ — $ — $ — $ (6 ) Operating Income Net Income Basic Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Measurement $ 338 $ 280 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Share-based compensation1 100 100 0.13 0.13 Amortization of intangible assets2 2 2 — — Restructuring and related costs3 (3 ) (3 ) — — Merger and acquisition-related fees and other expenses4 16 16 0.02 0.02 Income tax impacts from items above6 — (15 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 453 $ 380 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues5 $ (1 ) $ (8 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 )

1 Reflects expenses related to share-based compensation. 2 Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting. 3 Reflects restructuring initiatives. 4 Reflects fees and other expenses related to our proposed transaction with Microsoft, primarily legal and advisory fees. 5 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes. 6 Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net Revenues Cost of Revenues — Product Sales: Product Costs Cost of Revenues — Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization Cost of Revenues—In- game/Subs/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs Cost of Revenues—In- game/Subs/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization Product Development Sales and Marketing General and Administrative Total Costs and Expenses GAAP Measurement $ 3,412 $ 172 $ 144 $ 605 $ 43 $ 658 $ 514 $ 459 $ 2,595 Share-based compensation1 — — (6 ) (3 ) — (100 ) (29 ) (61 ) (199 ) Amortization of intangible assets2 — — — — — — — (4 ) (4 ) Restructuring and related costs3 — — — — — — — 5 5 Merger and acquisition-related fees and other expenses4 — — — — — — — (48 ) (48 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 3,412 $ 172 $ 138 $ 602 $ 43 $ 558 $ 485 $ 351 $ 2,349 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues5 $ (293 ) $ (22 ) $ (68 ) $ 16 $ 17 $ — $ — $ — $ (57 ) Operating Income Net Income Basic Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Measurement $ 817 $ 675 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 Share-based compensation1 199 199 0.25 0.25 Amortization of intangible assets2 4 4 — — Restructuring and related costs3 (5 ) (5 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Merger and acquisition-related fees and other expenses4 48 48 0.06 0.06 Income tax impacts from items above5 — (39 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 1,063 $ 882 $ 1.13 $ 1.12 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues5 $ (236 ) $ (213 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.27 )

1 Reflects expenses related to share-based compensation. 2 Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting. 3 Reflects restructuring initiatives. 4 Reflects fees and other expenses related to our proposed transaction with Microsoft, primarily legal and advisory fees. 5 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes. 6 Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING SEGMENTS INFORMATION (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ Increase / (Decrease) Activision Blizzard King Total Activision Blizzard King Total Segment Net Revenues Net revenues from external customers $ 574 $ 1,049 $ 747 $ 2,370 $ 84 $ 659 $ 63 $ 806 Intersegment net revenues1 — 9 — 9 — (2 ) — (2 ) Segment net revenues $ 574 $ 1,058 $ 747 $ 2,379 $ 84 $ 657 $ 63 $ 804 Segment operating income $ 167 $ 409 $ 266 $ 842 $ 75 $ 315 $ (5 ) $ 385 Operating Margin 35.4 % June 30, 2022 Activision Blizzard King Total Segment Net Revenues Net revenues from external customers $ 490 $ 390 $ 684 $ 1,564 Intersegment net revenues1 — 11 — 11 Segment net revenues $ 490 $ 401 $ 684 $ 1,575 Segment operating income $ 92 $ 94 $ 271 $ 457 Operating Margin 29.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ Increase / (Decrease) Activision Blizzard King Total Activision Blizzard King Total Segment Net Revenues Net revenues from external customers $ 1,154 $ 1,484 $ 1,486 $ 4,124 $ 211 $ 829 $ 120 $ 1,160 Intersegment net revenues1 — 17 — 17 — (3 ) — (3 ) Segment net revenues $ 1,154 $ 1,501 $ 1,486 $ 4,141 $ 211 $ 826 $ 120 $ 1,157 Segment operating income $ 346 $ 466 $ 507 $ 1,319 $ 195 $ 318 $ (7 ) $ 506 Operating Margin 31.9 % June 30, 2022 Activision Blizzard King Total Segment Net Revenues Net revenues from external customers $ 943 $ 655 $ 1,366 $ 2,964 Intersegment net revenues1 — 20 — 20 Segment net revenues $ 943 $ 675 $ 1,366 $ 2,984 Segment operating income $ 151 $ 148 $ 514 $ 813 Operating Margin 27.2 %

1 Intersegment revenues reflect licensing and service fees charged between segments.

Our operating segments are consistent with the manner in which our operations are reviewed and managed by our Chief Executive Officer, who is our chief operating decision maker (“CODM”). The CODM reviews segment performance exclusive of: the impact of the change in deferred revenues and related cost of revenues with respect to certain of our online-enabled games; share-based compensation expense (including liability awards accounted for under ASC 718); amortization of intangible assets as a result of purchase price accounting; fees and other expenses (including legal fees, costs, expenses and accruals) related to acquisitions, associated integration activities, and financings; certain restructuring and related costs; certain partnership wind down and related costs; and other non-cash charges. See the following page for the reconciliation tables of segment revenues and operating income to consolidated net revenues and consolidated income before income tax expense.

Our operating segments are also consistent with our internal organization structure, the way we assess operating performance and allocate resources, and the availability of separate financial information. We do not aggregate operating segments.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING SEGMENTS INFORMATION (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation to consolidated net revenues: Segment net revenues $ 2,379 $ 1,575 $ 4,141 $ 2,984 Revenues from non-reportable segments1 91 73 192 155 Net effect from recognition (deferral) of deferred net revenues2 (254 ) 7 274 293 Elimination of intersegment revenues3 (9 ) (11 ) (17 ) (20 ) Consolidated net revenues $ 2,207 $ 1,644 $ 4,590 $ 3,412 Reconciliation to consolidated income before income tax expense: Segment operating income $ 842 $ 457 $ 1,319 $ 813 Operating income (loss) from non-reportable segments1 24 (5 ) 30 14 Net effect from recognition (deferral) of deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues2 (162 ) 1 308 236 Share-based compensation expense4 (102 ) (100 ) (226 ) (199 ) Amortization of intangible assets — (2 ) (4 ) (4 ) Restructuring and related costs5 — 3 — 5 Partnership wind down and related costs6 2 — (2 ) — Merger and acquisition-related fees and other expenses7 (21 ) (16 ) (42 ) (48 ) Consolidated operating income 583 338 1,383 817 Interest expense from debt 27 27 54 54 Other (income) expense, net (168 ) (10 ) (290 ) (23 ) Consolidated income before income tax expense $ 724 $ 321 $ 1,619 $ 786

1 Includes other income and expenses outside of our reportable segments, including our distribution business and unallocated corporate income and expenses. 2 Reflects the net effect from (deferral) of revenues and recognition of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products. 3 Intersegment revenues reflect licensing and service fees charged between segments. 4 Reflects expenses related to share-based compensation. 5 Reflects restructuring initiatives. 6 Reflects expenses related to the wind down of our partnership with NetEase in Mainland China in regards to licenses covering the publication of several Blizzard titles which expired in January 2023. 7 Reflects fees and other expenses related to our proposed transaction with Microsoft, primarily legal and advisory fees.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 $ Increase (Decrease) % Increase (Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Distribution Channel Digital online channels2 $ 2,012 91 % $ 1,474 90 % $ 538 36 % Retail channels 81 4 65 4 16 25 Other3 114 5 105 6 9 9 Total consolidated net revenues $ 2,207 100 % $ 1,644 100 % $ 563 34 Change in deferred revenues4 Digital online channels2 $ 282 $ 44 Retail channels (21 ) (50 ) Other3 (7 ) (1 ) Total changes in deferred revenues $ 254 $ (7 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 $ Increase (Decrease) % Increase (Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Distribution Channel Digital online channels2 $ 4,168 91 % $ 3,063 90 % $ 1,105 36 % Retail channels 185 4 151 4 34 23 Other3 237 5 198 6 39 20 Total consolidated net revenues $ 4,590 100 % $ 3,412 100 % $ 1,178 35 Change in deferred revenues4 Digital online channels2 $ (165 ) $ (178 ) Retail channels (90 ) (115 ) Other3 (19 ) — Total changes in deferred revenues $ (274 ) $ (293 )

1 The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding. 2 Net revenues from Digital online channels represent revenues from digitally-distributed downloadable content, microtransactions, subscriptions, and products, as well as licensing royalties. 3 Net revenues from Other primarily include revenues from our distribution business, the Overwatch League, and the Call of Duty League. 4 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET REVENUES BY PLATFORM (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 $ Increase (Decrease) % Increase (Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Platform Console $ 556 25 % $ 376 23 % $ 180 48 % PC 594 27 332 20 262 79 Mobile and ancillary2 943 43 831 51 112 13 Other3 114 5 105 6 9 9 Total consolidated net revenues $ 2,207 100 % $ 1,644 100 % $ 563 34 Change in deferred revenues4 Console $ 26 $ (97 ) PC 246 25 Mobile and ancillary2 (11 ) 66 Other3 (7 ) (1 ) Total changes in deferred revenues $ 254 $ (7 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 $ Increase (Decrease) % Increase (Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Platform Console $ 1,194 26 % $ 859 25 % $ 335 39 % PC 1,259 27 716 21 543 76 Mobile and ancillary2 1,900 41 1,639 48 261 16 Other3 237 5 198 6 39 20 Total consolidated net revenues $ 4,590 100 % $ 3,412 100 % $ 1,178 35 Change in deferred revenues4 Console $ (255 ) $ (317 ) PC 43 (55 ) Mobile and ancillary2 (43 ) 79 Other3 (19 ) — Total changes in deferred revenues $ (274 ) $ (293 )

1 The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding. 2 Net revenues from Mobile and ancillary primarily include revenues from mobile devices. 3 Net revenues from Other primarily include revenues from our distribution business, the Overwatch League, and the Call of Duty League. 4 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 $ Increase (Decrease) % Increase (Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Geographic Region Americas $ 1,278 58 % $ 982 60 % $ 296 30 % EMEA2 660 30 470 29 190 40 Asia Pacific 269 12 192 12 77 40 Total consolidated net revenues $ 2,207 100 % $ 1,644 100 % $ 563 34 Change in deferred revenues3 Americas $ 72 $ (10 ) EMEA2 67 (21 ) Asia Pacific 115 24 Total changes in deferred revenues $ 254 $ (7 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 $ Increase (Decrease) % Increase (Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Geographic Region Americas $ 2,656 58 % $ 1,999 59 % $ 657 33 % EMEA2 1,359 30 996 29 363 36 Asia Pacific 575 13 417 12 158 38 Total consolidated net revenues $ 4,590 100 % $ 3,412 100 % $ 1,178 35 Change in deferred revenues3 Americas $ (251 ) $ (186 ) EMEA2 (97 ) (111 ) Asia Pacific 74 4 Total changes in deferred revenues $ (274 ) $ (293 )

1 The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding. 2 Net revenues from EMEA consist of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa geographic regions. 3 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Amounts in millions) Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 GAAP Net Income $ 435 $ 403 $ 740 $ 587 $ 2,165 Interest expense from debt 27 27 27 27 108 Other income (expense), net (42 ) (117 ) (122 ) (168 ) (449 ) Provision for income taxes 65 55 155 137 412 Depreciation and amortization 29 28 21 18 96 EBITDA 514 396 821 601 2,332 Share-based compensation expense1 102 161 124 102 489 Restructuring and related costs2 2 — — — 2 Partnership wind down and related costs3 — 27 4 (2 ) 29 Merger and acquisition-related fees and other expenses4 10 10 21 21 62 Adjusted EBITDA $ 628 $ 594 $ 970 $ 722 $ 2,914 Change in deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues5 $ 25 $ 1,059 $ (471 ) $ 162 $ 775

1 Reflects expenses related to share-based compensation. 2 Reflects restructuring initiatives. 3 Reflects expenses related to the wind down of our partnership with NetEase in Mainland China in regards to licenses covering the publication of several Blizzard titles which expired in January 2023. 4 Reflects fees and other expenses related to our proposed transaction with Microsoft, primarily legal and advisory fees. 5 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING METRICS (Amounts in millions) Net Bookings1 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 $ Increase (Decrease) % Increase (Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Increase (Decrease) % Increase (Decrease) Net bookings1 $ 2,461 $ 1,637 $ 824 50 % $ 4,316 $ 3,119 $ 1,197 38 % In-game net bookings2 $ 1,562 $ 1,197 $ 365 30 % $ 2,851 $ 2,208 $ 643 29

1 We monitor net bookings as a key operating metric in evaluating the performance of our business because it enables an analysis of performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our customers and provides more timely indications of trends in our operating results. Net bookings is the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others. Net bookings is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. 2 In-game net bookings primarily includes the net amount of downloadable content and microtransactions sold during the period, and is equal to in-game net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

Monthly Active Users3 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Activision 94 97 111 98 92 Blizzard 27 31 45 27 26 King 240 240 233 243 238 Total MAUs 361 368 389 368 356

3 We monitor monthly active users (“MAUs”) as a key measure of the overall size of our user base. MAUs are the number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month. We calculate average MAUs in a period by adding the total number of MAUs in each of the months in a given period and dividing that total by the number of months in the period. An individual who accesses two of our games would be counted as two users. In addition, due to technical limitations, for Activision and King, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would be counted as two users. For Blizzard, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would generally be counted as a single user. In certain instances, we rely on third parties to publish our games. In these instances, MAU data is based on information provided to us by those third parties, or, if final data is not available, reasonable estimates of MAUs for these third-party published games.

