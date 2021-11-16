Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Activision Blizzard Board of Directors Issues Statement Regarding Recent Article

11/16/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) Board of Directors released the following statement responding to recent media stories.

“The Activision Blizzard Board remains committed to the goal of making Activision Blizzard the most welcoming and inclusive company in the industry. Under Bobby Kotick's leadership the Company is already implementing industry leading changes including a zero tolerance harassment policy, a dedication to achieving significant increases to the percentages of women and non-binary people in our workforce and significant internal and external investments to accelerate opportunities for diverse talent. The Board remains confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention.

The goals we have set for ourselves are both critical and ambitious. The Board remains confident in Bobby Kotick's leadership, commitment and ability to achieve these goals.”

About Activision Blizzard

Our mission, to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment has never been more important. Through communities rooted in our video game franchises we enable hundreds of millions of people to experience joy, thrill and achievement. We enable social connections through the lens of fun, and we foster purpose and a sense of accomplishment through healthy competition. Like sport, but with greater accessibility, our players can find purpose and meaning through competitive gaming. Video games, unlike any other social or entertainment media, have the ability to break down the barriers that can inhibit tolerance and understanding. Celebrating differences is at the core of our culture and ensures we can create games for players of diverse backgrounds in the 190 countries our games are played.

As a member of the Fortune 500 and as a component company of the S&P 500, we have an extraordinary track record of delivering superior shareholder returns for over 30 years.

Our enduring franchises are some of the world’s most popular, including Call of Duty®, Crash Bandicoot™, World of Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Hearthstone®, Diablo®, StarCraft®, Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, Pet Rescue™ and Farm Heroes™. Our sustained success has enabled the company to support corporate social responsibility initiatives that are directly tied to our franchises. As an example, our Call of Duty Endowment has helped find employment for over 90,000 veterans.

Learn more information about Activision Blizzard and how we connect and engage the world through epic entertainment on the company's website, www.activisionblizzard.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
03:27pActivision Blizzard Board of Directors Issues Statement Regarding Recent Article
BU
03:25pActivision Blizzard Responds to WSJ Article Claiming CEO Knew About Alleged Sexual Misc..
MT
03:22pActivision Blizzard Issues Statement Regarding Recent Article
BU
02:51pActivision Blizzard board backs CEO amid misconduct allegations at company
RE
11:07aACTIVISION BLIZZARD CEO REPORTEDLY K : Wsj
MT
11/09Berenberg Bank Adjusts Activision Blizzard PT to $105 From $110, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/05CALL OF DUTY® : Vanguard Available Now Worldwide
BU
11/04Edward Jones Downgrades Activision Blizzard to Hold from Buy
MT
11/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tapering fears? It’s so 2020
11/04SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Mixed as Ocugen, Roku Retreat, Bed Bath & Beyond Continues to..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 751 M - -
Net income 2021 2 665 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 54 857 M 54 857 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 70,43 $
Average target price 97,30 $
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Frances Fragos Townsend Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-24.15%54 857
NETEASE, INC.16.09%72 319
NEXON CO., LTD.-24.28%18 966
NCSOFT CORPORATION-29.11%11 509
WUHU 37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-13.16%9 354
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD11.95%9 172