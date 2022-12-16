Activision Blizzard Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Plans Departure

By Kathryn Hardison

Activision Blizzard Inc. said Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre plans to leave the company to pursue another opportunity.

Mr. Alegre told the company that he will step down at the end of his current term of employment, which expires March 31, the company said in a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Alegre has served as the company's president and operating chief since April 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Microsoft Corp. is trying to buy Activision in a cash deal valued at $75 billion. The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the deal, saying the acquisition would harm competition.

