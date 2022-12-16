Advanced search
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
76.08 USD   -0.38%
Activision Blizzard Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Plans Departure
DJ
05:18pActivision Blizzard, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/13Microsoft Reportedly Offered FTC Consent Decree on Call of Duty
MT
Activision Blizzard Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Plans Departure

12/16/2022 | 05:59pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


Activision Blizzard Inc. said Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre plans to leave the company to pursue another opportunity.

Mr. Alegre told the company that he will step down at the end of his current term of employment, which expires March 31, the company said in a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Alegre has served as the company's president and operating chief since April 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Microsoft Corp. is trying to buy Activision in a cash deal valued at $75 billion. The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the deal, saying the acquisition would harm competition.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -0.38% 76.08 Delayed Quote.14.79%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.73% 244.69 Delayed Quote.-25.96%
