Activision Blizzard : Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information - Form 8-K

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): November 18, 2022





Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Delaware 001-15839 95-4803544
2701 Olympic Boulevard, Building B Santa Monica, CA 90404

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code): (310) 255-2000

Item 8.01 Other Events.





Activision Blizzard Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information





Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard") discloses information to the public concerning Activision Blizzard, Activision Blizzard's products, content and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.





• For information concerning Activision Blizzard and its products, content and services, please visit: https://www.activisionblizzard.com





• For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, please visit: https://investor.activision.com





• For the latest information from Activision Blizzard, including press releases and the Activision Blizzard blog, please visit: https://www.activisionblizzard.com/newsroom





• For additional information, please follow Activision Blizzard's and Lulu Cheng Meservey's (Activision Blizzard's Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer) Twitter accounts: https://twitter.com/atvi_ab and https://twitter.com/lulumeservey . Except with respect to communications regarding Activision Blizzard, Ms. Meservey's social media communications from https://twitter.com/lulumeservey are personal communications of Ms. Meservey and are not communications on behalf of Activision Blizzard.





* These corporate websites and social media channels, and the contents thereof, are not incorporated by reference into this Current Report on Form 8-K nor deemed filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









