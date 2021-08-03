Activision Blizzard : Q2 2021 Earnings Press Release

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS Santa Monica, CA - August 3, 2021 - Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced second-quarter 2021 results. "With respect to our financial performance, we are pleased that the company continued to deliver strong results in the second quarter, and we are raising our outlook for the year," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. "We remain intensely focused on the well-being of our employees and we are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that our company has a welcoming, supportive and safe environment where all of our team members can thrive." Financial Metrics Q2 (in millions, except EPS) 2021 Prior Outlook* 2020 GAAP Net Revenues $2,296 $2,135 $1,932 Impact of GAAP deferralsA ($375) ($285) $146 GAAP EPS $1.12 $0.81 $0.75 Non-GAAP EPS $1.20 $0.91 $0.81 Impact of GAAP deferralsA ($0.29) ($0.21) $0.16 * Prior outlook was provided by the company on May 4, 2021 in its earnings release. Please refer to the tables at the back of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the company's GAAP and non- GAAP results. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Activision Blizzard's net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $2.30 billion, as compared with $1.93 billion for the second quarter of 2020. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $2.03 billion. GAAP operating margin was 42%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.12, as compared with $0.75 for the second quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard's operating margin was 44% and earnings per diluted share were $1.20, as compared with $0.81 for the second quarter of 2020. For the quarter, operating cash flow was $388 million, as compared with $768 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the trailing twelve-month period, operating cash flow was $2.57 billion. Please refer to the tables at the back of this press release for a reconciliation of the company's GAAP and non- GAAP results. Operating Metrics For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Activision Blizzard's net bookingsB were $1.92 billion, as compared with 1

Activision Blizzard Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results $2.08 billion for the second quarter of 2020. In-game net bookingsC were $1.32 billion as compared with $1.37 billion for the second quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, overall Activision Blizzard Monthly Active Users (MAUs)D were 408 million. Commitment to a Safe Working Environment Following serious allegations regarding the company's employment, compensation and workplace practices, Activision Blizzard is taking swift action to ensure a safe and welcoming work environment for all employees. We have engaged a law firm to conduct a review of our policies and procedures to ensure that we have and maintain best practices to promote a respectful and inclusive workplace. We will be adding additional staff to our Compliance and Employee Relations teams, strengthening our capabilities in investigating employee concerns. We are creating safe spaces, moderated by third parties, for employees to speak out and share areas for improvements. We will be evaluating managers and leaders across the company with respect to their compliance with our processes for evaluating claims and imposing appropriate consequences. And we will be adding resources to ensure and enhance our consideration of diverse candidate slates for all open positions. The leadership of the company is committed to creating the most welcoming, comfortable, and safe culture possible. Selected Business Highlights Activision Blizzard exceeded its prior outlook for the second quarter, benefiting from strong execution by our creative and commercial teams in delivering compelling experiences and in-game content to our deeply engaged communities. Our increased investment in our largest franchises over the last two years has significantly expanded the scale and enhanced the financial trajectory for Call of Duty®, World of Warcraft®, and Candy CrushTM. This work continued to deliver strong results in the second quarter, even as countries continued to reopen from lockdowns related to the pandemic. Activision Activision delivered another strong quarter, contributing to record first half segment revenue and segment operating income. Activision had 127 million MAUs D in the second quarter.

Activision Blizzard Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results China. Call of Duty Mobile is on track to exceed $1 billion in consumer spending for the year. Blizzard Blizzard's launch of Burning Crusade TM Classic in June marked the start of what is intended to be a very significant 18-month period for content releases. Blizzard had 26 million MAUs D in the second quarter.

GAAP Non-GAAP Impact of GAAP (in millions, except EPS) Outlook Outlook deferralsA CY 2021 Net Revenues $8,515 $8,515 $135 EPS $3.08 $3.54 $0.22 Fully Diluted Shares 785 785 Q3 2021 Net Revenues $1,970 $1,970 ($120) EPS $0.64 $0.75 ($0.10) Fully Diluted Shares 785 785 Net bookingsB are expected to be $8.65 billion for 2021 and $1.85 billion for the third quarter of 2021. Capital Allocation The company paid a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, up 15% year-over-year, on May 6, 2021. Cash payments totaled $365 million.

Our mission, to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment has never been more important. Through communities rooted in our video game franchises we enable hundreds of millions of people to experience joy, thrill and achievement. We enable social connections through the lens of fun, and we foster purpose and a sense of accomplishment through healthy competition. Like sport, but with greater accessibility, our players can find purpose and meaning through competitive gaming. Video games, unlike any other social or entertainment media, have the ability to break down the barriers that can inhibit tolerance and understanding. Celebrating differences is at the core of our culture and ensures we can create games for players of diverse backgrounds in the 190 countries our games are played. As a member of the Fortune 500 and as a component company of the S&P 500, we have an extraordinary track record of delivering superior shareholder returns for over 30 years. Our enduring franchises are some of the world's most popular, including Call of Duty®, Crash Bandicoot™, World of Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Hearthstone®, Diablo®, StarCraft®, Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, Pet Rescue™ and Farm Heroes™. Our sustained success has enabled the company to support corporate social responsibility initiatives that are directly tied to our franchises. As an example, our Call of Duty Endowment has helped find employment for over 85,000 veterans. Learn more information about Activision Blizzard and how we connect and engage the world through epic entertainment on the company's website, www.activisionblizzard.com. 1 Based on App Annie Intelligence. Net effect of accounting treatment from revenue deferrals on certain of our online-enabled products. Since certain of our games are hosted online or include significant online functionality that represents a separate performance obligation, we defer the transaction price allocable to the online functionality from the sale of these games and then recognize the attributable revenues over the relevant estimated service periods, which are generally less than a year. The related cost of revenues is deferred and recognized as an expense as the related revenues are recognized. Impact from changes in deferrals refers to the net effect from revenue deferrals accounting treatment for the purposes of revenues, along with, for the purposes of EPS, the related cost of revenues deferrals treatment and the related tax impacts. Internally, management excludes the impact of this change in deferred revenues and related cost of revenues when evaluating the company's operating performance, when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and when assessing the performance of its management team. Management believes this is appropriate because doing so enables an analysis of performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our customers. In addition, management believes excluding the change in deferred revenues and the related cost of revenues provides a much more timely indication of trends in our operating results. Net bookings is an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others, and is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. In-game net bookings primarily includes the net amount of downloadable content and microtransactions sold during the period, and is equal to in-game net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. Monthly Active User ("MAU") Definition: We monitor MAUs as a key measure of the overall size of our user base. MAUs are the number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month. We calculate average MAUs in a period by adding the total number of MAUs in each of the months in a given period and dividing that total by the number of months in the period. An individual who accesses two of our games would be counted as two users. In addition, due to technical limitations, for Activision and King, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would be counted as two users. For Blizzard, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices

