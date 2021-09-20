Activision Blizzard : U.S. securities regulator probes Activision over workplace practices - WSJ

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator is
investigating Activision Blizzard's handling of
employees' allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace
discrimination, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday,
citing people familiar with the investigation and documents
viewed by it.
Shares of the Santa Monica, California-based videogame
publisher were down 5.4% in afternoon trading.
The regulator has issued a subpoena to the "Call of Duty"
developer as well as its senior executives including chief
executive officer, Bobby Kotick, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/2XCTG9m)
The company and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
The reported investigation comes at a time the videogame
publisher is embroiled in a lawsuit that alleges a culture of
sexual harassment in the company, which was followed by the
firm's then president, Allen Brack, stepping down. (https://reut.rs/3ECUCeE)
California's anti-discrimination agency has accused the
company of suppressing evidence of sexual harassment and bias
against female workers, alleging that the firm allowed a "frat
boy" culture in its workplace. (https://reut.rs/3hOn2Zi)
The SEC has asked for documents including minutes from
Activision's board meetings since 2019, personnel files of six
former employees as well as Kotick's communications with other
senior executives about sexual harassment or discrimination
complaints by employees or contractors, the report added.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
and Vinay Dwivedi)