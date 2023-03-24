Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44:16 2023-03-24 am EDT
83.71 USD   +5.06%
10:32aUK watchdog softens position on Microsoft Activision deal
AQ
10:25aBritain Microsoft Activision Blizzard
AQ
10:25aActivision Blizzard Up Over 7%, on Track for Highest Close Since July 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Activision Blizzard Up Over 7%, on Track for Highest Close Since July 2021 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 10:25am EDT
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) is currently at $85.50, up $5.82 or 7.3%


--Would be highest close since July 26, 2021, when it closed at $90.14

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 18, 2022, when it rose 25.88%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 8.72% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 19, 2022, when it rose 25.63%

--Up 12.13% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 2022, when it rose 18.76%

--Up 11.69% year-to-date

--Down 72.91% from its all-time closing high of $315.61 on June 10, 1983

--Up 7.41% from 52 weeks ago (March 25, 2022), when it closed at $79.60

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 20.25% from its 52-week closing low of $71.10 on Nov. 7, 2022

--Traded as high as $85.67; highest intraday level since Jan. 18, 2022, when it hit $86.90

--Up 7.52% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 18, 2022, when it rose as much as 32.89%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Sixth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 9:55:44 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 6.04% 84.48 Delayed Quote.4.09%
NASDAQ 100 -0.52% 12662.54 Real-time Quote.16.36%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.58% 11718.35 Real-time Quote.12.62%
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 458 M - -
Net income 2023 2 575 M - -
Net cash 2023 8 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 62 491 M 62 491 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,70x
EV / Sales 2024 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 79,68 $
Average target price 91,29 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.4.09%62 491
NETEASE, INC.24.05%55 886
NEXON CO., LTD.1.22%19 590
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.47.18%8 616
KRAFTON, INC.5.48%6 500
NCSOFT CORPORATION-13.28%6 038
