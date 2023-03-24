Activision Blizzard Up Over 7%, on Track for Highest Close Since July 2021 -- Data Talk

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) is currently at $85.50, up $5.82 or 7.3%

--Would be highest close since July 26, 2021, when it closed at $90.14

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 18, 2022, when it rose 25.88%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 8.72% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 19, 2022, when it rose 25.63%

--Up 12.13% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 2022, when it rose 18.76%

--Up 11.69% year-to-date

--Down 72.91% from its all-time closing high of $315.61 on June 10, 1983

--Up 7.41% from 52 weeks ago (March 25, 2022), when it closed at $79.60

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 20.25% from its 52-week closing low of $71.10 on Nov. 7, 2022

--Traded as high as $85.67; highest intraday level since Jan. 18, 2022, when it hit $86.90

--Up 7.52% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 18, 2022, when it rose as much as 32.89%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Sixth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 9:55:44 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1015ET