Activision Blizzard Up Over 7%, on Track for Highest Close Since July 2021 -- Data Talk

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) is currently at $85.50, up $5.82 or 7.3%
--Would be highest close since July 26, 2021, when it closed at $90.14
--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 18, 2022, when it rose 25.88%
--Currently up four of the past five days
--Currently up two consecutive days; up 8.72% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 19, 2022, when it rose 25.63%
--Up 12.13% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 2022, when it rose 18.76%
--Up 11.69% year-to-date
--Down 72.91% from its all-time closing high of $315.61 on June 10, 1983
--Up 7.41% from 52 weeks ago (March 25, 2022), when it closed at $79.60
--Would be a new 52-week closing high
--Up 20.25% from its 52-week closing low of $71.10 on Nov. 7, 2022
--Traded as high as $85.67; highest intraday level since Jan. 18, 2022, when it hit $86.90
--Up 7.52% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 18, 2022, when it rose as much as 32.89%
--Best performer in the S&P 500 today
--Sixth most active stock in the S&P 500 today
--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 9:55:44 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-24-23 1015ET