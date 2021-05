Activision Blizzard : Call of Duty, Rambo, and Die Hard Come Together in Epic Action Heroes Crossover

Limited-Time Experience Across Call of Duty Adds Exclusive Rambo and Die Hard ‘80s Action Movie-Themed Content, Locations Including Nakatomi Plaza and Limited Time Modes

Some heroes die hard. Others draw first blood. The most action-packed community event ever for Call of Duty® starts today with two of the most iconic ’80s movie franchises of all-time, Rambo and Die Hard, coming to Warzone™, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile. For a limited time, fans can take on the role of ultimate survivor Rambo (rights via STUDIOCANAL) or the unwitting hero John McClane, as they drop into Verdansk, survive all-out combat in Nakatomi Plaza, battle across Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer maps from Standoff to Nuketown ’84 and more.

“Call of Duty, Die Hard, and Rambo coming together in this fresh new way is an amazing combination of franchises, tailor-made for our fans. This limited time crossover celebration allows players to star as some of entertainment’s most iconic action heroes within Call of Duty,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty. “In addition to adding Rambo and John McClane, we’re giving our players new weapons, gear, missions, modes, and even a Die Hard-inspired location like Nakatomi Plaza. We’re incredibly excited to offer thrilling content and experiences for Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile.”

Starting today, the limited time Call of Duty ’80s Action Heroes content includes new playable iconic Operators across all platforms, new film-inspired points of interest and missions in Warzone, new limited-time modes in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, a themed multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Mobile, plus new ’80s themed weapons, cosmetics and more. For a full list of all the exciting, limited-time Rambo and Die Hard content coming to Call of Duty, visit https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2021/05/80s-Action-Heroes-Rambo-and-John-McClane-across-Call-of-Duty

In addition to the new Rambo and Die Hard themed content available starting today, there’s also a load of exciting new content live beginning today in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as part of the Season Three Reloaded celebration, including a new 6v6 multiplayer map Standoff; new Multi-Team Multiplayer map Duga; and new Multi-Team Elimination mode; as well as new operators, weapons and more. Plus, today’s mid-season release also features an entire slate of new Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak content, including a new main quest for the first time in Outbreak, a new encounter with the fearsome Orda roaming the Ural Mountains and a host of new secrets and surprises to discover.

This ‘80s Action Movie limited time crossover event and Season Three Reloaded follows Call of Duty’s continued momentum across the franchise, including surpassing more than 100 million players to date in Warzone and more than 500 million downloads of Call of Duty: Mobile worldwide, based on Activision internal estimates.

Call of Duty and its titles are published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and developed by studios (in alphabetical order) Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, and Treyarch. Call of Duty: Mobile is free-to-play on Android and iOS devices. Call of Duty: Mobile is developed by Tencent Games' award-winning TiMi Studios. For more information visit: www.callofduty.com, or follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

About STUDIOCANAL

STUDIOCANAL, a 100% affiliate of CANAL+ Group held by Vivendi, is Europe’s leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and TV series, operating directly in all three major European markets - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - as well as in Australia and New Zealand.

STUDIOCANAL owns one of the most important film libraries in the world, boasting nearly, 6,000 titles from 60 countries. Spanning 100 years of film history, this vast and unique catalogue includes among others the iconic Terminator 2, Rambo, Breathless, Mulholland Drive, The Pianist, The Graduate, The Third Man, and Belle de jour.

RAMBO: FIRST BLOOD PART II ™ & © 1985 Studiocanal S.A.S. All Rights Reserved. © 2021 Studiocanal S.A.S. All Rights Reserved

© 2021 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE, CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, MODERN WARFARE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

