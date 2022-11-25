Activision Blizzard on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2021 -- Data Talk

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) is currently at $73.50, down $3.09 or 4.03%

--Would be lowest close since Nov. 9, 2022, when it closed at $71.66

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 16, 2021, when it fell 6.09%

--Snaps a four day winning streak

--Up 0.97% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2022, when it rose 2.68%

--Up 10.48% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2020, when it rose 56.26%

--Up 21.26% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2021), when it closed at $60.62

--Down 10.7% from its 52-week closing high of $82.31 on Jan. 18, 2022

--Up 28.33% from its 52-week closing low of $57.28 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as low as $73.05; lowest intraday level since Nov. 10, 2022, when it hit $72.03

--Down 4.62% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 18, 2021, when it fell as much as 5.14%

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:55:32 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1213ET