  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:05 2022-11-25 pm EST
73.35 USD   -4.24%
01:04pNasdaq down as investors watch Black Friday sales, China infections
RE
01:03pActivision Blizzard Falls as US Antitrust Regulator Reportedly Likely to Block $69 Billion Microsoft Deal
MT
12:14pActivision Blizzard on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
Activision Blizzard on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2021 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 12:14pm EST
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) is currently at $73.50, down $3.09 or 4.03%


--Would be lowest close since Nov. 9, 2022, when it closed at $71.66

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 16, 2021, when it fell 6.09%

--Snaps a four day winning streak

--Up 0.97% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2022, when it rose 2.68%

--Up 10.48% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2020, when it rose 56.26%

--Up 21.26% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2021), when it closed at $60.62

--Down 10.7% from its 52-week closing high of $82.31 on Jan. 18, 2022

--Up 28.33% from its 52-week closing low of $57.28 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as low as $73.05; lowest intraday level since Nov. 10, 2022, when it hit $72.03

--Down 4.62% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 18, 2021, when it fell as much as 5.14%

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 11:55:32 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1213ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -3.92% 73.5885 Delayed Quote.15.12%
NASDAQ 100 -0.70% 11756.03 Real-time Quote.-27.46%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.52% 11226.36 Real-time Quote.-27.87%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 127 M - -
Net income 2022 1 764 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 59 917 M 59 917 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,44x
EV / Sales 2023 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.15.12%59 917
NETEASE, INC.-34.54%41 329
NEXON CO., LTD.29.00%17 947
KRAFTON, INC.-52.28%8 069
NCSOFT CORPORATION-29.55%7 041
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-34.83%5 395