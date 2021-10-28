Activision Buys Mobile Game Developer Digital Legends

By Kimberly Chin

Activision Blizzard Inc. said Thursday it has bought the Barcelona-based mobile game developer Digital Legends Entertainment, as the company expands its roster of independent development studios.

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Activision said that the Digital Legends team has worked closely with Activision's mobile development team over the past year, and is "already well-integrated."

Digital Legends will help support Activision in developing a new mobile game related to the Call of Duty universe, Activision said.

Founded in 2001, Digital Legends' mobile titles include "The Respawnables" series of games.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-21 1750ET