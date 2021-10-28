Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Activision Buys Mobile Game Developer Digital Legends

10/28/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

Activision Blizzard Inc. said Thursday it has bought the Barcelona-based mobile game developer Digital Legends Entertainment, as the company expands its roster of independent development studios.

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Activision said that the Digital Legends team has worked closely with Activision's mobile development team over the past year, and is "already well-integrated."

Digital Legends will help support Activision in developing a new mobile game related to the Call of Duty universe, Activision said.

Founded in 2001, Digital Legends' mobile titles include "The Respawnables" series of games.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-21 1750ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 765 M - -
Net income 2021 2 543 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 61 167 M 61 167 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,13x
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 64,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Frances Fragos Townsend Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-15.29%61 167
NETEASE, INC.4.78%65 275
NEXON CO., LTD.-37.23%15 898
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 711
NCSOFT CORPORATION-33.30%11 236
NETMARBLE CORPORATION-6.08%9 019