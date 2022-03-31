Activision CEO's meeting with options trader under U.S. probe - WSJ

March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating
whether an options trade in Activision Blizzard Inc
violated insider-trading laws as it followed a meeting between
CEO Bobby Kotick and one of the traders, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday.
The options trade was arranged days before Microsoft Corp
said it would buy the "Call of Duty" maker for $95 a
share, and it generated an unrealized profit of about $59
million, the report said, citing unnamed sources.
Kotick and the trader, Alexander von Furstenberg, met the
week before von Furstenberg, along with media moguls Barry
Diller and David Geffen, bought options to purchase Activision
shares at $40 each on Jan. 14, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/36L1OJx)
"Mr. Kotick had a social brunch with his friends at a
popular restaurant. He, of course, didn't share any information
with them regarding a possible transaction with Microsoft," a
spokesperson for Kotick told Reuters.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) are both separately conducting
insider-trading investigations, the WSJ report said.
A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to
comment. An SEC spokesperson also declined to comment, saying
the agency "does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of
a possible investigation".
Diller previously told WSJ that none of the traders had
material non-public information about the deal, the report said.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru and Chris Prentice in
Washington; Editing by Devika Syamnath)