Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:59:55 2023-03-24 am EDT
84.48 USD   +6.02%
08:54aActivision Shares Rise After British Regulator Softens Stance on Microsoft Deal
DJ
08:40aMicrosoft-Activision Merger Won't Substantially Harm Gaming Consoles Competition in UK, Watchdog Says
DJ
08:37aUK's Competition Watchdog Says Microsoft-Activision Deal to Not Lessen Competition in Console Gaming Services
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Activision Shares Rise After British Regulator Softens Stance on Microsoft Deal

03/24/2023 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. rose in early trading after U.K. antitrust regulators softened their stance on Microsoft Corp.'s proposed $75 billion deal to buy the gaming company.

Activision stock climbed 6%, to $84.45 a share, in the premarket session. Microsoft last year agreed to buy the company for $95 a share, but shares of Activision have trailed below that amid regulatory scrutiny of the merger.

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that new evidence has alleviated some of the regulator's concerns over how the deal would affect competition in the console-based gaming market.

The regulator said the deal "will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in relation to console gaming in the UK." The CMA said Microsoft has a financial incentive to keep popular Activision games, like "Call of Duty," available on rival consoles, according to new evidence.

However, the CMA said its provisional concerns over how the deal would affect competition in the cloud-based gaming space remain. The CMA said it is on track to finish its investigation into the deal by the end of next month.

Representatives for Microsoft and Activision didn't immediately return requests for comment.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 0853ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 1.32% 79.68 Delayed Quote.4.09%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.97% 277.66 Delayed Quote.15.78%
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
08:54aActivision Shares Rise After British Regulator Softens Stance on Microsoft Deal
DJ
08:40aMicrosoft-Activision Merger Won't Substantially Harm Gaming Consoles Competition in UK,..
DJ
08:37aUK's Competition Watchdog Says Microsoft-Activision Deal to Not Lessen Competition in C..
MT
08:18aUK regulator drops some competition concerns in Microsoft-Activision deal
RE
03/23Dealmakers expect pick-up in activity despite 'brick wall' facing M&A
RE
03/23Activision Blizzard Releases Inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Look-Back
BU
03/21Microsoft wins dismissal of gamers' suit over $69 billion Activision deal
RE
03/21Microsoft's Activision Deal and the Gaming World
MT
03/21Microsoft's Remedies to Potentially Address Antitrust Concerns in Activision Deal Focus..
MT
03/21Crash Team Rumble Spins Onto Consoles June 20
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 458 M - -
Net income 2023 2 575 M - -
Net cash 2023 8 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 62 491 M 62 491 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,70x
EV / Sales 2024 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 79,68 $
Average target price 91,29 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.4.09%62 491
NETEASE, INC.24.05%55 886
NEXON CO., LTD.1.22%19 590
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.47.18%8 616
KRAFTON, INC.5.48%6 500
NCSOFT CORPORATION-13.28%6 038
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer