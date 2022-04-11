Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 03:15:18 pm EDT
79.67 USD   -0.53%
02:51pActivision appoints Kristen Hines as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer
RE
01:31pActivision Blizzard Appoints Kristen Hines as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer
BU
11:55aActivision Blizzard Names New Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Activision appoints Kristen Hines as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

04/11/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc has appointed former Accenture executive Kristen Hines as its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, the "Call of Duty" maker that has been under fire for the culture at the company said on Monday.

California in July last year brought a lawsuit against the company alleging it "fostered a sexist culture". Activision has also been the subject of investigative stories detailing allegations of sexual harassment internally, with employees staging walkouts to protest the company's response to the issues.

Workers in November last year circulated a petition calling for the removal of Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick amid mounting criticism of the culture at the company.

Hines joined Accenture in 2006 and until early this month led the Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity practice at the company.

Activision, which is being acquired by Microsoft Corp for $68.7 billion, said that Hines will partner across its gaming teams to ensure that diverse and inclusive perspectives are included in game design, including storylines and character development.

"Hines will play a crucial role in furthering Activision Blizzard's commitment to increasing the percentage of women and non-binary people in its workforce by fifty percent over the next five years," the video game maker added. Hines will take on the role effective April 25.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
02:51pActivision appoints Kristen Hines as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer
RE
01:31pActivision Blizzard Appoints Kristen Hines as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Of..
BU
11:55aActivision Blizzard Names New Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer
DJ
09:39aEpic Games valued at about $32 bln in funding from Sony, Lego firm
RE
09:04aActivision Blizzard to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 25, 2022
BU
04/07Activision to convert over thousand temporary workers to full-time roles
RE
04/04US launches insider information probe into $108m Activision deal
AQ
03/31Activision CEO's meeting with options trader under U.S. probe - WSJ
RE
03/31US DOJ Investigating Meeting Between Activision Blizzard CEO and Option Buyer Regarding..
MT
03/31FOUR US SENATORS SENT LETTER TO FTC : Wsj
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 627 M - -
Net income 2022 2 521 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 62 544 M 62 544 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 80,09 $
Average target price 93,38 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Frances Fragos Townsend Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.20.38%62 544
NETEASE, INC.-8.59%60 520
NEXON CO., LTD.32.33%20 951
KRAFTON, INC.-39.13%10 679
ZYNGA INC.40.94%10 258
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.15.10%8 201