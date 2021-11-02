Log in
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
Activision loses Blizzard co-leader, delays launch of 'Overwatch', 'Diablo'

11/02/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc co-leader Jen Oneal on Tuesday decided to step down from her role, giving full control to Mike Ybarra and the videogame publisher put off the launch of two much-awaited titles, sending its shares down 10%.

Ybarra said the delay in the rollout of "Overwatch 2" and "Diablo IV" was due to the leadership change, but did not give a new timeline for their launch, while the company forecast an underwhelming adjusted sales in the holiday quarter.

Oneal and Ybarra took the helm three months ago after Allen Brack stepped down as president, a week after the company was sued for workplace harassment and pay discrimination.

Following this, the company last month fired more than 20 employees, with 20 more facing other forms of disciplinary action.

The owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises also created an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants, while Chief Executive Bobby Kotick said he would take a large paycut.

In a letter to the company's gaming community, Oneal said she will leave at the end of the year to focus more on diversity in the gaming industry, which will "hopefully make a broader industry impact that will benefit Blizzard" and other studios.

With her exit, the company now has three female executives in the 13-member leadership team.

Meanwhile, as pandemic-related curbs eased, Activision's total monthly active users in the third quarter remained unchanged at 390 million from a year earlier, indicating signs of slowing demand for games.

The company, which faces competition from rivals Electronic Arts Inc and Take-Two, said in-game net bookings were same as the third quarter of 2020.

Its adjusted sales for the third quarter was $1.88 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted sales to be $2.78 billion. Analysts were expecting it to be $2.93 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -2.12% 77.67 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. -1.13% 140.17 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 0.08% 183.94 Delayed Quote.-12.89%
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 791 M - -
Net income 2021 2 545 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 421 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 61 711 M 61 711 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,18x
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 79,35 $
Average target price 111,22 $
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Frances Fragos Townsend Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-14.54%61 711
NETEASE, INC.7.22%66 790
NEXON CO., LTD.-34.34%15 325
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%12 158
NCSOFT CORPORATION-30.93%11 333
NETMARBLE CORPORATION-3.80%8 831