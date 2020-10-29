Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Activision Blizzard, Inc.    ATVI

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Activision raises sales forecast on lockdown demand, new COD release hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:53pm EDT

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc raised its annual adjusted sales forecast on Thursday, betting on strong sales for its upcoming videogame in the blockbuster "Call of Duty" franchise as demand from stay-at-home gamers continues to rise.

The company raised its full-year adjusted revenue forecast to $8.10 billion from $7.63 billion. Analysts had expected adjusted sales of $7.94 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company, which fell 8% immediately after the results as some analysts viewed the improved forecast as conservative, pared most of the losses and were down marginally after the bell.

"Activision has been typically conservative going into the next quarter. Many stocks are seeing automatic 'sell the news' on earnings reports good or bad ahead of elections. Activision caught in that too," Elazar Advisors analyst Chaim Siegel said.

Big-budget videogame makers are preparing to tap the demand surge from stay-at-home players as next-generation consoles enter the market this holiday season. Activision is releasing "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" on Nov. 13, closely following the launch of Sony Corp's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

Demand from players continues to boost videogame sales, as a surge in COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country has forced people to remain indoors.

Data from research firm NPD showed nearly $34 billion in videogame sales between January and September this year, up 21% compared to the same period a year earlier.

The company also topped third-quarter adjusted sales estimates on strong sales of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and forecast holiday-quarter adjusted revenue of $2.73 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $2.63 billion. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -1.57% 77.77 Delayed Quote.32.97%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. -1.35% 123.9 Delayed Quote.16.83%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.01% 204.72 Delayed Quote.28.39%
SONY CORPORATION 6.69% 8800 End-of-day quote.18.90%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. -0.99% 162.77 Delayed Quote.34.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
06:53pActivision raises sales forecast on lockdown demand, new COD release hopes
RE
05:20pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Q3 2020 Slide Presentation
PU
04:37pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04:20pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Posts Higher 3Q Profit, Sales
DJ
04:20pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Raises FY20 Financial Targets
DJ
04:15pACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
03:39pWORLD OF WARCRAFT® : Shadowlands Arrives November 23
BU
10/26Wall Street closes down on soaring virus cases, U.S. stimulus worries
RE
10/26Wall St tumbles as virus cases soar, stimulus hopes fade
RE
10/26ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 912 M - -
Net income 2020 2 110 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
Yield 2020 0,53%
Capitalization 60 986 M 60 986 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,05x
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 9 080
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 94,68 $
Last Close Price 77,77 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Dennis M. Durkin CFO & President-Emerging Brands
Robert J. Corti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.32.97%60 986
NETEASE, INC.,40.62%59 594
NEXON CO., LTD.102.00%24 950
NCSOFT CORPORATION50.28%14 568
ZYNGA INC.54.09%10 141
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.11.44%9 613
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group