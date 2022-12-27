Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
75.79 USD   -0.21%
04:02pActivision Blizzard's Proletariat Studio Seeks Union Representation
MT
02:38pActivision's Boston studio workers announce unionization
RE
01:37pActivision Blizzard's Proletariat Studio Seeks Union Representation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Activision's Boston studio workers announce unionization

12/27/2022 | 02:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft buys Activision, in New York City

(Reuters) - A majority of workers at videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc's recently acquired studio Proletariat said on Tuesday that they are forming a union with the Communications Workers of America.

The move would make the Boston-based studio, the third Activision Blizzard studio to seek unionization.

The 57 workers in the Proletariat unit - that include animators, designers, engineers, producers and quality assurance workers - said they have filed for a union representation election with the National Labor Relations Board.

Earlier in July, Activision said that it had Proletariat to expand the development pipeline of its online role-playing game "World of Warcraft". Activision did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Workers who test games at Activision's unit Blizzard Albany have voted to form a union months after the company began negotiating with employees at its Wisconsin unit, the first in the company to unionize.

Xbox maker Microsoft Corp agreed to buy the Call of Duty maker for $69 billion, a deal that has faced antitrust backlash from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the European Union and the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -0.21% 75.79 Delayed Quote.14.16%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.74% 236.96 Delayed Quote.-29.02%
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 122 M - -
Net income 2022 1 764 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 59 440 M 59 440 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,41x
EV / Sales 2023 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 75,95 $
Average target price 92,04 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.14.16%59 440
NETEASE, INC.-30.15%44 095
NEXON CO., LTD.30.71%18 887
NCSOFT CORPORATION-32.81%6 883
KRAFTON, INC.-62.50%6 331
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-35.23%5 530