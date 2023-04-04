Activision threatened, spied on workers amid union drive, U.S. agency alleges

(Refiles to correct name of union to 'Communications Workers of
America' in paragraph 3, story from March 31)
March 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. labor agency on Friday
alleged that Activision Blizzard Inc violated federal
labor law by illegally surveilling employees during a walkout
and threatening to shut down internal chat channels as a union
sought to organize its workers.
A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman said that
unless Activision settles, the agency will issue a complaint
against the company involving employees of its subsidiary
Blizzard Entertainment Inc based in California and three other
states.
The Communications Workers of America union (CWA) has
accused the "Call of Duty" maker of a series of illegal labor
practices at the union has sought to organize video game testers
and other employees at the company and its subsidiaries.
Blizzard employees around the country staged a walkout last
year to protest what they said was a lack of gender equality at
the company.
Kayla Blado, a spokeswoman for the labor board, said on
Friday that a regional agency official had found merit to the
CWA's claim that Activision used security staff to keep tabs on
workers during the walkout.
A claim that the company also broke the law by threatening
to close internal Slack channels where employees frequently
discussed working conditions was also found to have merit, Blado
said.
An Activision spokesperson in a statement defended the
company's ability to prevent "toxic workplace behavior."
"CWA wants us to accept their ... false claims, but we
strongly believe employees shouldn't have to be subjected to
insults and put downs for their hard work – especially on
company communication platforms," the spokesperson said.
The CWA in a statement said Activision's conduct showed a
clear pattern of disregard for workers' legal rights.
"In spite of Activision Blizzard's anti-union efforts,
workers continue to organize, speak out about their working
conditions and win union campaigns," the union said.
Activision is already facing a separate NLRB complaint
issued last year claiming the company used a policy limiting
what workers can post on social media to bar them from
discussing working conditions. Activision has said its social
media policy is lawful and does not bar employees from
exercising their rights under U.S. labor law.
Small groups of workers at Activision subsidiaries in New
York and Wisconsin have voted to join the CWA in recent months.
Activision has said it is considering its options in those
cases. Boston-based employees of Activision unit Proletariat in
January withdrew a petition to have an election.
Xbox maker Microsoft Corp last year agreed to buy
Activision for $69 billion, a deal that has faced antitrust
scrutiny from U.S. and European regulators.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Rosalba O'Brien)