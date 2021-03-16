Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Activision Blizzard, Inc.    ATVI

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blizzard fires 50 employees in live events as pandemic roils business

03/16/2021 | 06:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 16 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc unit Blizzard has fired about 50 workers engaged in running live events, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic clamped down on gatherings.

Video game developers and entertainment firms typically host numerous live events every year that attract thousands. Over the last year, however, the health crisis has forced them to cancel, postpone or host them virtually, causing their advertising and on-premise revenue to take a knock.

"The esports team, much like traditional sports, entertainment, and broadcasting industries, has had to adapt its business due to the impact the pandemic has had on live events," Activision said.

Meanwhile, Activision's videogame business, whose key franchises include online role-playing game "World of Warcraft" and combat game "Overwatch," has been buoyed by stuck-at-home people seeking entertainment. The company said in February it planned to hire more game developers this year.

The company's e-sports division will look to get back to live events to some extent when possible, Tony Petitti, president of sports and entertainment at Activision Blizzard, told the Sports Business Journal https://bit.ly/3tozUZJ on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
06:08pBlizzard fires 50 employees in live events as pandemic roils business
RE
03/03JING YANG : China's Tencent Becomes an Investment Powerhouse, Using Deals to Exp..
DJ
03/02ACTIVISION BLIZZARD  : Says Frances Townsend Will Oversee Compliance -- Update
DJ
03/02ACTIVISION BLIZZARD  : Names Frances Townsend EVP for Corporate Affairs
DJ
03/02ACTIVISION BLIZZARD  : Frances F. Townsend Joins Activision Blizzard as Executiv..
BU
03/01ACTIVISION BLIZZARD  : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Activision Blizz..
MT
02/27ACTIVISION BLIZZARD  : ATVI) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
02/24ACTIVISION BLIZZARD  : Records 52% YoY Increase In Quarterly Net Revenue For Q3 ..
AQ
02/23ACTIVISION BLIZZARD  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/23ACTIVISION BLIZZARD  : Benchmark Adjusts Activision Blizzard's Price Target to $..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 538 M - -
Net income 2021 2 385 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 71 723 M 71 723 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,49x
EV / Sales 2022 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 112,42 $
Last Close Price 93,28 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Dennis M. Durkin CFO & President-Emerging Brands
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jeffrey A. Brown Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-0.30%71 723
NETEASE, INC.,12.72%73 995
NEXON CO., LTD.13.99%29 086
NCSOFT CORPORATION2.47%16 902
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 182
ZYNGA INC.4.15%11 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ