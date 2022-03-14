Call of Duty League™ Joins Forces With Aim Lab in Multi-year Deal to Become the First Official Training Sponsor

Sponsorship lets Call of Duty® players measure their skills against top professional players and will also include new original content series

Call of Duty League™, the official esports league of the Call of Duty® franchise, today announces it has joined forces with Aim Lab as the official first-person training sponsor - as well as the presenting sponsor - of the Call of Duty® Challengers Scouting Series.

This is the first time fans will be given a chance to test their skills against top professional players and learn the science behind what makes Call of Duty League pros the most skilled in the Esports world. To do this, Aim Lab developed personalized training tools to test and evaluate fans’ perception, reaction times, accuracy, and other skills that the company's scientific research teams have identified as crucial to becoming a professional esports player.

During the 2022 Call of Duty League season, Aim Lab will introduce a Best Shot segment, featuring best shot from all of the weekend’s matches. Aim Lab will also present the Call of Duty Challengers Ticker, a new feature that appears at the bottom of viewers’ screens to update fans on the results of Challengers matches during the Call of Duty League’s broadcasts.

"Aim Lab’s training systems are built to help consumers understand the skills needed to become an esports superstar. Call of Duty League is excited to team up with Aim Lab to develop original content that highlights their training software as well as shines a spotlight on the Call of Duty Challengers path to pro circuit,” said Jack Harari, Vice President, Global Partnerships at Activision Blizzard Esports. “Thanks to this partnership Aim Lab and Call of Duty League will work together to create several new content features as well as welcome fans to participate in a new challenge that puts their aim, accuracy, and speed skills to the test.”

"We are honored to partner with Call of Duty League to create something truly unique and special for fans and pros alike. The new features will allow the world to see what it really takes to play Call of Duty at the highest level and showcase just how amazingly talented these players are," said Dr. Wayne Mackey, founder and CEO of Statespace. "And for the fans and aspiring Call of Duty pros at home, this partnership brings you new training tools in Aim Lab to help you reach your highest potential."

Launching during Major 2 of the 2022 season of Call of Duty League, Aim Lab will produce multiple content features to help fans and players compete at the pro level. An upcoming content series will highlight what’s happening in the Call of Duty Challengers open competition and will shine a light on the best, up-and-coming amateur players who are currently traveling the path to pro. Another featured series will explore the science behind the physical and technical skills displayed by pro players in the Call of Duty League. The segment will be hosted by Call of Duty League Casters and Aim Lab developers, as they chat with various experts in the industry about the underlying science and breakdown of critical skill sets used by pros. And to keep the excitement during the offseason, Aim Lab will be partnering with pro players and pro teams to share their favorite Aim Lab training tasks and playlists.

Aim Lab will also be presenting sponsor of the Call of Duty Challengers Scouting Series. The Scouting Series, which will launch later this year, is a multi-day online competition event that shines a spotlight on the upcoming stars in Call of Duty Esports.

In its third season, the Call of Duty League includes 12 teams representing cities in four countries and brings together the best players from around the world. For more information on the League, sign up for updates at callofdutyleague.com or tune in to the action at youtube.com/codleague.

About Aim Lab

Founded by a team of neuroscientists, Aim Lab is the ultimate training platform for gamers of all levels, with over 18 million players around the globe. Designed to help all players reach peak performance, Aim Lab learns your strengths and weaknesses and challenges you with custom exercises that reward commitment and optimize gains. Train your aim for free at aimlab.gg. Follow Aim Lab on Discord, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League™ is the official esports league of the Call of Duty® franchise, from publisher Activision. The Call of Duty League includes 12 teams representing cities in four countries and spotlights the best Call of Duty esports players from around the world. The Call of Duty League launched in 2020 and features fresh ways for pro players, amateurs, and fans to come together around one of the world’s most beloved games. To learn more about the Call of Duty League, visit callofdutyleague.com.

About Activision Blizzard Esports

Activision Blizzard Esports (ABE) is responsible for the development, operation, and commercialization of Activision Blizzard’s professional gaming properties including the Overwatch League™, the Call of Duty® League™, and Hearthstone® Grandmasters, among others. It is ABE’s vision to be the most innovative, scalable, and valuable developer of competitive entertainment.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Blizzard’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the availability, dates, programming, structure, features, and functionality of the Call of Duty League, Call of Duty Challengers, and Scouting Series, including the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Playoffs and Majors, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Blizzard’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to The Call of Duty League, LLC, Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and none of The Call of Duty League, LLC, Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of The Call of Duty League, LLC, Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations

