    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
03:36:11 2023-04-03 pm EDT
85.30 USD   -0.34%
03:22p DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Activision for Limiting Competition, Supressing Wages in E-Sports Leagues
DJ
03:20pUS Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard for Suppressing Esports Players' Wages
MT
02:54pU.S. Justice Department settles with Activision over esports salary limits
RE
DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Activision for Limiting Competition, Supressing Wages in E-Sports Leagues

04/03/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it filed an antitrust lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc. for imposing rules that limited competition for players in two of its videogame franchises' professional e-sports league and suppressed wages for players in those leagues.

The DOJ said its complaint alleges that in two of the e-sports leagues owned by the videogame company, Activision and the independently-owned teams in each league implemented a so-called Competitive Balance Tax. The tax was structured to penalize teams in the "Overwatch" and "Call of Duty" leagues if a team's player compensation exceeded a threshold set by Activision, the complaint alleges.

The DOJ's antitrust division said it filed a proposed consent decree that, if approved, would prohibit Activision from imposing any rule that would limit player compensation in any of its professional e-sports leagues or that would tax, fine or otherwise penalize any team for exceeding a certain amount of compensation for its players, among other measures.

"Professional esports players-like all workers-deserve the benefits of competition for their services. Activision's conduct prevented that from happening," said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the DOJ's antitrust division.

"We have always believed, and still believe, that the Competitive Balance Tax was lawful, and it did not have an adverse impact on player salaries. The tax was never levied, and the leagues voluntarily dropped it from our rules in 2021," Activision said in a statement.

The complaint was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1521ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 464 M - -
Net income 2023 2 533 M - -
Net cash 2023 8 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,7x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 67 126 M 67 126 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,19x
EV / Sales 2024 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 64,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Brian Bulatao Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.11.81%67 126
NETEASE, INC.21.77%54 857
NEXON CO., LTD.6.52%20 302
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.57.18%9 186
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.224.64%8 076
KRAFTON, INC.9.23%6 624
