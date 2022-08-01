Dow, S&P 500 edge lower in choppy trading; Tesla lifts Nasdaq

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* U.S. manufacturing sector slows modestly
* PerkinElmer rises on $2.45 billion divestment
* Indexes: Dow off 0.12%, S&P down 0.14%, Nasdaq up 0.28%
Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 fell in volatile
trading on Monday as a strong earnings-driven rally from last
week lost steam, with losses in economy-sensitive sectors being
countered by gains in shares of Boeing and Tesla.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their biggest monthly
percentage gains since 2020 in July on stronger-than-expected
second-quarter results and on hopes the Federal Reserve need not
to be as aggressive with interest rate hikes as some had feared.
"The market was a little bit on edge, it's just trying to
find its way right now. A lot of people are trying to understand
have we seen the bottom and are we going to move higher from
here," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota
Wealth Management.
Offering support to the Dow and S&P 500, Boeing Co
gained 5.4% after a Reuters report the U.S. aviation regulator
approved the planemaker's inspection and modification plan to
resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners.
Meanwhile, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity
slowed-less-than-expected in July and there were signs that
supply constraints are easing..
The report came on the heels of surveys which showed
factories across Asia and Europe struggled for momentum in July
as flagging global demand and China's strict COVID-19 curbs
slowed production.
That dragged oil prices lower on demand concerns, which in
turn weighed on the S&P 500 energy sector. The index
fell 2.8% and was the top loser among the 11 sectors.
The factory activity data will be followed by the monthly
U.S. jobs report on Friday, which will be parsed for cues for
the Fed's next moves.
The U.S. central bank has raised interest rates by 2.25
percentage points so far this year and has vowed to be
data-driven in its approach toward future hikes.
Worries about a recession have weighed on stock markets this
year, with the benchmark index down 13.4% as investors
adjust their expectations on economic growth and corporate
profits in the face of tightening financial conditions.
However, the earnings season has showed companies were far
more resilient in the second quarter than estimated.
Of the 283 S&P 500 companies that have reported results,
78.1% have topped profit estimates, as per Refinitiv data. The
long-term average is 66.1%.
Activision Blizzard, Devon Energy and Simon
Property Group are scheduled to report quarterly results
later in the day.
At 10:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 39.30 points, or 0.12%, at 32,805.83, the S&P 500
was down 5.72 points, or 0.14%, at 4,124.57.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 34.19 points, or 0.28%,
at 12,424.88, boosted by 2.7% rise in shares of Tesla Inc
PerkinElmer Inc jumped 9% after the medical
diagnostic firm said it will sell some of its businesses along
with the brand name to private equity firm New Mountain Capital
for up to $2.45 billion in cash.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.50-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 31 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 70 new lows.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh, Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur
Kamdar in Bengaluru)