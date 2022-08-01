Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:17 2022-08-01 am EDT
80.06 USD   +0.13%
10:58aDow, S&P 500 edge lower in choppy trading; Tesla lifts Nasdaq
RE
07/29S&P 500 Climbs 4.3% on Week, Posts 9.1% July Jump in Strongest Month Since November 2020 Amid Q2 Earnings Beats
MT
07/26GAME DEVELOPER -AN ICONIC VILLAIN REBORN- WORLD OF WARCRAFT : Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launches September 26
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow, S&P 500 edge lower in choppy trading; Tesla lifts Nasdaq

08/01/2022 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* U.S. manufacturing sector slows modestly

* PerkinElmer rises on $2.45 billion divestment

* Indexes: Dow off 0.12%, S&P down 0.14%, Nasdaq up 0.28%

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 fell in volatile trading on Monday as a strong earnings-driven rally from last week lost steam, with losses in economy-sensitive sectors being countered by gains in shares of Boeing and Tesla.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their biggest monthly percentage gains since 2020 in July on stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and on hopes the Federal Reserve need not to be as aggressive with interest rate hikes as some had feared.

"The market was a little bit on edge, it's just trying to find its way right now. A lot of people are trying to understand have we seen the bottom and are we going to move higher from here," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management.

Offering support to the Dow and S&P 500, Boeing Co gained 5.4% after a Reuters report the U.S. aviation regulator approved the planemaker's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed-less-than-expected in July and there were signs that supply constraints are easing..

The report came on the heels of surveys which showed factories across Asia and Europe struggled for momentum in July as flagging global demand and China's strict COVID-19 curbs slowed production.

That dragged oil prices lower on demand concerns, which in turn weighed on the S&P 500 energy sector. The index fell 2.8% and was the top loser among the 11 sectors.

The factory activity data will be followed by the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday, which will be parsed for cues for the Fed's next moves.

The U.S. central bank has raised interest rates by 2.25 percentage points so far this year and has vowed to be data-driven in its approach toward future hikes.

Worries about a recession have weighed on stock markets this year, with the benchmark index down 13.4% as investors adjust their expectations on economic growth and corporate profits in the face of tightening financial conditions.

However, the earnings season has showed companies were far more resilient in the second quarter than estimated.

Of the 283 S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 78.1% have topped profit estimates, as per Refinitiv data. The long-term average is 66.1%.

Activision Blizzard, Devon Energy and Simon Property Group are scheduled to report quarterly results later in the day.

At 10:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 39.30 points, or 0.12%, at 32,805.83, the S&P 500 was down 5.72 points, or 0.14%, at 4,124.57.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 34.19 points, or 0.28%, at 12,424.88, boosted by 2.7% rise in shares of Tesla Inc

PerkinElmer Inc jumped 9% after the medical diagnostic firm said it will sell some of its businesses along with the brand name to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for up to $2.45 billion in cash.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.50-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 31 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 70 new lows. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh, Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.04% 79.98 Delayed Quote.20.17%
TESLA, INC. 1.91% 906 Delayed Quote.-15.64%
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
10:58aDow, S&P 500 edge lower in choppy trading; Tesla lifts Nasdaq
RE
07/29S&P 500 Climbs 4.3% on Week, Posts 9.1% July Jump in Strongest Month Since November 202..
MT
07/26GAME DEVELOPER -AN ICONIC VILLAIN RE : Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launches September 2..
AQ
07/26NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : More Major -2-
DJ
07/25AN ICONIC VILLAIN REBORN&MDASH;WORLD : Wrath of the Lich King Classic™ Launches Sept..
BU
07/25MoffettNathanson Upgrades Activision Blizzard to Buy From Neutral, Keeps $95 Price Targ..
MT
07/25NetEase Launches 'Diablo Immortal' in China, Delayed by More Than a Month
DJ
07/21NetEase to Release Diablo Immortal in China After Month-Long Delay
MT
07/19Factbox-Spotlight shines on battling lawyers in Twitter-Elon Musk dispute
RE
07/19Activision unit's QA workers file paperwork to form union
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 926 M - -
Net income 2022 2 098 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 62 511 M 62 511 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
EV / Sales 2023 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 79,95 $
Average target price 94,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Frances Fragos Townsend Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.20.17%62 511
NETEASE, INC.-8.65%57 673
NEXON CO., LTD.35.57%20 010
KRAFTON, INC.-49.24%8 387
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-27.72%6 375
NCSOFT CORPORATION-42.07%5 793