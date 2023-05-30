Advanced search
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
78.66 USD   +1.97%
EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Await Next Steps -2-
DJ
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Await Next Steps After U.S. Debt Ceiling Deal
DJ
05/26Sector Update: Tech Stocks Adding to Gains Late Friday
MT
EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Await Next Steps -2-

05/30/2023 | 12:15am EDT
The videogame franchise, arguably the most successful ever, is at the center of the debate over whether Microsoft's planned $75 billion acquisition of Call of Duty owner Activision Blizzard could give it an unfair edge to dominate the videogaming industry.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Tuesday

04:30/NED: May Producer confidence survey

04:30/NED: Apr PPI

06:00/DEN: Apr Retail Sales Index

06:00/SWE: Apr Foreign trade

06:00/SWE: 1Q GDP

07:00/SWE: May Monthly Business Tendency Survey

07:00/SWE: May Consumer Tendency Survey

07:00/SPN: Apr Retail Sales

07:00/SVK: May Business tendency survey

07:00/SVK: May Economic sentiment indicator

07:00/SWI: May KOF economic barometer

07:00/SPN: May Flash Estimate CPI

07:00/TUR: Apr Foreign Trade

07:00/CZE: 1Q GDP

07:00/SWI: 1Q GDP

08:00/EU: Apr Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

08:00/ITA: Apr PPI

08:00/BUL: Apr PPI

08:30/UK: Apr Capital issuance statistics

09:00/ITA: Mar Industrial turnover

09:00/CYP: Mar Industrial Production Index

09:00/GRE: Apr PPI

09:00/MLT: 1Q GDP

09:00/EU: May Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:30/BEL: May CPI

10:00/POR: Apr Retail trade

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-23 0014ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 1.97% 78.66 Delayed Quote.2.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.20% 0.60828 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.02% 1.15344 Delayed Quote.1.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.01% 0.686676 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.05% 0.011299 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.14% 332.89 Delayed Quote.38.81%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.02% 0.934178 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 479 M - -
Net income 2023 2 496 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 61 839 M 61 839 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 78,66 $
Average target price 91,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armin Zerza Chief Commercial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Brian Bulatao Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.2.76%61 839
NETEASE, INC.23.24%55 981
NEXON CO., LTD.-0.57%17 835
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.62.43%8 935
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.248.85%8 816
KRAFTON, INC.10.24%6 571
