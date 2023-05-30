EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Await Next Steps -2

The videogame franchise, arguably the most successful ever, is at the center of the debate over whether Microsoft's planned $75 billion acquisition of Call of Duty owner Activision Blizzard could give it an unfair edge to dominate the videogaming industry.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

04:30/NED: May Producer confidence survey

04:30/NED: Apr PPI

06:00/DEN: Apr Retail Sales Index

06:00/SWE: Apr Foreign trade

06:00/SWE: 1Q GDP

07:00/SWE: May Monthly Business Tendency Survey

07:00/SWE: May Consumer Tendency Survey

07:00/SPN: Apr Retail Sales

07:00/SVK: May Business tendency survey

07:00/SVK: May Economic sentiment indicator

07:00/SWI: May KOF economic barometer

07:00/SPN: May Flash Estimate CPI

07:00/TUR: Apr Foreign Trade

07:00/CZE: 1Q GDP

07:00/SWI: 1Q GDP

08:00/EU: Apr Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

08:00/ITA: Apr PPI

08:00/BUL: Apr PPI

08:30/UK: Apr Capital issuance statistics

09:00/ITA: Mar Industrial turnover

09:00/CYP: Mar Industrial Production Index

09:00/GRE: Apr PPI

09:00/MLT: 1Q GDP

09:00/EU: May Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:30/BEL: May CPI

10:00/POR: Apr Retail trade

