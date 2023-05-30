EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Await Next Steps -2

The videogame franchise, arguably the most successful ever, is at the center of the debate over whether Microsoft's planned $75 billion acquisition of Call of Duty owner Activision Blizzard could give it an unfair edge to dominate the videogaming industry.
Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com
Expected Major Events for Tuesday
04:30/NED: May Producer confidence survey
04:30/NED: Apr PPI
06:00/DEN: Apr Retail Sales Index
06:00/SWE: Apr Foreign trade
06:00/SWE: 1Q GDP
07:00/SWE: May Monthly Business Tendency Survey
07:00/SWE: May Consumer Tendency Survey
07:00/SPN: Apr Retail Sales
07:00/SVK: May Business tendency survey
07:00/SVK: May Economic sentiment indicator
07:00/SWI: May KOF economic barometer
07:00/SPN: May Flash Estimate CPI
07:00/TUR: Apr Foreign Trade
07:00/CZE: 1Q GDP
07:00/SWI: 1Q GDP
08:00/EU: Apr Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
08:00/ITA: Apr PPI
08:00/BUL: Apr PPI
08:30/UK: Apr Capital issuance statistics
09:00/ITA: Mar Industrial turnover
09:00/CYP: Mar Industrial Production Index
09:00/GRE: Apr PPI
09:00/MLT: 1Q GDP
09:00/EU: May Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator
09:30/BEL: May CPI
10:00/POR: Apr Retail trade
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-30-23 0014ET