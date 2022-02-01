Epic Games invests in Spire Animation's funding round, eyes metaverse boom

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Los Angeles-based Spire Animation Studios
said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a funding round, which
included an investment from Fortnite-maker Epic Games to
collaborate and build metaverse experiences.
Spire said Epic's three-dimensional creation tool Unreal
Engine will integrate with the company's feature animation
pipeline to build into metaverse experiences, allowing it to
move its existing character assets and worlds to the metaverse.
Metaverse is the latest buzzword in the technology space,
with companies shifting focus and deals picking up pace in the
segment as tech giants foresee it to be a major innovation and
revenue generator.
In January this year, Microsoft announced a buyout
of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard — marking
the biggest acquisition in the gaming sector and boosting the
industry's bet on the metaverse.
Spire's creative team includes former animators at Pixar
Animation Studios and DreamWorks, both of which are owned by
Walt Disney Co. The studio's work is behind titles such
as "Cars 2" and "The Simpsons."
The proceeds raised from Epic and existing investor Connect
Ventures will be set aside to expand the team, build new
infrastructure and improve technology, Spire Animation said.
Epic will also nominate members to Spire's board.
Founded by "Ratatouille" and "How To Train Your Dragon"
producer Brad Lewis and entrepreneur P.J.Gunsagar, the company
is currently producing "Trouble" and "Century Goddess."
