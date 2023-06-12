FTC Plans Injunction Blocking Activision Acquisition, Source Says --CNBC

--The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is planning to seek an injunction against Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, CNBC reported, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

--In December, the FTC sued to block the deal. At the time, The Wall Street Journal reported the FTC said the deal was illegal because Microsoft would have the ability to control how consumers beyond users of its own Xbox consoles and subscription services access Activision's games.

--Later in December, Microsoft signaled it planned to challenge the FTC lawsuit, The Wall Street Journal reported at that time.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/12/ftc-to-file-injunction-blocking-microsofts-acquisition-of-activision-blizzard.html

