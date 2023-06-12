Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45:19 2023-06-12 pm EDT
80.22 USD   -0.20%
01:37pFTC to File Injunction to Block Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
MT
01:09pBroadcom set to win EU nod for $61 bln VMware deal, sources say
RE
01:08pFTC Plans Injunction Blocking Activision Acquisition, Source Says --CNBC
DJ
FTC Plans Injunction Blocking Activision Acquisition, Source Says --CNBC

06/12/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
--The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is planning to seek an injunction against Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, CNBC reported, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

--In December, the FTC sued to block the deal. At the time, The Wall Street Journal reported the FTC said the deal was illegal because Microsoft would have the ability to control how consumers beyond users of its own Xbox consoles and subscription services access Activision's games.

--Later in December, Microsoft signaled it planned to challenge the FTC lawsuit, The Wall Street Journal reported at that time.


Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/12/ftc-to-file-injunction-blocking-microsofts-acquisition-of-activision-blizzard.html


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 1307ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -0.26% 80.225 Delayed Quote.5.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.44% 328.21 Delayed Quote.36.26%
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 483 M - -
Net income 2023 2 524 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 63 191 M 63 191 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,66x
EV / Sales 2024 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 80,38 $
Average target price 91,43 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armin Zerza Chief Commercial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Brian Bulatao Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.5.00%63 191
NETEASE, INC.27.08%57 726
NEXON CO., LTD.-3.82%17 401
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.89.01%10 619
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.270.65%9 152
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD90.55%7 809
