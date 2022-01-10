Log in
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
Factbox-Biggest deals in the consolidating videogame market

01/10/2022 | 01:42pm EST
(Reuters) - The videogame industry received a massive fillip from the COVID-19 pandemic as people increasingly turned to digital entertainment during lockdowns and firms in the sector consolidated to boost their library of popular titles.

Videogame companies have also sharpened their focus on mobile games as restrictions ease and people ditch their PCs and TV screens to step outside. The mobile gaming market is likely to reach a size of $116.4 billion by 2024, according to data firm Newzoo.

On Jan. 10, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc said it would buy "FarmVille" creator Zynga in an $11 billion cash-and-stock deal, marking one of the biggest industry-wide acquisitions of all time.

Here is a list of the biggest videogame deals in the past few years:

Date Acquirer Target Deal Popular

Value Games

Jan. 2022 Take-Two Zynga $11.04 bln FarmVille

Interactive

June 2016 Tencent Supercell $8.6 bln Clash of

Holdings-led Oy Clans,

investor group Brawl Stars

Sept. 2020 Microsoft Corp Zenimax $7.5 bln The Elder

Scrolls

Nov. 2015 Activision King $5.9 bln Candy Crush

Blizzard Saga

July 2016 Chinese Playtika $4.4 bln Best

investor group Fiends,

Bingo blitz

Sept. 2014 Microsoft Corp Mojang $2.5 bln Minecraft

Studios

Feb. 2021 Electronic Arts Glu Mobile $2.4 bln Kim

Kardashian:

Hollywood

June 2021 Electronic Arts Playdemic $1.4 bln Golf Clash

Source: Refinitiv, an LSEG Business

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -2.33% 62.585 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. -2.34% 128.65 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.32% 310 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. 9.41% 18.42 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. -15.06% 139.85 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.30% 453.2 End-of-day quote.-0.79%
VIVENDI SE -0.92% 11.79 Real-time Quote.0.08%
ZYNGA INC. 41.25% 8.475 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 747 M - -
Net income 2021 2 649 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 49 880 M 49 880 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float -
