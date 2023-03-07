Advanced search
First Major In-game Collaboration for Overwatch® 2 Adds Cosmetic Collection Based on Beloved One-Punch Man Anime

03/07/2023 | 02:07pm EST
Available now for a limited time is a cosmetic collection based on the world-renowned anime, featuring a Saitama cosplay skin for the hero Doomfist and more

The project marks the first major in-game collaboration for Overwatch 2 and paves the way for other exciting potential IP crossovers in the future

A bevy of collectible cosmetics based on the globally popular anime, One-Punch Man, are live today in Overwatch® 2, Blizzard Entertainment’s cross-platform and free-to-play team-based action game. The collection marks the first major collaboration for the Overwatch universe and opens the door to other crossover concepts and possibilities in the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005424/en/

Overwatch 2 Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

Overwatch 2 Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As massive fans of anime and One-Punch Man, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this new collaboration to our players around the world,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “The Overwatch universe is an optimistic vision of near-future Earth, so why wouldn’t Doomfist cosplay Saitama?”

One-Punch Man tells the story of Saitama, a loveable superhero who can best any foe with a single punch, and his growing boredom from a lack of formidable challengers. The collection of cosmetics includes four cosplay hero skins based on characters from the anime: Saitama - Doomfist, Genos - Genji, Tatsumaki - Kiriko, and the earnable Mumen Rider - Soldier 76 skin that can be obtained for free by completing in-game challenges.

The One-Punch Man collection of cosmetics will be available via the in-game shop until April 6. The One Punch Man anime series can be found on streaming platforms.

About Overwatch 2

An optimistic vision of near-future Earth, Overwatch 2 is about a world worth fighting for, where super soldiers, scientists, cyborgs, and omnics clash for control of real-world-inspired locations from around the globe. Featuring 36 unique heroes—each armed with potent abilities and weaponry—battling across a variety of lively maps and locales, where players must work together and adapt to a variety of unique situations.

Overwatch 2 features a new in-game shop, a free Battle Pass for all players, and a purchasable Premium Battle Pass for each season. Currently in its third season, themed around Asian mythology, both the free and paid battle pass tracks feature earnable items such as hero skins, weapon charms, victory poses, highlight intros, sprays, player icons, voice lines, and more. The season three Premium Battle Pass also includes a Mythic skin for Kiriko—a customizable new skin tier for Overwatch 2. The game is available on Windows® PC via Battle.net®, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Media Assets:

About One-Punch Man

Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of “special” training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. The only thought going through his mind is, “Having overwhelming strength is pretty boring.” A new enemy appears before this hero today. Will this be the day that he faces an actual challenge?!

Official One-Punch Man Anime Website
https://onepunchman-anime.net/
©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

The anime is based on the popular manga series One-Punch Man, which has sold over 28 million copies in Japan.
Original Author: ONE
Manga Series Author: Yusuke Murata

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for iconic video game universes including Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (https://www.blizzard.com/), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment experiences. Blizzard Entertainment has created some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed and genre-defining games over the last 30 years, with a track record that includes multiple Game of the Year awards. Blizzard Entertainment engages tens of millions of players around the world with titles available on PC via Battle.net®, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

*Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distributors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Blizzard Entertainment's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the features and functionality of Overwatch 2, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Blizzard Entertainment's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.


© Business Wire 2023
