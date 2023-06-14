Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55:13 2023-06-14 pm EDT
81.15 USD   +0.55%
03:09pMicrosoft, Activision ask judge for speedy schedule in FTC challenge
RE
03:09pMicrosoft, activision ask us judge to expedite ftc challenge, se…
RE
06:47aMicrosoft-Activision: Mega deal caught in crosshairs of antitrust regulators
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft, Activision ask judge for speedy schedule in FTC challenge

06/14/2023 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard game characters

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft and Activision Blizzard asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to quickly schedule a case management conference in the Federal Trade Commission's legal bid to block the companies from completing a $69 billion tie-up.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Tuesday set a June 22-23 evidentiary hearing and temporarily blocked the parties from completing the deal pending a future decision on whether to grant a preliminary injunction.

"Time is of the essence," the companies wrote in a court filing, noting that Microsoft's agreement to acquire Activision has a termination date of July 18 and contains a $3 billion termination fee. "Let there be no doubt, a preliminary injunction ruling is the only decision that matters under these challenging deadlines." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.86% 81.385 Delayed Quote.5.42%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.51% 336.14 Delayed Quote.39.39%
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
03:09pMicrosoft, Activision ask judge for speedy schedule in FTC challenge
RE
03:09pMicrosoft, activision ask us judge to expedite ftc challenge, se…
RE
06:47aMicrosoft-Activision: Mega deal caught in crosshairs of antitrust r..
RE
06:27aS&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise as investors pin hopes on Fed pause
RE
02:31aCourt temporarily blocks Microsoft's Activision deal
RE
06/13Microsoft's planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by US judge
AQ
06/13US judge temporarily blocks Microsoft acquisition of Activision
RE
06/13Us judge grants ftc request temporarily blocking microsoft from…
RE
06/13Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gaining Late Tuesday
MT
06/13Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rising in Tuesday Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 508 M - -
Net income 2023 2 524 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 63 443 M 63 443 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,67x
EV / Sales 2024 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 80,70 $
Average target price 91,43 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armin Zerza Chief Commercial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Brian Bulatao Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.5.42%63 443
NETEASE, INC.28.56%59 678
NEXON CO., LTD.-1.40%17 743
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.93.87%10 562
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.286.05%9 176
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD97.64%7 740
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer