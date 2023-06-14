Microsoft, Activision ask judge for speedy schedule in FTC challenge

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft and
Activision Blizzard asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to
quickly schedule a case management conference in the Federal
Trade Commission's legal bid to block the companies from
completing a $69 billion tie-up.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Tuesday set a June
22-23 evidentiary hearing and temporarily blocked the parties
from completing the deal pending a future decision on whether to
grant a preliminary injunction.
"Time is of the essence," the companies wrote in a court
filing, noting that Microsoft's agreement to acquire Activision
has a termination date of July 18 and contains a $3 billion
termination fee. "Let there be no doubt, a preliminary
injunction ruling is the only decision that matters under these
challenging deadlines."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)