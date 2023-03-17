Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
79.87 USD   +0.77%
06:43aMicrosoft offers EU remedies seeking OK on Activision deal
RE
03/15Microsoft Signs 10-Year Deal With Cloud Gaming Provider Ubitus
MT
03/15Microsoft signs Japanese licensing agreement amid Activision deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft offers EU remedies seeking OK on Activision deal

03/17/2023 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard game characters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp has offered remedies in an attempt to gain EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision, a European Commission filing showed on Friday.

The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details in line with its policy, will now seek feedback from rivals and customers before making its decision by May 22.

Microsoft President Brad Smith has said the U.S. software company was prepared to offer rivals licensing deals to ease competition concerns but not to selling Activision's lucrative "Call of Duty" franchise.

The company has in recent weeks signed agreements with three companies to bring "Call of Duty" to their platforms.

"We have stood behind our promise to bring Call of Duty to more gamers on more devices by entering into agreements to bring the game to the Nintendo console and cloud game streaming services offered by Nvidia, Boosteroid, and Ubitus," a spokesperson said.

"We are now backing up that promise with binding commitments to the European Commission, which will ensure that this deal benefits gamers into the future."

The company is likely to win EU clearance for the deal with such licensing deals and other behavioural remedies, sources have told Reuters while the jury is still out on whether the UK competition enforcer will do the same.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.77% 79.87 Delayed Quote.4.34%
INTUIT INC. 2.91% 418.15 Delayed Quote.7.43%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.05% 276.2 Delayed Quote.15.17%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 1.36% 5144 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5.42% 255.41 Delayed Quote.74.77%
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
06:43aMicrosoft offers EU remedies seeking OK on Activision deal
RE
03/15Microsoft Signs 10-Year Deal With Cloud Gaming Provider Ubitus
MT
03/15Microsoft signs Japanese licensing agreement amid Activision deal
RE
03/14Technology Shares Climb Amid Economic Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/14Insider Sell: Activision Blizzard
MT
03/14Microsoft inks Xbox game deal with Boosteroid cloud service
AQ
03/14Microsoft Forms 10-Year Partnership With Cloud Gaming Provider Boosteroid
MT
03/14Microsoft signs licensing deal with cloud gaming provider Boosteroid
RE
03/08Sony Urges UK to Block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal
MT
03/08Sony Urges UK Antitrust Regulator to Block Microsoft, Activision Blizzard $69 Billion D..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 458 M - -
Net income 2023 2 575 M - -
Net cash 2023 8 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 62 640 M 62 640 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,72x
EV / Sales 2024 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 79,87 $
Average target price 91,29 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.4.34%62 640
NETEASE, INC.17.73%53 039
NEXON CO., LTD.0.74%19 161
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.20.88%7 036
NCSOFT CORPORATION-16.85%5 799
KRAFTON, INC.-7.08%5 632