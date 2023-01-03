Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:25 2023-01-03 pm EST
76.70 USD   +0.19%
02:11pVideo game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union
AQ
01:57pMicrosoft videogame testers form company's first U.S. union
RE
2022First pre-trial hearing in Microsoft-Activision case set for Jan. 3
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft videogame testers form company's first U.S. union

01/03/2023 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Microsoft logo is pictured on a store in New York

(Reuters) - A group of about 300 videogame testers at Microsoft Corp subsidiary Zenimax Studios have voted to unionize, the Communication Workers of America union (CWA) said on Tuesday, marking a first for the tech giant in the United States.

The CWA said Zenimax employees at four locations in Maryland and Texas voted overwhelmingly to join the union, but did not provide a tally. Zenimax owns major game franchises including The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has said it would voluntarily recognize the union if the workers voted to unionize.

Voluntarily agreeing to bargain allows Microsoft to avoid a formal election overseen by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board and the legal battles that often ensue.

CWA President Christopher Shelton in a statement said Microsoft has set itself apart from other tech companies that have discouraged union campaigns.

"Microsoft is charting a different course which will strengthen its corporate culture and ability to serve its customers and should serve as a model for the industry and as a blueprint for regulators," Shelton said.

The company in June entered into an agreement with the CWA to remain neutral in union organizing campaigns at Activision Blizzard Inc, which Microsoft is seeking to purchase for $69 billion. U.S. regulators sued to block the deal last month.

Game testers at Activision units Blizzard Albany and Raven Software voted in 2022 to join unions amid claims by the CWA that the company has threatened and retaliated against union supporters. Activision has denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Daniel Wiessner


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.35% 76.81 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.40% 238.68 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
02:11pVideo game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union
AQ
01:57pMicrosoft videogame testers form company's first U.S. union
RE
2022First pre-trial hearing in Microsoft-Activision case set for Jan. 3
RE
2022Wall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
2022Wall St gains with tech stocks leading the way
RE
2022Activision's Boston studio workers announce unionization
RE
2022Activision Blizzard's Proletariat Studio Seeks Union Representation
MT
2022Activision's Boston studio workers announce unionization
RE
2022Activision Blizzard's Proletariat Studio Seeks Union Representation
MT
2022Dealmakers grapple with unprecedented U.S. challenge to mergers
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 122 M - -
Net income 2022 1 764 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 59 910 M 59 910 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 76,55 $
Average target price 92,04 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.0.00%59 910
NETEASE, INC.0.00%45 050
NEXON CO., LTD.0.00%19 562
NCSOFT CORPORATION1.34%6 895
KRAFTON, INC.-0.89%6 054
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.2.38%5 820