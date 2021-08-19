Log in
Rise on Every Front, Call of Duty®: Vanguard to Launch November 5

08/19/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
All-New Call of Duty Delivers World War II Like Never Before; Seamless Integration with New Warzone Experience Later This Year; Offers Players the Complete Package

Scheduled to start November 5 players will turn the tides of war to experience World War II like never before in Call of Duty®: Vanguard. Alongside a seamlessly integrated, new Warzone experience coming later this year, the massive amount of Call of Duty content will provide players an unrivaled offering.

Vanguard delivers the complete package to Call of Duty fans across Campaign, online Multiplayer and Zombies co-operative modes. Players will witness the origins of Special Forces as they change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a sprawling World War II narrative campaign spanning the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. Multiplayer features 20 maps on day one at launch. While Zombies fans will experience a signature undead gameplay experience, marking a franchise-first Zombies crossover for Call of Duty.

Later this year, Vanguard players will be immersed in a fully integrated, new Call of Duty®: Warzone experience featuring a brand-new map, new gameplay and new experiences. Together, this is the most connected Call of Duty ever, all powered by the next-generation Call of Duty engine introduced in Modern Warfare®.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is primed to deliver a stunning range of gameplay experiences for the entire Call of Duty community. Vanguard’s breadth of content is a hallmark of the title, with more multiplayer maps on day one than ever before and the first Zombies crossover in Call of Duty history,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “Warzone fans will also experience a host of exciting new things to come as part of the new launch. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available for pre-order now. The title is scheduled for release on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X|S ,Xbox One®, and PC via Battle.net starting November 5. Call of Duty: Warzone’s new experience will release later this year.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). Development is led by Sledgehammer Games, with Treyarch leading development for Zombies. Call of Duty: Warzone development is led by Raven Software. Additional development across Vanguard and Warzone comes from Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai Studio, and Toys for Bob. For more information, the latest intel and complete blog coverage check out: https://www.callofduty.com/ and https://www.youtube.com/callofduty and follow @SHGames, @RavenSoftware, @Treyarch and @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website at www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected release date, pre-orders, features, functionality, gameplay, and reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard, including its connection with Call of Duty: Warzone, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, MODERN WARFARE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

"PlayStation" is a registered trademark and "PS4" is a trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 785 M - -
Net income 2021 2 553 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 64 418 M 64 418 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 64,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Frances Fragos Townsend Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
