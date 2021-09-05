Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI

09/05/2021 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Activision and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 20, 2021, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that female employees of Activision Blizzard are subjected to "constant sexual harassment," while Activision Blizzard's top executives and human resources personnel not only knew about the harassment and failed to prevent it, but also retaliated against employees who complained. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act. 

On this news, Activision Blizzard's stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-activision-blizzard-inc---atvi-301369526.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
04:16aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
09/02THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Investigation of Activision Blizzar..
BU
09/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Officers and Directors Unde..
PR
08/27SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
08/27STREET COLOR : Google Struck Secret Deals Worth 'Hundreds of Millions' With Deve..
MT
08/26ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Acti..
PR
08/26INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
PR
08/20THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Activision Blizzar..
BU
08/20ACTIVISION BLIZZARD'S CALL OF DUTY : Vanguard Game May Not Match Up to Electroni..
MT
08/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations