Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Some Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout as board backs CEO

11/16/2021 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Some employees at video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc staged a walkout on Tuesday after a Wall Street Journal report https://www.wsj.com/articles/activision-videogames-bobby-kotick-sexual-misconduct-allegations-11637075680?mod=tech_lead_pos1 that the company's chief executive knew about allegations of sexual harassment and assault earlier than previously known.

Activision Blizzard's board responded to the report with a statement saying directors had confidence in CEO Bobby Kotick. A spokesperson for the Santa Monica, California-based company said the article was inaccurate and misleading.

On Tuesday, the Journal said Kotick was aware of allegations that an employee had been raped by her supervisor and that he failed to inform the board.

Following publication of the article, a group describing themselves as representing Activision Blizzard employees demanded new leadership.

"We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO," the ABK Workers Alliance wrote on Twitter. "We are staging a Walkout today."

One employee told Reuters about 100 workers had gathered at a demonstration outside Blizzard's offices.

A company spokesperson did not comment on the size of the demonstration but said Activision Blizzard supports employees' "right to express their opinions and concerns in a safe and respectful manner, without fear of retaliation.”

Shares of Activision were down 5.6% in late trade.

In recent months, Activision Blizzard has been embroiled in allegations of equal pay violations, sexual discrimination and sexual misconduct. Last month, the company said it had fired more than 20 employees following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.

The board said it was confident in Kotick's leadership and that he acted appropriately when workplace issues were brought to his attention. Under Kotick, changes included "a zero tolerance harassment policy" efforts to increase the percentages of women and non-binary people in the workforce and "investments to accelerate opportunities for diverse talent," the board said. (Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
05:31pSome Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout as board backs CEO
RE
05:29pSome Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout as board backs CEO
RE
04:56pUS Stocks End Near Closing Highs on Upbeat Economic Data
MT
04:47pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Near Closing Highs on Upbeat Economic Data
MT
03:27pActivision Blizzard Board of Directors Issues Statement Regarding Recent Article
BU
03:25pActivision Blizzard Responds to WSJ Article Claiming CEO Knew About Alleged Sexual Misc..
MT
03:22pActivision Blizzard Issues Statement Regarding Recent Article
BU
11:07aACTIVISION BLIZZARD CEO REPORTEDLY K : Wsj
MT
11/09Berenberg Bank Adjusts Activision Blizzard PT to $105 From $110, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/05CALL OF DUTY® : Vanguard Available Now Worldwide
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 751 M - -
Net income 2021 2 665 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 54 857 M 54 857 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 70,43 $
Average target price 97,30 $
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Frances Fragos Townsend Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-24.15%54 857
NETEASE, INC.16.09%72 319
NEXON CO., LTD.-19.53%18 966
NCSOFT CORPORATION-24.27%11 509
WUHU 37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-12.01%9 354
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD12.10%9 172