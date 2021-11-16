Some Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout as board backs CEO

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Some employees at video game publisher
Activision Blizzard Inc staged a walkout on Tuesday after a Wall
that the company's chief executive knew about allegations of
sexual harassment and assault earlier than previously known.
Activision Blizzard's board responded to the report
with a statement saying directors had confidence in CEO Bobby
Kotick. A spokesperson for the Santa Monica, California-based
company said the article was inaccurate and misleading.
On Tuesday, the Journal said Kotick was aware of allegations
that an employee had been raped by her supervisor and that he
failed to inform the board.
Following publication of the article, a group describing
themselves as representing Activision Blizzard employees
demanded new leadership.
"We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been
replaced as CEO," the ABK Workers Alliance wrote on Twitter. "We
are staging a Walkout today."
One employee told Reuters about 100 workers had gathered at
a demonstration outside Blizzard's offices.
A company spokesperson did not comment on the size of the
demonstration but said Activision Blizzard supports employees'
"right to express their opinions and concerns in a safe and
respectful manner, without fear of retaliation.”
Shares of Activision were down 5.6% in late trade.
In recent months, Activision Blizzard has been embroiled in
allegations of equal pay violations, sexual discrimination and
sexual misconduct. Last month, the company said it had fired
more than 20 employees following allegations of sexual
harassment and discrimination.
The board said it was confident in Kotick's leadership and
that he acted appropriately when workplace issues were brought
to his attention. Under Kotick, changes included "a zero
tolerance harassment policy" efforts to increase the percentages
of women and non-binary people in the workforce and "investments
to accelerate opportunities for diverse talent," the board said.
