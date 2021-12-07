The Horde and Alliance Clash in the Newest Hearthstone® Expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley™, Live Today

The final expansion of the Year of the Gryphon introduces 135 all-new cards as players battle for their chosen faction in Alterac Valley, one of World of Warcraft®’s most legendary battlegrounds

Fractured in Alterac Valley™, the latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit digital card game Hearthstone®, is now live, wrapping up the Year of the Gryphon with an epic battle between the Horde and Alliance.

Fractured in Alterac Valley introduces 135 all-new cards inspired by the legendary titular battleground from World of Warcraft®, which defined the war between the Horde and Alliance for millions of players around the world. Players will choose between the Horde or Alliance and gain one free Golden Legendary card based on which faction they select to support* — either Elder Shaman Drek’Thar for the Horde, or the Mountain King Vanndar Stormpike for the Alliance. To inspire the warriors of the Horde and Alliance to muster for battle, players will earn Honor Points for their faction through January 11 by playing games in Ranked, Arena and Duels modes. All players will receive a Diamond Legendary version of the faction leader whose side earned the most Honor Points, to be granted during the launch of the upcoming mini-set.

To turn the tide of war in their favor, players can add to their deck’s minions, weapons or spells with the new keyword Honorable Kill. It grants a bonus effect if they deal the exact amount of damage required to kill a minion on their turn. They can also rally the Mercenary heroes who have fought valiantly throughout the Year of the Gryphon’s yearlong narrative as powerful new Hero Cards.

“Fractured in Alterac Valley concludes an epic year of Hearthstone with a pitch-perfect tribute to Warcraft’s legendary battleground,” said Mike Ybarra, leader of Blizzard Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to invite players to battle it out for honor and glory in Hearthstone’s take on the Alterac Valley as we close out the Year of the Gryphon!”

*Players will need to choose a faction before the launch of the next full expansion to receive their free Golden Legendary.

