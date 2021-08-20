Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) on Behalf of Investors

08/20/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI).

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

On July 21, 2021, Bloomberg Law reported that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (“DFEH”) had filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, following a two-year investigation that “found the company discriminated against female employees in terms and conditions of employment, including compensation, assignment, promotion, and termination.” Moreover, Activision Blizzard’s female employees, who “make up around 20% of the . . . workforce,” “are subjected to a ‘pervasive frat boy workplace culture.’”

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you still hold Activision shares purchased before January 2021 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
05:32pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Activision Blizzar..
BU
03:40pACTIVISION BLIZZARD'S CALL OF DUTY : Vanguard Game May Not Match Up to Electroni..
MT
08/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
08/19RISE ON EVERY FRONT, CALL OF DUTY® : Vanguard to Launch November 5
BU
08/16ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Saudi Arabia's PIF raises stake in U.S. game maker Activis..
RE
08/16ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Truist Securities Adjusts Activision Blizzard's Price Targ..
MT
08/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Weak Chinese -4-
DJ
08/13Today on Wall Street: Breaking record after record
08/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Officers and Directors Unde..
PR
08/13ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Dow, S&P futures hit record highs after Disney's strong ea..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 783 M - -
Net income 2021 2 553 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 482 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 64 682 M 64 682 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,51x
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 83,17 $
Average target price 114,05 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Frances Fragos Townsend Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-10.43%64 682
NETEASE, INC.-17.59%51 335
NEXON CO., LTD.-34.28%16 983
NCSOFT CORPORATION-11.28%14 948
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%10 093
ZYNGA INC.-15.20%9 139