10:18 ET -- Activision Blizzard is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Microsoft agreed to forfeit cloud-streaming rights for Activision Blizzard games in much of the world as part of a renewed proposal to win over British regulators, who have so far rejected the tech company's planned $75 billion purchase of the game company. The deal would allow Microsoft rights to those games only in the European Economic Area, a group of mostly Western European countries that doesn't include the U.K. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

08-22-23 1033ET