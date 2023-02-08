Advanced search
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
02/08/2023
73.47 USD   -2.82%
01:06pMicrosoft's Activision deal hurts gamers, UK watchdog says
AQ
01:00pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.3% Helped by Oil Sector
DJ
11:37aActivision aims to help UK regulator 'better understand our industry'
RE
Trending: Activision's Sale to Microsoft Could Harm Gamers, U.K. Regulator Says

02/08/2023 | 02:37pm EST
14:22 ET -- Activision Blizzard Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that its in-depth independent investigation provisionally found that Microsoft Corp.'s proposed $75 billion acquisition of Activision could make Microsoft even stronger, stifle competition and harm U.K. gamers by presenting fewer choices, higher prices and less innovation. The U.K. regulator said it would ask both companies to propose ways to ease its concerns ahead of its final decision in late April on whether to let the deal proceed. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1437ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -2.55% 73.69 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.01% 267.56 Delayed Quote.7.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 135 M - -
Net income 2022 1 764 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,3x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 59 166 M 59 166 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 75,60 $
Average target price 91,70 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-1.24%59 166
NETEASE, INC.21.66%54 782
NEXON CO., LTD.4.15%20 138
NCSOFT CORPORATION5.92%7 523
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.21.99%7 348
KRAFTON, INC.14.29%6 743