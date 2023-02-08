Trending: Activision's Sale to Microsoft Could Harm Gamers, U.K. Regulator Says

14:22 ET -- Activision Blizzard Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that its in-depth independent investigation provisionally found that Microsoft Corp.'s proposed $75 billion acquisition of Activision could make Microsoft even stronger, stifle competition and harm U.K. gamers by presenting fewer choices, higher prices and less innovation. The U.K. regulator said it would ask both companies to propose ways to ease its concerns ahead of its final decision in late April on whether to let the deal proceed. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1437ET