  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:42:43 2023-06-13 pm EDT
80.54 USD   +0.97%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: FTC Seeks to Block Microsoft Acquisition of Activision

06/13/2023 | 01:53pm EDT
13:37 ET -- Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Microsoft has another headwind in its proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the form of an injunction from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The FTC confirmed reports it would block the acquisition, and filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Microsoft and Activision Blizzard in federal court. Antitrust complaints against the deal generally revolve around concerns that Microsoft, with its Xbox gaming console, could withhold hit Activision videogame franchises such as "Call of Duty" and "Overwatch" from competing console platforms. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matt.walker@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 1352ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 1.33% 80.78 Delayed Quote.4.21%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.61% 333.36 Delayed Quote.38.37%
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
02:41pFTC seeks to block Activision Blizzard takeover with emergency order
AQ
01:59pSector Update: Tech Stocks Rising in Tuesday Afternoon Trading
MT
01:53pTrending: FTC Seeks to Block Microsoft Acquisition of Activision
DJ
12:31pActivision Blizzard's Diablo IV Set to Exceed Sell-in Forecast, Wedbush Says
MT
12:23pTop Stories at Midday: Inflation Puts Focus on Fed Pause; Oracle T..
MT
09:56aFTC Asks Court to Block Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Pending Antitrus..
MT
07:58aFTC to File Injunction to Block Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
MT
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Investors Brace for Key..
DJ
01:21aUS regulator prepares to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision
AQ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Rise Ahead of U.S. CPI as Rat..
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 508 M - -
Net income 2023 2 524 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 62 712 M 62 712 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
EV / Sales 2024 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 79,77 $
Average target price 91,43 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armin Zerza Chief Commercial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Brian Bulatao Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.4.21%62 712
NETEASE, INC.27.08%58 396
NEXON CO., LTD.-3.33%17 462
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.88.67%10 596
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.281.05%8 938
KRAFTON, INC.20.83%7 484
