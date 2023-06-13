Trending: FTC Seeks to Block Microsoft Acquisition of Activision

13:37 ET -- Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Microsoft has another headwind in its proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the form of an injunction from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The FTC confirmed reports it would block the acquisition, and filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Microsoft and Activision Blizzard in federal court. Antitrust complaints against the deal generally revolve around concerns that Microsoft, with its Xbox gaming console, could withhold hit Activision videogame franchises such as "Call of Duty" and "Overwatch" from competing console platforms. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matt.walker@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 1352ET