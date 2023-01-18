Trending: NetEase Rejects Activision Licensing Partnership Extension Offer

0917 GMT - NetEase Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the videogame publisher declined an offer to extend a licensing agreement for popular games. NetEase and Activision Blizzard Inc. said Tuesday that the former has refused the latter's offer to extend a licensing partnership in China for six months for Activision's popular videogames including "World of Warcraft," "Diablo III" and "Overwatch." The partnership is set to expire in one week. NetEase said the extension period is too short, as such contracts usually last three years. Activision unit Blizzard Entertainment said it is in talks with several videogame firms to find a new partner in China. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

