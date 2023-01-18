Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-17 pm EST
74.56 USD   -2.74%
04:33aTrending: NetEase Rejects Activision Licensing Partnership Extension Offer
DJ
01/17Tech Up on Rotation Back to Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/17NetEase Reportedly Rejects Activision Blizzard's Offer to Extend Partnership
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: NetEase Rejects Activision Licensing Partnership Extension Offer

01/18/2023 | 04:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0917 GMT - NetEase Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the videogame publisher declined an offer to extend a licensing agreement for popular games. NetEase and Activision Blizzard Inc. said Tuesday that the former has refused the latter's offer to extend a licensing partnership in China for six months for Activision's popular videogames including "World of Warcraft," "Diablo III" and "Overwatch." The partnership is set to expire in one week. NetEase said the extension period is too short, as such contracts usually last three years. Activision unit Blizzard Entertainment said it is in talks with several videogame firms to find a new partner in China. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 0432ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -2.74% 74.56 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
NETEASE, INC. 0.79% 89.06 Delayed Quote.21.66%
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
04:33aTrending: NetEase Rejects Activision Licensing Partnership Extension Offer
DJ
01/17Tech Up on Rotation Back to Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/17NetEase Reportedly Rejects Activision Blizzard's Offer to Extend Partnership
MT
01/17Microsoft expands access to OpenAI tools, M&S inves..
MS
01/17NetEase dismisses Activision proposal for temporary extension of ties
RE
01/17Blizzard says China's NetEase rejects proposal to extend partnership for six months
RE
01/16Microsoft may face EU warning over Activision deal
RE
01/16Microsoft Likely to Get EU Antitrust Warning on Activision Merger, Reuters Reports
DJ
01/16EU Antitrust to Issue Charge Sheet to Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Deal
MT
01/16Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 122 M - -
Net income 2022 1 764 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 58 353 M 58 353 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,28x
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 74,56 $
Average target price 92,04 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-2.60%58 353
NETEASE, INC.21.66%55 241
NEXON CO., LTD.-5.77%18 740
NCSOFT CORPORATION4.02%7 642
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.8.73%6 445
KRAFTON, INC.1.19%6 441