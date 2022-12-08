Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVI   US00507V1098

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.

(ATVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:33 2022-12-08 pm EST
74.80 USD   -1.49%
03:29pFTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
AQ
03:15pFTC Sues to Block Microsoft's $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision
MT
02:52pA Letter from CEO Bobby Kotick Regarding Activision Blizzard's Merger with Microsoft
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 billion bid for games maker Activision

12/08/2022 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft buys Activision, in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at stopping tech giant Microsoft from buying "Call of Duty" games maker Activision in a $69 billion deal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -1.36% 74.92 Delayed Quote.14.13%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.09% 247.09 Delayed Quote.-27.34%
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
03:29pFTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
AQ
03:15pFTC Sues to Block Microsoft's $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision
MT
02:52pA Letter from CEO Bobby Kotick Regarding Activision Blizzard's Merger with Microsoft
BU
02:36pUS sues to block Microsoft buyout of gaming giant Activision
AN
02:29pFTC Issues Complaint to Block Microsoft Deal to Buy Activision Blizzard
DJ
02:26pU.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
RE
02:22pU.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 billion bid for games maker Activision
RE
02:18pFederal Trade Commission sues to block Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of video game c..
AQ
02:04pFtc says it seeks to block microsoft corp’s acquisition of activ…
RE
02:41aNintendo, Microsoft Sign 10-Year Call of Duty Agreement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 129 M - -
Net income 2022 1 764 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 59 425 M 59 425 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,40x
EV / Sales 2023 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 75,93 $
Average target price 92,04 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Jen Brewer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.14.13%59 425
NETEASE, INC.-32.98%42 427
NEXON CO., LTD.34.22%18 907
NCSOFT CORPORATION-27.53%7 084
KRAFTON, INC.-60.98%6 349
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-35.38%5 605