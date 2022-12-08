Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Activision Blizzard, Inc.
News
Summary
ATVI
US00507V1098
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
(ATVI)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:33 2022-12-08 pm EST
74.80
USD
-1.49%
03:29p
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
AQ
03:15p
FTC Sues to Block Microsoft's $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision
MT
02:52p
A Letter from CEO Bobby Kotick Regarding Activision Blizzard's Merger with Microsoft
BU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 billion bid for games maker Activision
12/08/2022 | 02:22pm EST
12/08/2022 | 02:22pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at stopping tech giant Microsoft from buying "Call of Duty" games maker Activision in a $69 billion deal.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mark Porter)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
-1.36%
74.92
14.13%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
1.09%
247.09
-27.34%
All news about ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
03:29p
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
AQ
03:15p
FTC Sues to Block Microsoft's $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision
MT
02:52p
A Letter from CEO Bobby Kotick Regarding Activision Blizzard's Merger with Microsoft
BU
02:36p
US sues to block Microsoft buyout of gaming giant Activision
AN
02:29p
FTC Issues Complaint to Block Microsoft Deal to Buy Activision Blizzard
DJ
02:26p
U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
RE
02:22p
U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 billion bid for games maker Activision
RE
02:18p
Federal Trade Commission sues to block Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of video game c..
AQ
02:04p
Ftc says it seeks to block microsoft corp’s acquisition of activ…
RE
02:41a
Nintendo, Microsoft Sign 10-Year Call of Duty Agreement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
12/06
Edward Jones Upgrades Activision Blizzard to Buy From Hold
MT
11/28
Activision blizzard inc: morgan stanley upgrades rating to overw..
RE
11/28
Truist Securities Upgrades Activision Blizzard to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
8 129 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 764 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
7 382 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
32,5x
Yield 2022
0,62%
Capitalization
59 425 M
59 425 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
6,40x
EV / Sales 2023
5,19x
Nbr of Employees
9 800
Free-Float
64,1%
More Financials
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
75,93 $
Average target price
92,04 $
Spread / Average Target
21,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Kotick
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre
President & Chief Operating Officer
Armin Zerza
Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kelly
Chairman
Jen Brewer
Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
14.13%
59 425
NETEASE, INC.
-32.98%
42 427
NEXON CO., LTD.
34.22%
18 907
NCSOFT CORPORATION
-27.53%
7 084
KRAFTON, INC.
-60.98%
6 349
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
-35.38%
5 605
More Results
